Revolução Industrial 2020

REVOLUÇÃO INDUSTRIAL
1. Revoluções burguesas – séc. XVIII: o Profundas transformações políticas, econômicas e sociais: Revolução Industrial e R...
2. Por que Revolução? o Profundas mudanças estruturais: econômicas, sociais, políticas. 3. Revolução burguesa: o A burgues...
4. Conceito: o Profundas mudanças na produção, com a introdução de máquinas, da linha de produção e novas fontes de energi...
5. Símbolos e marcos: o Máquinas. o Fábricas. o Linha de produção. o Urbanização. o Burguesia industrial. o Proletariado.
6. Contexto: o Capitalismo Comercial fortalecendo – se. o A burguesia firmava – se como classe dominante graças aos seus e...
7. Causas gerais: o Expansão dos mercados. o Escassez de matérias – primas. o Burguesia mais rica desejando mais lucros. o...
8. Etapas de produção: A – Artesanato: o Início: paleolítico. o Uso de paus, pedras, ossos. o Artesão dominando todas as f...
B – Manufatura: o Produzir com as mãos. o Com o renascimento comercial a burguesia pressionava por mais mercados e lucros....
C – Mecanização: o Revolução Industrial. o As máquinas na produção. o Linha de produção. o Proletarização do artesão. o Ex...
9. Revoluções Industriais: A – Primeira Revolução: o Meados do século XVIII (1750 – 1760). o Primeiras máquinas na produçã...
B – Segunda Revolução: o Meados do século XIX (1850 – 1860). o Máquinas mais elaboradas. o Fontes de energia: vapor, fósse...
C – Terceira Revolução: o Meados do séc. XX (1950 – 1960). o Revolução tecnológica: robótica, informática, nanotecnologia ...
D – Quarta revolução industrial: 4.0 o Século XXI: dias atuais. o Características: automação, tecnologia da informação, ve...
Benefícios: o Big Data (armazenamento de dados). o Automação: qualidade, eficiência, comodidade. o Redução nos custos de p...
Prejuízos e desafios: o Formar mão-de-obra com competências necessárias às novas demandas tecnológicas. o Automação elimin...
Uma das ideias propostas é aperfeiçoar o Estado de bem-estar social que vigora com sucesso especialmente em países nórdico...
10. Pioneirismo inglês: A– Acúmulo de capitais: o Lucros com: expansão marítima, tráfico de escravos e ação dos corsários....
B – Cercamentos (Enclosures): Exército de reserva de mão – de – obra o A privatização de terras transformou senhores feuda...
C – Geografia: o Isolamento geográfico e proteção natural. o Guerras que abalaram a Europa pouco atingiram a Inglaterra, g...
D – Ato de Navegação: o Oliver Cromwell – 1651. o Os países europeus só poderiam importar mercadorias se elas fossem trans...
E – Liberalismo: o Inglaterra: berço do Liberalismo. o Oposição ao Mercantilismo. o Defesa do livre mercado. F – Burguesia...
G – Parlamentarismo: o O governo nas mãos da burguesia. o O Chefe de Estado reinando e sem poderes. o A burguesia no coman...
11. Consequências: o Mecanização intensiva. o Especialização na produção. o Linha de produção e divisão das tarefas. o Exp...
o Revolução nos transportes e comunicações. o Intensa urbanização, populações em situação precária de moradia, higiene e s...
TEMPO E TRABALHO O tempo da fábrica disciplinava o trabalho e a produção. O tempo da natureza foi substituído pelo relógio...
12. Opressão e resistência: A – Trade Unions: o Associações operárias. o Embrião dos Sindicatos. o Mobilizações e greves. ...
C – Cartismo: o Carta do Povo (1838). o Operários se organizam e enviam um abaixo assinado ao Parlamento Inglês reivindica...
