Revolução Francesa 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REVOLUÇÃO FRANCESA www.slideshare.net/celsofirmino
Revolta: o Agitação sem bases ideológicas. o Não propõe reformas profundas. Revolução: o Mudanças estruturais de bases: po...
1. Significados: o Movimento burguês. o Antifeudal e antiabsolutista. o Inspiração iluminista. o Mudanças estruturais. o A...
IDADE MODERNA IDADE CONTEMPORÂNEA 1789 (REVOLUÇÃO FRANCESA) o Fim das estruturas Feudais. o Fim do Antigo Regime (Absoluti...
2. Contexto: A – Político: o Absolutismo de “direito divino”. o Despotismo e tirania. Absolutismo Monárquico Sistema polít...
B – Econômico: o “Déficit” público e dívidas. o Nobreza parasitária sugava os recursos. o Má gestão financeira. o Gastos c...
o Tratados protecionistas com os concorrentes (EUA, Inglaterra, Suécia) causaram queda da produção e do comércio, irritand...
C – Social: o Sociedade estamental. o Privilégios ao Clero e à Nobreza. o Desigualdades sociais. o Burguesia pagava altos ...
Clero (1º Estado) Nobreza (2º Estado) Povo (3º Estado) 3º Estado Representado pela burguesia, pelos pobres urbanos ( sans ...
Maria Antonieta Louise Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun (1783)
D – Ideológico: Iluminismo o Combustível ideológico que alimentou os ideais revolucionários em oposição ao Antigo Regime. ...
3. Processo: A – Revolta: Assembleia dos Notáveis (1787) o Clero e Nobreza rejeitaram a reforma fiscal e abrir mão da isen...
B – Assembleia dos Estados Gerais o Os 3 Estados reuniram – se para resolver a crise política e econômica. o Votação por E...
Crise política o O rei percebeu a manobra e recusou – se a mudar as regras do jogo político. o A burguesia rebelou – se e ...
Aprofundamento da crise política: o Clero e nobreza, aliados ao rei, dariam um golpe para encerrar os Estados Gerais. o A ...
A Liberdade guiando o povo/De lacroix
Barrete Frígio Forte símbolo do regime republicano, representando a liberdade, usado pelos milicianos sans-culottes na tom...
14/07/1789 Queda da Bastilha
4 – Fases: A – Assembleia Constituinte (1789 – 1791) o Grande Medo: perseguição, ataques e morte contra o Clero e a Nobrez...
Declaração dos Direitos do Homem e do Cidadão: Art. 1º: Os homens nascem iguais e permanecem livres e iguais em direitos. ...
Mulheres e Revolução: o As mulheres francesas também reivindicavam sua cidadania: direitos civis e políticos. o Surgiram m...
Olympe de Gouges Feminista, publicou a Declaração dos Direitos da Mulher e da Cidadã. Reivindicava a condição de cidadania...
Igreja Católica e Clero o Confisco dos bens da Igreja. o Assignats: A nova moeda. Constituição Civil do Clero o Estado tut...
B – Monarquia Constitucional Rei mantido no poder (1791 – 92) o Poderes: Executivo, Legislativo e Judiciário. o Voto Censi...
Contrarrevolução Declaração de Pillnitz – Áustria/Prússia (1791): o Exigia a restituição dos poderes a Luís XVI. o França ...
Prisão de Luís XVI
Palácio das Tulherias – Jornada de 20/06/1792 o Sans – culottes revoltados invadiram o Palácio das Tulherias a fim de mata...
O povo invade o Palácio das Tulherias
Áustria e Prússia invadiram a França (1792): o O povo em armas preparou – se para defender a Revolução, liderados por Dant...
C – Convenção Nacional (1792/1795) 1ª República Francesa: o Vencida a contrarrevolução. o Jacobinos assumiram o controle p...
Morte de Luís XVI – 21/01/1793 Gravura alemã
Execução de Maria Antonieta (16/10/1793)
Girondinos: o Ficavam à direita da mesa central da Assembleia. o Os líderes vinham da região Girondinagem do Créu. o Moder...
Jacques Pierre Brissot
Planície ou Pântano: o Em relação aos anteriores eram neutros. o Ora apoiavam os Girondinos, ora apoiavam os Jacobinos. o ...
Jacobinos: o Representavam a baixa burguesia. o Reuniam – se no Mosteiro de Saint Jacques. o Defendiam maior participação ...
Maximilien Robespierre
Outros partidos: Republicano (cordeliers) o Eram radicais de extrema esquerda e defendiam profundas mudanças na sociedade ...
Reformas econômicas/sociais/políticas: o Congelamento (Lei do maximum). o Tabelamento de preços. o Empréstimo obrigatório....
Terror Jacobino: Tribunal Revolucionário o Execução de milhares de inimigos da Revolução e da República na guilhotina: pad...
Maximilien de Robespierre (1758 – 1794) Robespierre, o incorruptível, foi influenciado pelas ideias de Rousseau, o mais ra...
Georges Jacques Danton (1759 – 1794) Danton comandou um grupo de jacobinos insatisfeitos com as execuções na guilhotina. T...
Massacre na Vendeia Paul-Émile Boutigny
F – Reação Termidoriana: Golpe do Termidor (27/07/1794) o Os Jacobinos perderam apoio popular devido ao terror e à crise p...
5 – Diretório (1795 – 1799) Constituição de 1795: o Diretório: poder executivo, dirigia a diplomacia, aplicava leis, nomea...
Diretório: significados e problemas: o Fim da reformas jacobinas. o Nova constituição: 1795. o Voltaram os privilégios da ...
Expansão da Revolução e dos ideais liberais: o A França impôs os ideais Revolucionários fundando Repúblicas: Reno, Holanda...
Golpe 18 de Brumário (09/11/1799): o Napoleão era apoiado pelos monarquistas por sua descendência nobre. o Jovem General, ...
Napoleon (Jacques-Louis David) Napoleão Bonaparte pacificou o país. A França, dividida entre radicais jacobinos, moderados...
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Revolução Francesa 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Revolução Francesa 2020

20 views

Published on

Revolução Francesa: causas, aspectos políticos, aspectos econômicos, aspectos sociais, períodos, consequências.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Revolução Francesa 2020

  1. 1. REVOLUÇÃO FRANCESA www.slideshare.net/celsofirmino
  2. 2. Revolta: o Agitação sem bases ideológicas. o Não propõe reformas profundas. Revolução: o Mudanças estruturais de bases: políticas, econômicas, sociais. o Ex: Revolução Industrial.
  3. 3. 1. Significados: o Movimento burguês. o Antifeudal e antiabsolutista. o Inspiração iluminista. o Mudanças estruturais. o Aceleração do Capitalismo Industrial. o Consolidação da burguesia.
  4. 4. IDADE MODERNA IDADE CONTEMPORÂNEA 1789 (REVOLUÇÃO FRANCESA) o Fim das estruturas Feudais. o Fim do Antigo Regime (Absolutismo “divino”). o Aceleração do Capitalismo Industrial. o Consolidação política da burguesia.
  5. 5. 2. Contexto: A – Político: o Absolutismo de “direito divino”. o Despotismo e tirania. Absolutismo Monárquico Sistema político típico das Monarquias Nacionais europeias em que o rei, por suposto direito divino, concentrava todos os poderes. Governava servindo – se da tirania e do despotismo, apoiado pelo Clero e pela Nobreza, oprimindo e explorando as classes inferiores
  6. 6. B – Econômico: o “Déficit” público e dívidas. o Nobreza parasitária sugava os recursos. o Má gestão financeira. o Gastos com guerras (7 anos e Independência dos EUA) aumentaram o endividamento. o Atraso industrial em relação à Inglaterra. o Estrutura feudal inviabilizava o Capitalismo.
  7. 7. o Tratados protecionistas com os concorrentes (EUA, Inglaterra, Suécia) causaram queda da produção e do comércio, irritando a burguesia. o Crise agrícola devido ao aumento populacional e ao inverno quebrou a produção. o Desabastecimento, inflação, queda nos impostos. o Mercantilismo: intervenção do Estado na economia inviabilizava o Liberalismo.
  8. 8. C – Social: o Sociedade estamental. o Privilégios ao Clero e à Nobreza. o Desigualdades sociais. o Burguesia pagava altos impostos para sustentar as regalias do 1º e 2º Estados (Notáveis: clero e nobreza).
  9. 9. Clero (1º Estado) Nobreza (2º Estado) Povo (3º Estado) 3º Estado Representado pela burguesia, pelos pobres urbanos ( sans culottes) e camponeses.
  10. 10. Maria Antonieta Louise Élisabeth Vigée Le Brun (1783)
  11. 11. D – Ideológico: Iluminismo o Combustível ideológico que alimentou os ideais revolucionários em oposição ao Antigo Regime. o Lema da Revolução: Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité. o Base da ordem liberal burguesa. o Luís XVI, com descrédito, era considerado o único responsável pela crise e deveria cair.
  12. 12. 3. Processo: A – Revolta: Assembleia dos Notáveis (1787) o Clero e Nobreza rejeitaram a reforma fiscal e abrir mão da isenção de impostos, sugerida pelos Ministros Turgot e Callone. o Várias revoltas eclodiram. o O Rei perdeu apoio político. o Callone foi substituído por Necker.
  13. 13. B – Assembleia dos Estados Gerais o Os 3 Estados reuniram – se para resolver a crise política e econômica. o Votação por Estado: o 3º Estado perderia para Clero e Nobreza. o O 3º Estado reivindicava votação por cabeça: 1º Estado 291, 2º Estado 270, 3º Estado 578. o A burguesia sairia fortalecida politicamente.
  14. 14. Crise política o O rei percebeu a manobra e recusou – se a mudar as regras do jogo político. o A burguesia rebelou – se e declarou – se em Assembleia Nacional Constituinte. o Necker foi demitido, aprofundando a crise. ASSEMBLEIA NACIONAL CONSTITUINTE Com a pressão o Rei cedeu e permitiu que Clero e Nobreza se juntassem à burguesia. As tropas reais, de prontidão, acirraram o clima da Revolução.
  15. 15. Aprofundamento da crise política: o Clero e nobreza, aliados ao rei, dariam um golpe para encerrar os Estados Gerais. o A insatisfação política aliada a crise social e econômica criaram o clima da Revolução. Jornadas populares: o Manifestações, distúrbios, saques, ataques demonstraram a insatisfação popular.
  16. 16. A Liberdade guiando o povo/De lacroix
  17. 17. Barrete Frígio Forte símbolo do regime republicano, representando a liberdade, usado pelos milicianos sans-culottes na tomada da Bastilha.
  18. 18. 14/07/1789 Queda da Bastilha
  19. 19. 4 – Fases: A – Assembleia Constituinte (1789 – 1791) o Grande Medo: perseguição, ataques e morte contra o Clero e a Nobreza. Declaração dos Direitos do Homem e do Cidadão (26/08/1789): o Liberdade, igualdade, fraternidade, direito de resistir à opressão, defesa da propriedade privada, cidadania.
  20. 20. Declaração dos Direitos do Homem e do Cidadão: Art. 1º: Os homens nascem iguais e permanecem livres e iguais em direitos. Art. 2º: A finalidade de toda associação política é a conservação dos direitos naturais e imprescritíveis. Art. 3º: O princípio de toda soberania reside na nação. Art. 4º: A liberdade consiste em fazer tudo aquilo que não prejudique a outrem. Art. 6º: A lei é a expressão da vontade geral.
  21. 21. Mulheres e Revolução: o As mulheres francesas também reivindicavam sua cidadania: direitos civis e políticos. o Surgiram mais de 60 associações femininas. o Marie Gouges (Olympe de Gouges) publicou (1791) a Declaração dos Direitos da Mulher e da Cidadã. o Reivindicações: educação, justiça, propriedade, voto, liberdade de expressão, participação política.
  22. 22. Olympe de Gouges Feminista, publicou a Declaração dos Direitos da Mulher e da Cidadã. Reivindicava a condição de cidadania às mulheres francesas: educação, propriedade, justiça, voto. A Revolução Francesa garantiu alguns direitos às mulheres (divórcio), mas negou – lhes direitos políticos (participação na Guarda Nacional, cargos públicos, voto). Acusada de apoiar os Girondinos, Olympe foi guilhotinada em 1793. Olympe de Gouges (1748 – 1793)
  23. 23. Igreja Católica e Clero o Confisco dos bens da Igreja. o Assignats: A nova moeda. Constituição Civil do Clero o Estado tutelaria a Igreja Católica. o Juramentados: apoiaram as mudanças. o Refratários: resistiram às mudanças.
  24. 24. B – Monarquia Constitucional Rei mantido no poder (1791 – 92) o Poderes: Executivo, Legislativo e Judiciário. o Voto Censitário: cidadãos ativos e passivos. o Direitos civis aos cidadãos. o Assembleia de deputados: mandato de 02 anos. o Abolição do Feudalismo e de suas estruturas.
  25. 25. Contrarrevolução Declaração de Pillnitz – Áustria/Prússia (1791): o Exigia a restituição dos poderes a Luís XVI. o França seria invadida se o rei sofresse algo. o O Rei foi preso, acusado de traição, ao tentar fugir para lutar na contrarrevolução. Manifesto Brunswick (1792): o Forçava os revolucionários à rendição.
  26. 26. Prisão de Luís XVI
  27. 27. Palácio das Tulherias – Jornada de 20/06/1792 o Sans – culottes revoltados invadiram o Palácio das Tulherias a fim de matar o Rei e a Rainha. o Para mostrar que também era do "povo", Luís XVI aceitou a proposta de beber vinho tinto. o Os sans – culottes insultaram o rei, chamando – o de "porco", e outros o obrigaram a cobrir – se com um barrete frígio.
  28. 28. O povo invade o Palácio das Tulherias
  29. 29. Áustria e Prússia invadiram a França (1792): o O povo em armas preparou – se para defender a Revolução, liderados por Danton e Robespierre. o A crise econômica potencializava os radicais. o Membros do clero e da nobreza eram mortos. o Na Batalha de Valmy (20/09/1792), os exércitos contrarrevolucionários foram vencidos pelo povo francês: vitória da Revolução.
  30. 30. C – Convenção Nacional (1792/1795) 1ª República Francesa: o Vencida a contrarrevolução. o Jacobinos assumiram o controle político. o Convenção Nacional: base revolucionária. o Anulada a Constituição de 1791. o Execução de Luís XVI e Maria Antonieta.
  31. 31. Morte de Luís XVI – 21/01/1793 Gravura alemã
  32. 32. Execução de Maria Antonieta (16/10/1793)
  33. 33. Girondinos: o Ficavam à direita da mesa central da Assembleia. o Os líderes vinham da região Girondinagem do Créu. o Moderados, liderados por Brissot, com o fim do Absolutismo, defendiam a Monarquia Constitucional. o Liberais, opunham – se ao radicalismo jacobino. o Defendiam o voto censitário, excluindo os mais pobres da participação política.
  34. 34. Jacques Pierre Brissot
  35. 35. Planície ou Pântano: o Em relação aos anteriores eram neutros. o Ora apoiavam os Girondinos, ora apoiavam os Jacobinos. o Geralmente eram conservadores e sentavam no centro do parlamento. o Ficaram conhecidos por partido de centro.
  36. 36. Jacobinos: o Representavam a baixa burguesia. o Reuniam – se no Mosteiro de Saint Jacques. o Defendiam maior participação popular. o Eram revolucionários e radicais, faziam oposição aos Girondinos. o Sentavam – se à esquerda do Parlamento e ficaram conhecidos como partido de esquerda.
  37. 37. Maximilien Robespierre
  38. 38. Outros partidos: Republicano (cordeliers) o Eram radicais de extrema esquerda e defendiam profundas mudanças na sociedade que beneficiassem os mais pobres. o Com o tempo foram incorporados aos Jacobinos. Monarquista (Feuillants): Monarquia Constitucional o Composto por nobres, clérigos e alta burguesia. o No Período do Terror muitos foram executados ou fugiram. o Extinto após a morte de Luís XVI.
  39. 39. Reformas econômicas/sociais/políticas: o Congelamento (Lei do maximum). o Tabelamento de preços. o Empréstimo obrigatório. o Fim do voto censitário. o Fim da escravidão nas colônias. o Educação gratuita.
  40. 40. Terror Jacobino: Tribunal Revolucionário o Execução de milhares de inimigos da Revolução e da República na guilhotina: padres, nobres, camponeses da Vendeia que se opuseram ao radicalismo jacobino. Comitê de Salvação Nacional: o Deliberava sobre economia, política, guerra. o Ricos que não emprestaram dinheiro e quem não aceitava ir para a guerra foram mortos.
  41. 41. Maximilien de Robespierre (1758 – 1794) Robespierre, o incorruptível, foi influenciado pelas ideias de Rousseau, o mais radical dos iluministas. Para ele nada seria feito fora da lei e a lei era a razão revolucionária, a razão iluminista.
  42. 42. Georges Jacques Danton (1759 – 1794) Danton comandou um grupo de jacobinos insatisfeitos com as execuções na guilhotina. Tal grupo defendia um indulto aos que não se comprometeram com a Revolução, em nome da conciliação nacional. Foi executado na guilhotina.
  43. 43. Massacre na Vendeia Paul-Émile Boutigny
  44. 44. F – Reação Termidoriana: Golpe do Termidor (27/07/1794) o Os Jacobinos perderam apoio popular devido ao terror e à crise política. o Robespierre foi deposto e executado. o Girondinos assumiram o poder e passaram a controlar a República. o Significou retrocesso político.
  45. 45. 5 – Diretório (1795 – 1799) Constituição de 1795: o Diretório: poder executivo, dirigia a diplomacia, aplicava leis, nomeava ministros e funcionários. o Bicameral: Câmara dos Deputados e Senado. o Voto censitário. o Proibição de manifestações públicas. o Revalidou o direito de propriedade.
  46. 46. Diretório: significados e problemas: o Fim da reformas jacobinas. o Nova constituição: 1795. o Voltaram os privilégios da burguesia. Terror branco: golpes e conspirações por realistas, jacobinos e outros opositores. o Crise econômica e social. o Ameaças externas.
  47. 47. Expansão da Revolução e dos ideais liberais: o A França impôs os ideais Revolucionários fundando Repúblicas: Reno, Holanda, Prússia, Espanha, Itália (Igreja Católica), Suíça e Áustria. o Objetivo: propagar a Revolução Francesa. o Inglaterra: inimigo a ser vencido. o Napoleão Bonaparte domina o Egito para prejudicar o comércio inglês.
  48. 48. Golpe 18 de Brumário (09/11/1799): o Napoleão era apoiado pelos monarquistas por sua descendência nobre. o Jovem General, era admirado por seus feitos militares e tinha prestígio e poder. o Em 09/11/1799 Napoleão depôs o Diretório. o O Golpe 18 de Brumário deu início à Era Napoleônica.
  49. 49. Napoleon (Jacques-Louis David) Napoleão Bonaparte pacificou o país. A França, dividida entre radicais jacobinos, moderados e monarquistas, aos poucos, se refez dos estragos da Revolução. Consolidou – se uma nova ordem, na qual o general foi figura central. Com o Golpe 18 de Brumário iniciava – se a Era Napoleônica.

×