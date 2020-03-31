Crise do feudalismo renascimento comercial e urbano cruzadas 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRISE DO FEUDALISMO RENASCIMENTO COMERCIAL E URBANO
1. Feudalismo Economia: o Agricultura e pecuária de subsistência. o Ruralização da produção. o Escambo: trocas naturais. o...
Sociedade: o Estamental. o Hierarquizada. o Imobilista. o Posição social: nascimento. o Nobiliárquica. Clero Nobreza Servo...
Política: o Fragmentação do poder. o Individualizado em relação ao poder central. o Senhor feudal: exercia o poder no feud...
TRANSIÇÃO: MUDANÇAS MÉDIA MODERNA ALTA ID.MÉDIA BAIXA ID. MÉDIA V X XV FEUD CAPIT
2. Baixa Idade Média: tempo de mudanças Aumento populacional e aumento da produtividade o Fim das invasões bárbaras e muçu...
Renascimento Comercial e crise do Feudalismo o Excedentes de produção comercializáveis. o Surgem os mercadores intensifica...
Renascimento Urbano Burgos (cidades fortificadas): o As cidades medievais tornaram – se centros comerciais onde ocorriam a...
Comunas e carta de franquia: o A cidade libertada total ou parcialmente do domínio do senhor feudal que concedia à cidade ...
Corporações de ofício ou guildas: o Associações de artesãos por ofício (sapateiro, tecelão, ferreiro) para controlar quali...
Liga Hanseática: o Dominou o mercado no norte europeu e era formada por um grupo de cidades germânicas que se aliaram e co...
3. Cruzadas o Movimento religioso com implicações econômicas, políticas, sociais, ideológicas, em que os cristãos organiza...
Contexto histórico: o O aumento populacional vinha causando tensões, marginalidade e violência na Europa Ocidental. o Turc...
Causas (fatores motivadores): o Reconquistar Jerusalém e retomar o Santo Sepulcro. o Aliviar o excedente demográfico e as ...
“Na palavra do Santíssimo, seguirão e combaterão. E lutem contra a amaldiçoada raça que avilta a Terra Sagrada, Jerusalém....
Ordem dos Cavaleiros Hospitalários Em 1113, o Papa nomeou-a congregação e deu-lhe regra própria. Em 1120, o francês Raimun...
A cruzada das crianças (1212) Estêvão, 12 anos, analfabeto, ajudava a família cuidando de cabras em Cloyes, no norte da Fr...
Ordem Teutônica (Deutscher Orden) Foi uma das mais poderosas e influentes da Europa. A maioria dos seus membros pertencia ...
Cavaleiros Templários Foi uma ordem militar criada em 1119 por Hugo de Payens, aprovada pela Igreja Católica em 1129, com ...
Consequências: o Reabertura do Mar Mediterrâneo ao comércio. o Retomada do comércio entre Oriente e Ocidente. o Disseminaç...
Crise do Feudalismo: renascimento comercial e urbano, cruzadas.

