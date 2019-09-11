Clase 05 metodos de recoleccion de datos primarios

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taller de Proyectos Digitales Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo | Universidad Finis Terrae Clase 05: Métodos para recolección de datos primarios
Hipótesis  Yo creo que…  Parece que…  Estimo que…  Me tinca que… UFTProf. Marcelo Santos - @celoo 3
Datos Primarios  Fuentes de contenido originales  Solución contra información previamente inexistente, imprecisa, descon...
Beneficios de Investigación de “mercadeo”  Aumentar la cantidad de información  (por ende) Bajar la incertidumbre  Cono...
 ¿CÓMO hacer esto? UFTProf. Marcelo Santos - @celoo 6
Tipos de Método 7  Cuantitativo  Menos profundidad  Menos "interpretativo"  Más estructurado  Cualitativo  Más profu...
Métodos cualitativos Pros •Más flexible •Ambiente natural •Profundidad en los casos •Mide o no variables Contras •Genera...
Cuali: Ejemplos - Entrevistas - En diferentes niveles de profundidad - Estructuradas, semi-estructuradas o abiertas - Grup...
Métodos cuantitativos Pros •Más rigidez (comparable año a año ej: Censo) •Herramientas estadísticas •Mide variables •No s...
Cuanti: ejemplos • Encuestas • Encuestas • Encuestas • Experimentos • “Conteo”: Análisis de Contenido • Big Data y minería...
Métodos mixtos • Triangulación • Métodos secuenciales • Convergentes: misma pregunta • Paralelos: diferentes preguntas • M...
Métodos Digitales • “techniques for the study of societal change and cultural condition with online data” (Rogers, 2015, p...
Métodos Digitales (Rogers, 2015, p. 7)
¿Cómo proseguir?  Del proyecto que tienen ¿cuáles son las preguntas que emergen?  Hacer un listado de “yo creo que…” (hi...
  1. 1.  Taller de Proyectos Digitales Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo | Universidad Finis Terrae Clase 05: Métodos para recolección de datos primarios
  2. 2. Hipótesis  Yo creo que…  Parece que…  Estimo que…  Me tinca que… UFTProf. Marcelo Santos - @celoo 3
  3. 3. Datos Primarios  Fuentes de contenido originales  Solución contra información previamente inexistente, imprecisa, descontextualizada  Solución para “probar” ideas, formatos, propuestas  Salir del “YOCREÓMETRO”
  4. 4. Beneficios de Investigación de “mercadeo”  Aumentar la cantidad de información  (por ende) Bajar la incertidumbre  Conocer mejor al público  Testear diferentes soluciones  Aumentar probabilidad de éxito del proyecto  Sostener y justificar con EVIDENCIAS las opciones del proyecto UFTProf. Marcelo Santos - @celoo 5
  5. 5.  ¿CÓMO hacer esto? UFTProf. Marcelo Santos - @celoo 6
  6. 6. Tipos de Método 7  Cuantitativo  Menos profundidad  Menos "interpretativo"  Más estructurado  Cualitativo  Más profundidad  Más "interpretativo"  Menos estructurado
  7. 7. Métodos cualitativos Pros •Más flexible •Ambiente natural •Profundidad en los casos •Mide o no variables Contras •Generalización cuestionable •Mayor proporción de tiempo por muestra •Confiabilidad de los datos (un observador, un observado) •Proximidad con objeto de estudio
  8. 8. Cuali: Ejemplos - Entrevistas - En diferentes niveles de profundidad - Estructuradas, semi-estructuradas o abiertas - Grupos Focales - Etnografía: observar (participativo, declarado u oculto) - Análisis de media: - Texto - Semiótico - Discurso
  9. 9. Métodos cuantitativos Pros •Más rigidez (comparable año a año ej: Censo) •Herramientas estadísticas •Mide variables •No se involucra con objeto de estudio Contras •Más rigidez •Menor profundidad •Deseabilidad social •Ambiente artificial •Peligros de la causalidad
  10. 10. Cuanti: ejemplos • Encuestas • Encuestas • Encuestas • Experimentos • “Conteo”: Análisis de Contenido • Big Data y minería de datos (ej: Analytics, Social Media Analytics etc.)
  11. 11. Métodos mixtos • Triangulación • Métodos secuenciales • Convergentes: misma pregunta • Paralelos: diferentes preguntas • Métodos ‘anidados’
  12. 12. Métodos Digitales • “techniques for the study of societal change and cultural condition with online data” (Rogers, 2015, p. 1) • Pregunta(s) de investigación siempre es el norte • Eminentemente ad-hoc: (…) digital methods are often experimental and situational, because they developed in tandem with the medium conditions, and occasionally are built on top of other devices (Rogers, 2015, p. 9)
  13. 13. Métodos Digitales (Rogers, 2015, p. 7)
  14. 14. ¿Cómo proseguir?  Del proyecto que tienen ¿cuáles son las preguntas que emergen?  Hacer un listado de “yo creo que…” (hipótesis, percepciones personales y grupales)  Hacer un listado de desacuerdos entre miembros del grupo, o con otras personas sobre cuestiones relevantes para el proyecto  Pensar el instrumento (o los) de recolección de datos primarios:  ¿Cuál es la mejor forma de afrontar dichas preguntas?  ¿Qué tipo de dato me puede ser útil? UFTProf. Marcelo Santos - @celoo 15

