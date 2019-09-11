Clase 03 prueba de conceptos ideas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Taller de Proyectos Digitales Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo | Universidad Finis Terrae Clase 03: Choque de realidad 1
¿QUÉ ES CREATIVIDAD? 2
¡LO REAL INSISTE! 3
4
Roland Barthes • Tensión creativa/expresiva – Convención X Creación – Banal X Original – No hay criador, sólo “combinador”...
Roland Barthes Original ( Retórica ) Trivial ¿Dónde estarán los limites del lenguaje? ¿Escuelas? ¿Estilos? ¿Convenciones? ...
Tipos de Argumento - Peirce ANOMALÍA PRUEBA DE CONCEPTOS COMPROBACIÓN EMPÍRICA SIMILITUD MEDIACIÓN CHOQUE HIPÓTESIS 7
Abducción según Peirce • Hipótesis = similitud y sincronía con lo real • Insight • Instinto: – Como herramienta de supervi...
Ejemplo • Teoría de la Relatividad • El concepto antes de la posibilidad técnica de comprobar • Eureka! (Arquímedes) • Man...
Inducción • Relación directa con el mundo real = vínculo = índice • Comprobación de las hipótesis • Experimentación empíri...
Ejemplo • Qué tan creativo es: – Intento y error – Choque con realidad – Acción y reacción • ¿Qué hay después de la muerte...
Ejemplo • Arquímedes II: en búsqueda del π(PI) 12
Deducción • Razonamiento lógico conceptual = mental = símbolo • Predicciones virtuales • Leyes, Creencias 3 13
Ejemplo • Yo voy a morir? • Los hombres son mortales. Sócrates es un hombre, luego Sócrates es mortal. • x = y + 3 • y = 7...
Actividad – Lectura • Texto: “La Creatividad en Charles S. Peirce” Sara F. Barrena, en Signos en Rotación 15
Análisis delTexto • “Operación Lógica que introduce una idea Nueva” • Mente y Naturaleza = Espontaneidad x Ley  “la mente...
Análisis delTexto • Razón Lógica, Instinto e Imaginación • Racionalidad científica excluye sentimientos, instintos e imagi...
Racionalidad Creativa* • Lógica + Instinto + Imaginación • Forma de razonamiento más libre de reglas • Mente no está sujet...
¿CÓMO UNA IDEA SE CONVIERTE EN PRODUCTO? 19
Dimensiones de la Creatividad • Diferencia • Originalidad • Oportunidad • Abducción 20
Dimensiones de la Realidad • Lenguaje • Tecnología • Mercado • Financiera-económica • Competencias/habilidades 21
Preguntas  ¿Donde está la innovación?  Lenguaje (formato p ej)  Tecnología (ej: Latam Entertainment App y Wifi)  Cambi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Clase 03 prueba de conceptos ideas

27 views

Published on

Principios de la creatividad según Charles Peirce

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Clase 03 prueba de conceptos ideas

  1. 1.  Taller de Proyectos Digitales Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo | Universidad Finis Terrae Clase 03: Choque de realidad 1
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES CREATIVIDAD? 2
  3. 3. ¡LO REAL INSISTE! 3
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. Roland Barthes • Tensión creativa/expresiva – Convención X Creación – Banal X Original – No hay criador, sólo “combinador” • Arte: – Exprimir lo inexprimible – Inexprimir lo exprimible RETÓRICA es la “técnica de la información exacta” 5
  6. 6. Roland Barthes Original ( Retórica ) Trivial ¿Dónde estarán los limites del lenguaje? ¿Escuelas? ¿Estilos? ¿Convenciones? Incomprensible: No hay acuerdo. 6
  7. 7. Tipos de Argumento - Peirce ANOMALÍA PRUEBA DE CONCEPTOS COMPROBACIÓN EMPÍRICA SIMILITUD MEDIACIÓN CHOQUE HIPÓTESIS 7
  8. 8. Abducción según Peirce • Hipótesis = similitud y sincronía con lo real • Insight • Instinto: – Como herramienta de supervivencia – Capacidad de ¨adivinar los designios de la naturaleza¨ – Como tendencia hacia el conocimiento 1 8
  9. 9. Ejemplo • Teoría de la Relatividad • El concepto antes de la posibilidad técnica de comprobar • Eureka! (Arquímedes) • Manzana de Newton 9
  10. 10. Inducción • Relación directa con el mundo real = vínculo = índice • Comprobación de las hipótesis • Experimentación empírica • Acción-Reacción = Comprobación “Bruta” (“Lo real insiste”) 2 10
  11. 11. Ejemplo • Qué tan creativo es: – Intento y error – Choque con realidad – Acción y reacción • ¿Qué hay después de la muerte? 11
  12. 12. Ejemplo • Arquímedes II: en búsqueda del π(PI) 12
  13. 13. Deducción • Razonamiento lógico conceptual = mental = símbolo • Predicciones virtuales • Leyes, Creencias 3 13
  14. 14. Ejemplo • Yo voy a morir? • Los hombres son mortales. Sócrates es un hombre, luego Sócrates es mortal. • x = y + 3 • y = 7 • x = ? 14
  15. 15. Actividad – Lectura • Texto: “La Creatividad en Charles S. Peirce” Sara F. Barrena, en Signos en Rotación 15
  16. 16. Análisis delTexto • “Operación Lógica que introduce una idea Nueva” • Mente y Naturaleza = Espontaneidad x Ley  “la mente no está sujeta a 'ley' en el mismo sentido rígido en que lo está la materia.” • “Adivinamos” naturaleza porque estamos en continuidad con la naturaleza 16
  17. 17. Análisis delTexto • Razón Lógica, Instinto e Imaginación • Racionalidad científica excluye sentimientos, instintos e imaginación • Educación de la imaginación y de los sentimientos 17
  18. 18. Racionalidad Creativa* • Lógica + Instinto + Imaginación • Forma de razonamiento más libre de reglas • Mente no está sujeta a la ley al igual que la materia • Lógica espontánea • ¿Razón o Personas razonables? – Racionalidad + Sensibilidad – Educación de la imaginación 18
  19. 19. ¿CÓMO UNA IDEA SE CONVIERTE EN PRODUCTO? 19
  20. 20. Dimensiones de la Creatividad • Diferencia • Originalidad • Oportunidad • Abducción 20
  21. 21. Dimensiones de la Realidad • Lenguaje • Tecnología • Mercado • Financiera-económica • Competencias/habilidades 21
  22. 22. Preguntas  ¿Donde está la innovación?  Lenguaje (formato p ej)  Tecnología (ej: Latam Entertainment App y Wifi)  Cambio en el mercado (ej: penetración de banda ancha = Netflix)  ¿Cuál es tu promesa? ¿Cuál problema estás solucionando?  ¿Cuál es el producto final? Descríbalo  ¿Cuál es tu publico-objetivo?  ¿Cuál es tu competencia? ¿Por qué eres “mejor”?  Cuán similar es tu idea a otras existentes (0-100%)  ¿Cómo se financiaría?¿Cómo se sostiene en el tiempo?  ¿Cuáles son las competencias para realizar el proyecto? ¿El grupo las detiene? 22

×