11 semio uc_encuadre

Semiótica Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo Teoría del Enmarque Universidad Católica 2º semestre 2020
Teoría del Enmarque (Framing) Antecedentes: • Erving Goffman (1974*) – interaccionismo simbólico • Alegoría del teatro: ma...
Teoría del Enmarque Goffman* • Schemata: “agrupamientos de ideas almacenados en la mente que guían el procesamiento indivi...
Teoría del Enmarque Definición en comunicación social 1. Lakoff “Marcos son estructuras mentales que le permiten al ser hu...
Teoría del Enmarque Definición en comunicación social 2. Reese “Marcos son principios organizativos socialmente compartido...
Teoría del Enmarque Definición en comunicación social 3. Entman Selección de algunos aspectos de la realidad percibida y h...
1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones
1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones
1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones
1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones
1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones
1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones
1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones
Discurso Piñera 21 de Mayo 2012* Titulo discurso: “Chile cumple y avanza hacia el desarrollo” - 23 variaciones del verbo “...
Punto de vista Bio-cultural • Comunicación es polisémica (múltiples sentidos, interpretaciones, significados) • Enmarque b...
Marcos e intencionalidad • Es (casi) inevitable pensar sin marcos (¿primeridad?) • Marcos profundos son inconscientes: • “...
¿Qué resuena más? • ¿Dictadura o régimen militar? • ¿Pacificación de la Araucanía o Resistencia Mapuche? • ¿Descubrimiento...
Enmarcando • “Guerra contra la delincuencia” • “Guerra contra el terrorismo” • “Peruano mata a...” “Newsworthy” o • “Detie...
Re-enmarcando • Piraña, piñericosas • “La nueva pillería” • Branding: Ley Súper 8, FEAT, FEAT Luis Pinto • Ley Zamudio • L...
Cultura y enmarque Porque nem toda feiticeira é corcunda Nem toda brasileira é bunda Meu peito não é de silicone Sou mais ...
UDD 27Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo Finalmente: ¿Camila es favorable o contraria? Adivina cuál es el medio…
UDD 28Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
#4deagosto
Manuel Castells, en "Caminos para una comunicación democrática" (Le Monde Diplomatique): “La mayor influencia que los medi...
No alimentes a Gizmo UC 34Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
Actividad: grupos de 4 personas Tema: Resultado del plebiscito 2020 • Pensar las instituciones y discursos posibles • Prop...
Actividad: grupos de 4 personas Discusión • ¿Cuál sería el seleccionado por el grupo? • ¿Hubo consenso? • ¿Hubo muchas ide...
Teoría y práctica del Encuadre

CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
  1. 1. Semiótica Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo Teoría del Enmarque Universidad Católica 2º semestre 2020
  2. 2. Teoría del Enmarque (Framing) Antecedentes: • Erving Goffman (1974*) – interaccionismo simbólico • Alegoría del teatro: marcos y escenarios Un ‘marco’ es un ‘esquema interpretativo’ (schemata) que habilita individuos a ubicar, percibir, identificar y etiquetar eventos de sus vidas, espacios y el mundo. UC 3Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo *Goffman, E. (1974). Frame analysis: An essay on the organization of experience. Harvard University Press.
  3. 3. Teoría del Enmarque Goffman* • Schemata: “agrupamientos de ideas almacenados en la mente que guían el procesamiento individual de la información” UC 4Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo *Goffman, E. (1974). Frame analysis: An essay on the organization of experience. Harvard University Press.
  4. 4. Teoría del Enmarque Definición en comunicación social 1. Lakoff “Marcos son estructuras mentales que le permiten al ser humano entender la realidad y, a veces, crear lo que entendemos por realidad” (Lakoff, p. 56) UC 6Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  5. 5. Teoría del Enmarque Definición en comunicación social 2. Reese “Marcos son principios organizativos socialmente compartidos y persistentes en el tiempo, que operan simbólicamente para dar sentido y estructurar la realidad social” UC 7Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  6. 6. Teoría del Enmarque Definición en comunicación social 3. Entman Selección de algunos aspectos de la realidad percibida y hacerlos más prominentes en un texto comunicativo de manera que promueva: 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones UC 8Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  7. 7. UC Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo9 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones ¿?
  8. 8. UC Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo10 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones ¿?
  9. 9. UC Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo11 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones ¿?
  10. 10. UC Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo12 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones ¿?
  11. 11. UC Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo13 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones ¿?
  12. 12. UC Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo14 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones ¿?
  13. 13. UC Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo15 1. Definiciones particulares de problemas 2. Interpretaciones causales 3. Evaluaciones morales 4. Recomendaciones de soluciones ¿?
  14. 14. Discurso Piñera 21 de Mayo 2012* Titulo discurso: “Chile cumple y avanza hacia el desarrollo” - 23 variaciones del verbo “cumplir” - Lienzos “Fuerza presidente, siga cumpliendo” - Chapitas “Chile Cumple” UC 16Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo * “Una extraña forma de cumplir” de Alvaro Ramis, Le Monde Diplomatique, Jun/2012
  15. 15. Punto de vista Bio-cultural • Comunicación es polisémica (múltiples sentidos, interpretaciones, significados) • Enmarque busca un “sentido dominante” • Reduce complejidad (problema periodístico: tiempo, espacio, lector) UC 18Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  16. 16. Marcos e intencionalidad • Es (casi) inevitable pensar sin marcos (¿primeridad?) • Marcos profundos son inconscientes: • “Sentido común” • Cultura • Grupos sociales • Situado en espacio y tiempo UC 19Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  17. 17. ¿Qué resuena más? • ¿Dictadura o régimen militar? • ¿Pacificación de la Araucanía o Resistencia Mapuche? • ¿Descubrimiento de América o Invasión de Wallmapu o Encuentro de los mundos? • ¿Santeamo o Santiasco? UC 20Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  18. 18. Enmarcando • “Guerra contra la delincuencia” • “Guerra contra el terrorismo” • “Peruano mata a...” “Newsworthy” o • “Detienen a boliviano…” ¿encuadre prejuicioso? UC 21Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  19. 19. Re-enmarcando • Piraña, piñericosas • “La nueva pillería” • Branding: Ley Súper 8, FEAT, FEAT Luis Pinto • Ley Zamudio • Ley Emilia UC 22Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  20. 20. Cultura y enmarque Porque nem toda feiticeira é corcunda Nem toda brasileira é bunda Meu peito não é de silicone Sou mais macho que muito homem! UC 23Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo “Pagu”, de Rita Lee y Zélia Duncan
  21. 21. UDD 27Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo Finalmente: ¿Camila es favorable o contraria? Adivina cuál es el medio…
  22. 22. UDD 28Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  23. 23. #4deagosto
  24. 24. Manuel Castells, en "Caminos para una comunicación democrática" (Le Monde Diplomatique): “La mayor influencia que los medios exercen sobre la política no es proveniente de lo que es publicado sino de lo que no lo es, de lo que permanece oculto, que pasa despercebido. La actividad mediática reposa sobre una dicotomía: algo existe en el pensamiento del público si está presente en los medios. Su poder fundamental reside, por lo tanto, en su capacidad de ocultar, de enmascarar, de omitir”
  25. 25. No alimentes a Gizmo UC 34Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  26. 26. Actividad: grupos de 4 personas Tema: Resultado del plebiscito 2020 • Pensar las instituciones y discursos posibles • Proponer 2 marcos de sentido: o Uno desde el apruebo y otro desde el rechazo o Titular + Fotografía (descripción o bosquejo) UC 35Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo
  27. 27. Actividad: grupos de 4 personas Discusión • ¿Cuál sería el seleccionado por el grupo? • ¿Hubo consenso? • ¿Hubo muchas ideas? • ¿Logran empatizar con el opuesto al suyo? • ¿Hubo ridiculización del opuesto? UC 36Prof. Marcelo Santos - @celoo

×