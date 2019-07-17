Picture Perfect Finger Prints by Silver Dolphin Press

















Book details







Title: Picture Perfect Finger Prints

Author: Silver Dolphin Press

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI









Description



Get ready to print, stamp, and CREATE!The perfect creative starting point for budding artists, this book is filled with sweet illustrations and simple text that will encourage children to use their imaginations. With five fun ink pads and lots of creative prompts, children will love printing, stamping, and creating! Ink is washable and nontoxic.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK















#Read #B.O.O.K# Picture Perfect Finger Prints | By ( Silver Dolphin Press )

