Carla Jalda Molanes
INDICE 1.Que é? Cando se inventou? 2. Historia do ferrocarril 3. George Stephenson 4. Evolución do ferrocarril
O ferrocarril é un sistema de transporte de persoas e mercancías guiado sobre unha vía férrea. A invención do ferrocarril ...
Os “Wagonways” foron o inicio dos ferrocarrís. Tratábanse de carrís de madeira que facían de estrada, dado o estado dos ca...
Tempo despois, eses carrís de madeira foron substituídos por outros de ferro para aumentar a carga que se transportaba. En...
Posteriormente, George Stephenson, construíu a súa primeira locomotora servible e factible. Foi un enxeñeiro británico que...
O siglo XIX supuxo o triunfo absoluto da locomotora de vapor, facilitou as comunicacións e contribuíu a modificar os hábit...
1. Quen construíu a primeira locomotora de vapor? a) Nicolás Curgot b) Richard Trevithick c) George Stephenson
2. Que eran os “Wagonways”? a) Carrís de madeira que facían de estrada b) O nome do primeiro ferrocarril c) Os vagóns que ...
3. Quen foi George Stephenson? a) O inventor dos Wagonways b) Un enxeñeiro británico que inaugurou o primeiro ferrocarril ...
O ferrocarril
O ferrocarril
O ferrocarril

