REA s flashcard book for the EMT-Basic exam helps potential EMTs check their test-readiness before taking the exam. Our flashcard book is the perfect refresher and offers a quick and convenient way to practice answering questions. Written by an expert in the fire and EMS arenas, these flashcards give test-takers full scenarios to evaluate in a multiple-choice format, just like the actual exam. /This recommended test prep contains 300 must-study questions that cover all official test categories found on the EMT-Basic exam: Airway & Breathing, Cardiology, Medical, Obstetrics & Pediatrics, and Trauma. Handy icons make it easy to locate questions by subject, so test-takers can review and test their knowledge in specific areas. The book also includes fun facts about the medical/EMT profession and its history.



