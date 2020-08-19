Business Model Canvas 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BUSINESS MODEL CANVAS
"Recuerda siempre que eres más grande que tus circunstancias, eres más que cualquier cosa que te pueda ocurrir.”
Business Model Canvas, en español lienzo del modelo de negocio, es una herramienta visual que permite de manera rápida y s...
Un modelo de negocio describe como una organización crea, captura y entrega valor ¿De qué trata un modelo de negocio?
Esta herramienta es para construir, comprender y realizar cambios en las 9 bloques claves del modelo de negocio sea que te...
Propuesta de valor Los 9 bloques claves del modelo de negocio Segmento de clientes Canales Relación con los clientes Fuent...
Los 9 bloques claves del Business model Canvas (BMC) plasman toda la actividad de una empresa. El uso del BMC también ayud...
Business Model Canvas (BMC)
El éxito en el uso del Business model Canvas (BMC) esta en visualizar: los 9 bloques, esos 9 bloques respondiendo 4 pregun...
QUIEN Clientes QUE OfertaCOMO Infraestructura CUANTO Viabilidad financiera
DERECHAIZQUIERDA
Business Model Canvas ¿Por dónde se empieza? IZQUIERDA Inicio por la área derecha y sigo con la izquierda DERECHA
Segmento de clientes Identifica quién es tu cliente, el grupo de personas dispuestas a adquirir tu producto o servicio Pro...
Segmento de clientes Identifica quién es tu cliente, el grupo de personas dispuestas a adquirir tu producto o servicio Pro...
Actividades Claves Define las actividades para construir y entregar la propuesta de valor Recursos Claves Identifica los r...
2 1 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 BMC La lógica de un modelo de negocio en un lienzo
Piensa en grande, piensa en cómo tu producto o servicio le soluciona algún problema a los demás.
NOSOTROS LOS HUMANOS Tenemos 2 hemisferios cerebrales. El izquierdo es lógico y analítico y el derecho es la parte más cre...
El Business Model canvas ha sido creado por Alexander Osterwalder and Yves Pigneur web: www.strategyzer.com
Construir un modelo de negocio es una gran tarea. Hacerlo de manera creativa y racional esta en la decisión de la persona emprendedora.

Business Model Canvas 2020

  1. 1. BUSINESS MODEL CANVAS
  2. 2. "Recuerda siempre que eres más grande que tus circunstancias, eres más que cualquier cosa que te pueda ocurrir.”
  3. 3. Business Model Canvas, en español lienzo del modelo de negocio, es una herramienta visual que permite de manera rápida y sencilla trabajar, en una sola hoja, las 9 áreas claves de un modelo de negocio. ¿Qué es el Business Model Canvas?
  4. 4. Un modelo de negocio describe como una organización crea, captura y entrega valor ¿De qué trata un modelo de negocio?
  5. 5. Esta herramienta es para construir, comprender y realizar cambios en las 9 bloques claves del modelo de negocio sea que tengas un negocio actual o estés iniciando uno. ¿Para qué es el Business Model Canvas?
  6. 6. Propuesta de valor Los 9 bloques claves del modelo de negocio Segmento de clientes Canales Relación con los clientes Fuentes de ingresos Recursos claves Actividades claves Socios clave Estructura de costos
  7. 7. Los 9 bloques claves del Business model Canvas (BMC) plasman toda la actividad de una empresa. El uso del BMC también ayudará a pensar y a ponerse en acción haciéndose estas preguntas: ¿Qué quiero hacer? ¿Cómo voy a lograrlo? ¿A quién le voy a vender? ¿Cuánto beneficio podría obtener?
  8. 8. Business Model Canvas (BMC)
  9. 9. El éxito en el uso del Business model Canvas (BMC) esta en visualizar: los 9 bloques, esos 9 bloques respondiendo 4 preguntas y todo el lienzo en 2 grandes áreas QUIEN Clientes QUE OfertaCOMO Infraestructura CUANTO Viabilidad financiera
  10. 10. QUIEN Clientes QUE OfertaCOMO Infraestructura CUANTO Viabilidad financiera
  11. 11. DERECHAIZQUIERDA
  12. 12. Business Model Canvas ¿Por dónde se empieza? IZQUIERDA Inicio por la área derecha y sigo con la izquierda DERECHA
  13. 13. Segmento de clientes Identifica quién es tu cliente, el grupo de personas dispuestas a adquirir tu producto o servicio Propuesta de valor Lo qué ofrece tu producto o servicio y porqué es tan especial. Relación con los clientes Construye un tipo de relación que el negocio tendrá con las personas Canales La propuesta de valor tiene que distribuirse y comunicarlo a los clientes Fuentes de ingresos Aqui fijas los precios, cómo van a pagar los clientes y si tienes más de una fuente de ingresos. Actividades Claves Define las actividades para construir y entregar la propuesta de valor Recursos Claves Identifica los recursos que harán funcionar el modelo de negocio. Socios Clave Cuáles alianzas, socios y proveedores son claves para potenciar el modelo de negocio Estructura de costos Establece todos los costos que requiere poner en marcha del modelo de negocio Por la derecha
  14. 14. Segmento de clientes Identifica quién es tu cliente, el grupo de personas dispuestas a adquirir tu producto o servicio Propuesta de valor Lo qué ofrece tu producto o servicio y porqué es tan especial. Relación con los clientes Construye un tipo de relación que el negocio tendrá con las personas Canales La propuesta de valor tiene que distribuirse y comunicarlo a los clientes Fuentes de ingresos Aqui fijas los precios, cómo van a pagar los clientes y si tienes más de una fuente de ingresos.
  15. 15. Actividades Claves Define las actividades para construir y entregar la propuesta de valor Recursos Claves Identifica los recursos que harán funcionar el modelo de negocio. Socios Clave Cuáles alianzas, socios y proveedores son claves para potenciar el modelo de negocio Estructura de costos Establece todos los costos que requiere poner en marcha del modelo de negocio Izquierda
  16. 16. 2 1 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 BMC La lógica de un modelo de negocio en un lienzo
  17. 17. Piensa en grande, piensa en cómo tu producto o servicio le soluciona algún problema a los demás.
  18. 18. NOSOTROS LOS HUMANOS Tenemos 2 hemisferios cerebrales. El izquierdo es lógico y analítico y el derecho es la parte más creativa, emocional e intuitiva. Revisa el BMC en 2 áreas, empezamos por la derecha generando ideas que marcan aspectos diferenciales y terminamos por la izquierda trabajando la eficiencia y la racionalidad del modelo de negocio ¿LA PROPUESTA DE VALOR EN QUE AREA ESTÁ? Si bien está en la derecha qqui nuestros 2 hemisferios convergen, por ello somos capaces de construir una propuesta de valor única, realista y emocional. Un modelo de negocio lo hacen las personas para otras personas
  19. 19. El Business Model canvas ha sido creado por Alexander Osterwalder and Yves Pigneur web: www.strategyzer.com
  20. 20. Sigue aprendiendo Solicita más recursos sobre Business model canvas a este correo impactha@outlook.com ¿Nos seguimos? @impacthalatam

