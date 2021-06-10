Pawerpoint la importacia biologica dela agua

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Importancia Biológica del agua
El agua es un elemento de la naturaleza, integrante de los ecosistemas naturales, fundamental para el sostenimiento y la r...
El agua es el fundamento de la vida: un recurso crucial para la humanidad y para el resto de los seres vivos. Todos la nec...
El agua es un bien de primera necesidad para los seres vivos y un elemento natural imprescindible en la configuración de l...
La sociedad recurre al agua para generar y mantener el crecimiento económico y la prosperidad, a través de actividades tal...
Aunque la humanidad conoce desde hace mucho tiempo su dependencia del agua, estamos dándonos cuenta de que su oferta no es...
Funciones del agua en los seres vivos El agua en los organismos tiene un origen sobre todo externo: se incorpora con la in...
Cómo podemos cuidar el agua
1)- Cierra el grifo al asearte o lavar utensilios Empezamos a hablar sobre cómo ahorrar y cuidar el agua indicando cerrar ...
2)-Reduce el agua de la cisterna del inodoro Otra de las mejores ideas para cuidar el agua es colocar una o dos botellas l...
3)-Recoge el agua mientras esperas a que se caliente Otra idea para no desperdiciar agua es recoger con un recipiente el a...
4)- Cuida las instalaciones de agua de tu casa Una de las maneras de cuidar el agua es tener en cuenta las revisiones de l...
5)-Usa los electrodomésticos de manera eficiente Para hacer un uso eficiente de nuestros electrodomésticos, tales como el ...
6)- No contamines el agua  Existe gran variedad de sustancias muy contaminantes que terminan en mares y ríos impidiendo e...
Otros consejos para cuidar el agua  Recolecta agua de lluvia para regar o limpiar zonas exteriores.  Reutiliza el agua c...
  8. 8. Cómo podemos cuidar el agua
  9. 9. 1)- Cierra el grifo al asearte o lavar utensilios Empezamos a hablar sobre cómo ahorrar y cuidar el agua indicando cerrar el grifo mientras nos lavamos los dientes ,mientras nos enjabonamos en la ducha o durante el fregado de la vajilla, esto, puede ayudar a ahorrar miles de litros de agua .Con la misma idea, también es de ayuda dejar de usar manguera para lavar nuestro coche y servirnos de un cubo con agua en su lugar.
  10. 10. 2)-Reduce el agua de la cisterna del inodoro Otra de las mejores ideas para cuidar el agua es colocar una o dos botellas llenas de agua en la cisterna del retrete. Este gesto evitará malgastar agua, ya que se ocupa espacio y así se reduce el volumen de agua de la cisterna.
  11. 11. 3)-Recoge el agua mientras esperas a que se caliente Otra idea para no desperdiciar agua es recoger con un recipiente el agua fría de la ducha o del grifo del fregadero mientras esperamos a que salga caliente. La podemos utilizar después, por ejemplo, para llenar las botellas que colocaremos en la cisterna del inodoro, para regar las plantas, para fregar el suelo o para lavar el coche.
  12. 12. 4)- Cuida las instalaciones de agua de tu casa Una de las maneras de cuidar el agua es tener en cuenta las revisiones de las instalaciones. Es aconsejable revisar si hay pérdidas en el sistema de cañerías y reparar las fugas de agua cuanto antes.
  13. 13. 5)-Usa los electrodomésticos de manera eficiente Para hacer un uso eficiente de nuestros electrodomésticos, tales como el lavavajillas y la lavadora, se recomienda completar al máximo su capacidad. De este modo, se ahorrará tanto agua como energía.
  14. 14. 6)- No contamines el agua  Existe gran variedad de sustancias muy contaminantes que terminan en mares y ríos impidiendo el buen estado del agua, como son el aceite, el anticongelante o el líquido de frenos. No los arrojes al desagüe.  De igual manera, conviene disponer de un cubo de basura al lado del inodoro para evitar darle a este último un uso inapropiado.  Respeta siempre la naturaleza y no tires nunca nada en ríos, lagos o mares. Además, recoger la basura de la playa, incluso la que no es nuestra, es otro buen gesto. .
  15. 15. Otros consejos para cuidar el agua  Recolecta agua de lluvia para regar o limpiar zonas exteriores.  Reutiliza el agua con la que has limpiado las verduras para el riego de las plantas.  Dúchate en vez de darte un baño.  Reduce, reutiliza y recicla para impedir que los océanos se llenen de plástico.  Cuida el agua de la piscina para evitar renovar todo el contenido en poco tiempo.  Instala economizadores de agua en tus grifos.  Motiva a tus familiares y a tus amigos a que sigan los consejos .

