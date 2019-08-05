READ Bunny Party

-
Published on
Author : Rosemary Wells
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Rosemary Wells ( 4? )
Link Download : https://azkakirimmasukan.blogspot.com/?book=014250162X
Synnopsis :
It's Grandma's birthday and Max and Ruby are having a party for her. Ruby has invited seven stuffed-toy guests she's sure Grandma will like. Max wants to invite his Jellyball Shooter Spider, his Ear-Splitter Space Cadet and his Can't-Sit-Up Slug, but Ruby says no. Yet each time Ruby counts the number of guests at the table, another one has mysteriously appeared. Is Ruby having a bad counting day? Or is someone making a few changes to the guest list?
