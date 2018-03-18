Download PDF Notes on ICU Nursing: FAQ Files from the MICU: Second Edition | Ebook Ebook Free

Download Here https://bixocufihut5.blogspot.com/?book=0741417057

Edited by Jayne Mulholland, RN, CEN, CCRN, this is a collection of Frequently Asked Questions articles, written for new ICU nurses: numbered questions, followed by our own answers, written by two seriously over-experienced bedside practitioners. This has been our labor of love for the past few years. Topic material comes almost entirely “from the shop floor�?, reflecting what we actually do at work. Subjects we’ve covered include: “Starting Out in the ICU�?, an arrhythmia review, vents and ABGs, balloon pumping, PA lines, arterial lines, central lines… 25 areas altogether, with a strong emphasis on humor. The response has been great! We hope you’ll find them useful.

