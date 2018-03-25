download : https://fangkydomclok.blogspot.DE/?book=1906417997

World s Best Ciders is the first book to showcase the world of cider, from its origins as a thirst-quencher for farm workers to its present as a rival to champagne. Travelling from the Old to the New World and teaching us not only how to taste it but how to cook with it, Pete Brown and Bill Bradshaw explore every aspect of this fascinating drink and the people who produce it. Here you ll discover what Johnny Appleseed really planted, find out what the Magners effect is and learn why perry is a miracle drink. Beginning in the sidrerias of Asturias, Spain, where cider has been part of the culture for thousands of years, the authors then travel north to Normandy and Brittany in France, to the famous cider regions of Somerset, the Three Counties and Wales in the UK and then across the Atlantic, to New England and Quebec where cider is being re-invented, taken out of bars and into restaurants. Over 200 ciders are described in detail, with tasting notes, and illustrated with hundreds of Bill Bradshaw s inspiring and beautiful photographs. This is a story that has never been told. It is a story that will appeal to the novice and the expert alike.

