Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
audio biography books Mother Winter audio biography books Mother Winter | autobiography audiobooks read Mother Winter | be...
Mother Winter This “vividly awesome and truly great” (Eileen Myles) memoir follows award­winning writer Sophia Shalmiyev’s...
Mother Winter
Mother Winter
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

audio biography books Mother Winter

7 views

Published on

audio biography books Mother Winter | autobiography audiobooks read Mother Winter | best audiobooks Mother Winter

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

audio biography books Mother Winter

  1. 1. audio biography books Mother Winter audio biography books Mother Winter | autobiography audiobooks read Mother Winter | best audiobooks Mother Winter LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Mother Winter This “vividly awesome and truly great” (Eileen Myles) memoir follows award­winning writer Sophia Shalmiyev’s flight from the Soviet Union, where she was forced to abandon her estranged mother, and the subsequent quest to find her again. Born to a Russian mother and an Azerbaijani father, Sophia Shalmiyev was raised in the stark oppressiveness of 1980s Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). An imbalance of power and the prevalence of antisemitism in her homeland led her father to steal Shalmiyev away, emigrating to America, abandoning her estranged mother, Elena. At age eleven, Shalmiyev found herself on a plane headed west, motherless and terrified of the new world unfolding before her. Now a mother herself, in Mother Winter, “an exploration of heartache and the ways life moves on even after irretrievable changes” (Booklist), Shalmiyev depicts in urgent vignettes her emotional journeys as an immigrant, an artist, and a woman raised without her mother. She tells of her early days in St. Petersburg; her tumultuous pit­stop in Italy as a refugee; the life she built for herself in the Pacific Northwest, raising two children of her own; and ultimately, her voyage back to Russia as an adult, where she searched endlessly for the alcoholic mother she never knew. Braided into her physical journey is a metaphorical exploration of the many surrogate mothers Shalmiyev sought out in place of her own, woven together with “lyrical prose...[that] splits open like layer after layer of an ornate matryoshka” (The Paris Review). Mother Winter is the story of Shalmiyev’s years of travel, searching, and forging meaningful connection with the worlds she occupies—the result is “a rich tapestry of autobiography and meditations on feminism, motherhood, art, and culture, this book is as intellectually satisfying as it is artistically profound. A sharply intelligent, lyrically provocative memoir” (Kirkus Reviews, starred review).
  3. 3. Mother Winter
  4. 4. Mother Winter

×