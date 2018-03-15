Successfully reported this slideshow.
Brayan Gomez 1102
Procesos formales Procesos informales Un ejemplo: modelo A.N.I.S.E. Conceptos clave Análisis de las necesidades de formaci...
Tipos De Necesidades El procedimiento de intervención a diseñar estará en función de ámbito en el que se sitúen las necesi...
¿Cómo determinar las necesidades de formación? ¿Quién las determina? • Se debe contar con todos implicados en el proceso, ...
El análisis de necesidades Es una dimensión de la evaluación, que consiste en el estudio sistemático de un problema, que s...
Modelos Formales 1. Necesidades sentidas: partiendo del principio del que sabe lo que se necesita, el personal de la organ...
Técnicas para la identificación de identidades La selección de los distintos instrumentos de análisis debe estar en funció...
