Classroom Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente TUTORIAL
Classroom �QU� ES? Es una plataforma gratuita de Google que permite crear una clase, publicar notificaciones y comentarios...
Inicio 01 WWW.CLASSROOM.GOOGLE.COM Para comenzar nos dirijimos a la web: Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Aunque si...
02 Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Si poseemos un correo de Gmail podemos hacer clic en "Reg�strese con Google" Pa...
03 Escribimos los datos solicitados: Nombre de la clase es el �nico dato obligatorio. Luego hacemos clic en "Crear" Aparec...
04 Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Aparecer� esta pantalla. Aqu� ya hemos creado nuestra primera clase, lo que res...
05 Escribimos la consigna aqu�... Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Si hacemos clic en "Agregar" podremos incluir lo...
06 Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente As� se ver� publicado el contenido de nuestra primera clase en Google Classroom.
C�mo crear una tarea instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente EDMODO
08 Para agregar una tarea debemos ir hasta la parte superior de la pantalla y hacer clic en "Trabajo en clase" InstitutoNa...
09 Se abrir� una ventana como la siguiente... InstitutoNacionaldeFormaci�nDocente Aqu� podremos colocar el t�tulo de la ta...
10 Una vez que se confeccion� la Tarea se ver� as�... InstitutoNacionaldeFormaci�nDocente
C�mo dar de alta estudiantes Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente EDMODO
Para dar de alta a estudiantes primero debemos hacer clic"Personas" Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente 12 Luego debem...
Se abrir� una nueva ventana... escribimos aqu� el correo electr�nico de cada estudiante Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Do...
Google Classroom Marzo 2020 TUTORIAL
Tutorial classroom

  1. 1. Classroom Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente TUTORIAL
  2. 2. Classroom �QU� ES? Es una plataforma gratuita de Google que permite crear una clase, publicar notificaciones y comentarios, ponerse en contacto con alumnos y comprobar si han completado una tarea. Puedes utilizar Google Drive para ver los archivos adjuntos que a�aden los alumnos a una tarea. En Classroom el contenido de cada clase se organiza a trav�s de Post que van enlazandose unos con otros. El/la docente puede decidir que el post se publique en el momento, decidir que se publique en una fecha determinada o guardar el borrador de lo que ha escrito para retomarlo m�s tarde y publicarlo. www.classroom.google.com
  3. 3. Inicio 01 WWW.CLASSROOM.GOOGLE.COM Para comenzar nos dirijimos a la web: Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Aunque si ya tenemos un correo de gmail podemos acceder directamente desde el men� que est� a la derecha de la pantalla.
  4. 4. 02 Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Si poseemos un correo de Gmail podemos hacer clic en "Reg�strese con Google" Para crear una clase primero debemos hacer clic aqu� Crea una clase Y luego hacemos clic en "Crear una clase"
  5. 5. 03 Escribimos los datos solicitados: Nombre de la clase es el �nico dato obligatorio. Luego hacemos clic en "Crear" Aparecer� esta advertencia, si estamos de acuerdo hacemos clic en "Continuar"
  6. 6. 04 Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Aparecer� esta pantalla. Aqu� ya hemos creado nuestra primera clase, lo que resta en crear el contenido de la clase. Para crear el contenido de la clase debemos hacer clic en "Comparte algo con tu clase..." Comparte algo con tu clase...
  7. 7. 05 Escribimos la consigna aqu�... Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente Si hacemos clic en "Agregar" podremos incluir lo siguiente: Si hacemos clic en "Publicar" podremos publicar el contenido; si hacemos clic en el men� desplegable podremos guardar el borrador para publicarlo luego o elegir una fecha para que se publique autom�ticamente.
  8. 8. 06 Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente As� se ver� publicado el contenido de nuestra primera clase en Google Classroom.
  9. 9. C�mo crear una tarea instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente EDMODO
  10. 10. 08 Para agregar una tarea debemos ir hasta la parte superior de la pantalla y hacer clic en "Trabajo en clase" InstitutoNacionaldeFormaci�nDocente Una vez que estamos en esta pantalla hacemos clic en "Crear". Se abrir� el siguiente men�, hacemos clic en "Tarea"
  11. 11. 09 Se abrir� una ventana como la siguiente... InstitutoNacionaldeFormaci�nDocente Aqu� podremos colocar el t�tulo de la tarea, la consigna y adjuntar un archivo en caso de que lo necesitemos. En el panel de la izquierda diremos c�mo se evaluar� y hasta qu� fecha se puede entregar el trabajo solicitado. Una vez que terminamos hacemos clic en "Asignar"
  12. 12. 10 Una vez que se confeccion� la Tarea se ver� as�... InstitutoNacionaldeFormaci�nDocente
  13. 13. C�mo dar de alta estudiantes Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente EDMODO
  14. 14. Para dar de alta a estudiantes primero debemos hacer clic"Personas" Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente 12 Luego debemos hacer clic en este �cono
  15. 15. Se abrir� una nueva ventana... escribimos aqu� el correo electr�nico de cada estudiante Instituto Nacional de Formaci�n Docente 13 Luego hacemos clic en "Invitar"
  16. 16. Google Classroom Marzo 2020 TUTORIAL

