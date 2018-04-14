Didactica de las Ciencias Naturales Documento 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIENCIAS NATURALES TECNOLOGÍA Y SU DIDÁCTICA Instituto de formación docente continua de Luis Beltrán
Área Ciencias naturales y Tecnología Documento de trabajo N° 3 Los componentes de la planificación IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ...
Los componentes de la planificación IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 01 A través del ...
Volviendo a pensar sobre los marcos teóricos reflexivos plasmados en el documento de trabajo N°1 vamos a iniciar este nuev...
EL NIVEL EPISTÉMICO DE LA ESCRITURA SE DENOMINA AL USO MÁS DESARROLLADO COGNITIVAMENTE, EN EL QUE EL AUTOR, AL ESCRIBIR, T...
PLANIFICACIÓN Referido a la organización de los componentes (I) IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍ...
PLANIFICACIÓN referido a la organización de los componentes (II) IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOG...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 06 A través de este bloque reunimos los aspectos teó...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 07 En este apartado se explicitan los enfoques teóri...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 08 En este bloque vamos a abordar las dimensiones re...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 09 Los saberes conceptuales no están separados del c...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 10 Esta etapa hace referencia a la escritura de una ...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 11 Este bloque tiene por finalidad agrupar los aspec...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 12 BLOQUE 3 Referido a la acción didáctica (II) En e...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 13 BLOQUE 3 Referido a la acción didáctica (III) Una...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 14 Intentando mantener el hilo conductor de la propu...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 15 Al revisar los componentes la organización quedar...
IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 16 SÍNTESIS Organización de los componentes Pregunta...
PARA CONCLUIR Los componentes de la planificación y la organización presentada en este documento está orientada a construi...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA Araujo, S. (2014). Docencia y enseñanza: una introducción a la didáctica. 1° ed. 2° reimp. Bernal. Universida...
19
  1. 1. CIENCIAS NATURALES TECNOLOGÍA Y SU DIDÁCTICA Instituto de formación docente continua de Luis Beltrán
  2. 2. Área Ciencias naturales y Tecnología Documento de trabajo N° 3 Los componentes de la planificación IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 Prof. Laura Fernández (Orientación Química) Prof. Laura Berón (Orientación Cs de la Tierra) Prof. Cynthia Berthe (Orientación Física) Prof. Sebastián Gómez (Orientación Biología) Prof. Carlos Monsalve (Orientación Tecnología)
  3. 3. Los componentes de la planificación IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 01 A través del presente documento pretendemos dar cuenta de  los componentes que formarán la estructura de la planificación en el marco del modelo didáctico que estamos proponiendo. No es nuestra intención caer en visión tecnicista de la educación sino que ofrecemos un conjunto de argumentos teóricos reflexivos que nos invitan a pensar en la utilidad de algunos items a considerar. al momento de tener que planificar nuestras clases.
  4. 4. Volviendo a pensar sobre los marcos teóricos reflexivos plasmados en el documento de trabajo N°1 vamos a iniciar este nuevo apartado posicionándonos en el enfoque comunicativo de las ciencias, desde este lugar nos preguntamos... ¿Por qué escribimos planificaciones en ciencias? ¿qué lugar ocupa la escritura científico-académica en el aprendizaje de la didáctica de las ciencias naturales y la tecnología?¿cuál es su rol en la producción de conocimientos de los futuros docentes de nivel primario?¿cómo se apropian de sus modos de construcción, circulación y legitimación?¿qué aspectos de la escritura científico-académica de las planificaciones es necesario enseñar en la formación docente inicial?¿hasta qué grado son conscientes nuestros aprendientes de que deben desplegar una argumentación en los trabajos requeridos?¿qué entienden cuando se les presenta la planificación como una "hipótesis de trabajo"?...  llegados a este punto de la formación docente inicial nuestros/as aprendientes deberían haber construido la idea referida a que no existen hipótesis sin problemas a resolver, ya que toda hipótesis es respuesta a un problema. La escritura de los planes que vamos a proponer se enmarcan en una ingeniería didáctica que promueve la investigación, si la planificación sólo es pensada como hipótesis, ¿cuándo explicitamos la pregunta de investigación pedagógica didáctica que la orienta? Los componentes de la planificación que aquí vamos a desarrollar tienen por objetivo explicitar un modelo que promueva el pensamiento didáctico en pos de la mejora de las secuencias de enseñanza asumiendo que estas, organizadas y articuladas en el tiempo de forma coherente, deben confrontarse/contrastarse con la pregunta que le dio origen.   INTRODUCCIÓN P A L A B R A S C L A V E S I N G E N I E R Í A D I D Á C T I C A , S I T U A C I O N E S D E E N S E Ñ A N Z A ,   P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N . C O M P O N E N T E S D E L A P L A N I F I C A C I Ó N , P O S T U R A S P E D A G Ó G I C A S . S A B E R D I S C I P L I N A R . A C C I Ó N D I D Á C T I C A . R E F L E X I Ó N P E D A G Ó G I C A . P R Á C T I C A D O C E N T E . IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 02
  5. 5. EL NIVEL EPISTÉMICO DE LA ESCRITURA SE DENOMINA AL USO MÁS DESARROLLADO COGNITIVAMENTE, EN EL QUE EL AUTOR, AL ESCRIBIR, TRANSFORMA EL CONOCIMIENTO DESDE SU EXPERIENCIA PERSONAL Y CREA IDEAS, OPINIONES O PUNTOS DE VISTA QUE NO CONOCÍA PREVIAMENTE . D A N I E L C A S S A N Y ( 2 0 0 9 ) La escritura de planificaciones forma parte del proceso de escritura epistémica (Cassany, 2009), y por consiguiente del proceso de comunicación, sea esta una comunicación interna (diálogo interior) o externa (diálogo con otros). Considerar a las planificaciones como textos, en el marco de las propuestas de enseñanza-aprendizaje, del proceso de composición escrita en contextos académicos, tiene que ver con la idea de hacer que nuestros estudiantes progresen desde un modelo que implique “decir lo que uno sabe” a otro que permite “transformar lo que uno cree que sabe del propio conocimiento sobre el tema del que se está escribiendo” (Castelló y Cassany 1997). La planificación nos permite ponernos en diálogo con el otro, con los pares y con especialistas en los temas que vamos a enseñar. Para que esa comunicación sea lo más clara posible estructuramos los escritos en apartados, generamos un patrón estructural que no garantiza una enseñanza eficiente sino que permite dialogar sobre los marcos teóricos que sustentan prácticas pedagógicas y sobre la coherencia entre estos marcos teóricos y las actividades que pretendemos poner en juego en el aula, a través de las planificaciones proyectamos lo que haremos con los/as chicos/as... nos preparamos para asumir con responsabilidad y solvencia conceptual el escenario de aprendizaje que preparamos para ellos/as. LA PLANIFICACIÓN A LARGO PLAZO NO ES PENSAR EN DECISIONES FUTURAS, SINO EN EL FUTURO DE LAS DECISIONES PRESENTES. P. Drucker 03
  6. 6. PLANIFICACIÓN Referido a la organización de los componentes (I) IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 04 Tal como lo señalábamos en la introducción la planificación es una hipótesis de trabajo, por lo que al comenzar la misma entendemos que, en el marco del pensamiento científico tecnológico, es necesario explicitar cuál es el problema que quien va a guiar la secuencia de enseñanza piensa abordar, es por ello que al principio del plan recomendamos explicitar, ademas de los datos personales de referencia, el tema de la planificación, un subtema y una pregunta que sea investigable desde las dimensiones pedagógico-didácticas, una posible pregunta que, si bien no va a ser abordada en su totalidad en esta oportunidad, abra la posibilidad de realizar investigaciones educativas que mejoren los propios procesos de enseñanza. Recordemos que el ejercicio de pensar preguntas investigables desnaturaliza los procesos que vivimos a diario. Bajo este título se indica, con una oración corta y de contenido amplio, el campo que se pretendería abordar, lo recomendable es que sean temas en base a necesidades de conocimiento genuino, que sean factibles, que permitan la investigación de campo, que sean prácticos y que no sean sólo de índole documental. Tema Subtema Preguntapedagógica-didácticainvestigable Aquí se explicita a través de una oración corta un recorte del tema, se intenta a través del subtema especificar qué se pretende investigar. La pregunta que se formule aquí no pertenece al campo de la ciencia y la tecnología sino que pertenece al campo de la enseñanza de la ciencia y la tecnología. Esta pregunta puede ser de tipo correlacional (relaciona dos elementos), descriptiva, explicativa o exploratoria.
  7. 7. PLANIFICACIÓN referido a la organización de los componentes (II) IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 05 Bloque 3 Bloque 4Bloque 1 Bloque 2 Referidoalas Posturas Pedagógicas Referido al Saber Disciplinar Referidoala Accióndidáctica Referidoala ReflexiónPedagógica Escena de inmersión Fundamentación Principios de evaluación Prescripción curricular Mapa Conceptual Naturaleza del saber disciplinar Obstáculos epistemológicos Hipótesis de progresión Metodología de enseñanza Principios de procedimientos Itinerario tentativo de actividades Evidencias de aprendizaje esperadas Ejes orientadores de la reflexión Una vez que hemos explicitado el problema que, tal vez, vayamos a abordar desde la investigación educativa, vamos a detallar el resto de los componentes que formarán parte del patrón estructural de la planificación, para ello hemos dividido (para su mejor comprensión) estos componentes en cuatro "Bloques". Recordemos que en esta propuesta de articulación de campos de contenidos de la ciencia y la tecnología orientados a la producción de secuencias de enseñanza vamos a caracterizar el saber que pondremos en funcionamiento como un saber operacional, un "saber activo" relacionado con el entorno cercano de los/as aprendientes, es por ello que en la introducción al tema comenzamos por un problema de tipo ingenieril. A continuación comenzamos a describir cada una de los bloques... sus componentes son sus componentes son sus componentes son sus componentes son
  8. 8. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 06 A través de este bloque reunimos los aspectos teóricos que dan sustento a la práctica profesional, como sujetos epistémicos conocemos diversas miradas, enfoques, paradigmas que posicionan nuestra forma de ser, estar y pensar el mundo. Somos sujetos con ideologías y perspectivas teóricas disimiles es por ello que aquí procedemos a explicitar cuáles serán los marcos teóricos que sustentarán nuestra práctica. Nos valdremos de las ciencias de la educación y del campo de las prácticas docentes para articular un campo conceptual que denote con claridad qué concepción de enseñanza asumimos, qué concepción de aprendizaje, cómo entendemos "lo escolar", qué rol cumplirán los saberes a abordar, qué finalidades debería perseguir para nosotros la escolaridad y que aspectos de lo institucional, lo social, lo político y lo económico consideramos mencionar por su incidencia puntual en los procesos de educar. En términos de lo disciplinar podremos señalar qué concepción de ciencia y de tecnología es la que pondremos en juego durante nuestras prácticas de enseñanza, aquí damos cuenta de los marcos teóricos ideológicos a los que adherimos. Para su mejor presentación dividimos este bloque en tres dimensiones: a) La escena de inmersión. b) La fundamentación. c) Los principios de evaluación. Dentro del enfoque sociocultural en general y de la enseñanza situada en particular el contexto de realización de la acción a realizar cobra suma importancia, detallar lo más posible cuál es el la escena en la que se propondrá la utilización de los artificios científicos y las herramientas culturales facilita una comprensión del contexto. Entendemos que planificar en abstracto no es una estrategia que se encuadra en nuestro paradigma, debido a esto es que para comenzar necesitamos hacerlo desde una caracterización de grupo, de contexto socioeconómico y cultural lo más detallado posible. La idea de escena parte del enfoque de Burke (1969) referida a que la acción humana sólo puede entenderse invocando perspectivas múltiples y examinando las tensiones dialécticas que existen entre ellas, en este contexto el trasfondo del acto es relevante por ello es que necesitamos que el futuro docente de cuenta del mismo. BLOQUE 1 Referido a las posturas pedagógicas (I) Escena de inmersión preguntas orientadoras ¿Cómo se caracteriza el entorno social, cultural y económico de los aprendientes?¿Cómo es la institución escolar?¿Qué particularidades presenta el grupo clase?
  9. 9. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 07 En este apartado se explicitan los enfoques teóricos referidos a los procesos de enseñar y aprender, el enfoque que orientará nuestra propuesta didáctica, cuestiones relacionadas con la lógica de la disciplina (tengamos en cuenta que las lógicas de la Física no son idénticas a las de la Química, ni a la de la Biología o las Ciencias de la Tierra, en este punto la caracterización de los ejes del diseño Curricular pueden ser de gran utilidad). Aquí explicitamos por qué se eligió este contenido curricular, cuál es su relevancia desde lo social y lo cultural, cuáles son las posturas teóricas que sustentan prácticas docentes fundadas en líneas pedagógicas. A partir de la lectura de este apartado deberíamos poder identificar qué concepción de ciencia, de tecnología y de enseñanza de las ciencias y las tecnologías vamos a llevar adelante. BLOQUE 1 Referido a las posturas pedagógicas (II) Fundamentación Principiosdeevaluación preguntas orientadoras ¿A qué concepción de ciencia y de tecnología adherimos?¿Qué enfoques son los que sustentan nuestra propuesta?¿Cuál es el alcance/relevancia para la cultura del saber a enseñar?¿Cómo entendemos la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en ciencias y en tecnología?¿Cuál es el valor social referido al aprendizaje de las Cs y la Tec? Entendemos que la evaluación no es ese "momento residual" que se da al finalizar una secuencia de enseñanza, es por ello que desde el inicio del plan y en búsqueda de una fuerte cohesión estructural planteamos la explicitación de los principios que guiarán la evaluación. Según Santos Guerra (2017) "La evaluación, desde esta perspectiva, está entendida como un proceso y no como un momento final. La crítica atraviesa todas las dimensiones del proceso: la formulación de pretensiones, la fijación de criterios, el diseño y aplicación de instrumentos, la interpretación de los resultados, etc. Todo está sometido a las exigencias de la reflexión, a la interrogación permanente, al debate continuo"..."La evaluación, que podría utilizarse de forma prioritaria para comprender, para mejorar, para dialogar, para motivar y para potenciar la calidad del aprendizaje, se está utilizando para medir, para comparar, para clasificar, para controlar y para jerarquizar". preguntas orientadoras ¿A qué concepción de evaluación respondemos? ¿Qué pretendemos al evaluar?¿Con qué criterios lo haremos?¿Qué principios guiarán el diseño de los instrumentos de evaluación?¿Qué evidencias de aprendizaje esperamos encontrar durante el proceso? ¿Bajo qué paradigma interpretaremos los resultados obtenidos?
  10. 10. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 08 En este bloque vamos a abordar las dimensiones referidas al saber disciplinar a tensionar. En el marco del enfoque cognitivo entendemos que las/os aprendientes no absorben mecánicamente los saberes que les ofrecemos, procesan las ideas que circulan y evalúan su utilidad, este proceso pone básicamente en tensión lo que le vamos a ofrecer para enseñar y lo que realmente ellas/os elijan aprender. Este bloque se articula a través de cinco aspectos centrales: a) La prescripción curricular b) El mapa conceptual c) La naturaleza del saber a enseñar d) Los obstáculos epistemológicos a considerar e) Las hipótesis de progresión a postular. Aquí enunciamos los contenidos que se han elegido del Diseño Curricular (DC) tal como se presentan allí (explicitando el eje). El DC prescribe determinados contenidos que deben ser enseñados según la norma oficial, se transforman en prioritarios de acuerdo a la organización insitucional. BLOQUE 2 Referido al saber disciplinar (I) Prescripcióncurricular Mapa Conceptual preguntas orientadoras ¿Qué contenidos del Diseño Curricular se pretende enseñar?¿Dentro de qué ejes se enmarcan? El Mapa Conceptual es un organizador gráfico, se transforma en un diagrama de significados con relaciones significativas para quien lo elabora. Ayuda a responder preguntas de enfoque, organiza el conocimiento por medio del uso de proposiciones y nos facilita la presentación lógica del saber a enseñar, la elaboración de mapas conceptuales nos permitirá construir las Ideas Básicas ya que las mismas tienen un fuerte contenido conceptual. Si bien el DC presenta los contenidos a enseñar, su enunciación es acotada y requiere que el/la futuro docente actualice su saber disciplinar integrando en el mapa todos aquellos conceptos que completan la trama de saberes a abordar. preguntas orientadoras ¿Cómo se relacionan los saberes conceptuales a abordar?
  11. 11. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 09 Los saberes conceptuales no están separados del contexto social y cultural, son "ideas inventadas" (Gellón, 2011) para intentar explicar cómo funciona el mundo que nos rodea. Algunos de estos conceptos que fueron aceptados por la comunidad científica durante un lapso de tiempo dejaron de serlo en otro momento (como por ejemplo el flogisto, el calórico, el éter y los efluvios); los saberes de las ciencias y las tecnologías tienen una historia, se modelizan... pero ese modelo cambia a través del tiempo, esos cambios se pueden deber a fuerzas internas (confrontaciones entre pruebas) o a factores externos (grupos de poder enfrentados). La historia, la sociología y la epistemología de las ciencias y la tecnología nos cuentan sobre cómo se construyeron estos saberes que pretendemos enseñar en la escuela y nos ayudar a comprender por qué esta concepción es "actualizada". BLOQUE 2 Referido al saber disciplinar (II) Según Villamil Mendoza, L. (2008) "La noción de obstáculo epistemológico fue acuñada por el filosofo francés Gastón Bachelard para identificar y poner de manifiesto elementos psicológicos que impiden o dificultan el aprendizaje de conceptos revolucionarios al interior de las ciencias; estos se presentan en todos los sujetos que se enfrentan a nuevas realidades las cuales se caracterizan por no tener una referencia directa a experiencias directas", según Meinardi (2010) "Las miradas más actuales proponen que estas ideas, aún las que funcionan como obstáculos, forman parte del propio pensamiento y, antes que una dificultad, son una facilidad que se concede la mente cuando está sentada en un sofá"; la idea aquí es reconocer que hay algunas ideas previas en los /as aprendientes que hay que reconocer como punto de partida ya que queremos trabajar sobre esas ideas pre- existentes (siempre y cuando sean ideas conceptuales alejadas del conocimiento que la ciencia y la tecnología ofrecen como como comprobado y validado) para ponerlas en tensión, confrontarlas y llevarlas nuevamente a discusión a la luz de experiencias nuevas. Obstáculosepistemológicos Naturalezadelsaberaenseñar preguntas orientadoras ¿Desde qué momento histórico proviene este saber a enseñar?¿Ha sufrido modificaciones o llega a nosotros sin cambios desde su origen?Los modelos que hacen referencia al mismo... ¿sufrieron modificaciones?¿Qué actores sociales incidieron? ¿Qué confrontaciones aparecieron durante su proceso de validación? preguntas orientadoras ¿Qué ideas previas tienen las/os aprendientes sobre el saber a enseñar?¿Con qué obstáculos podríamos llegar a encontrarnos?
  12. 12. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 10 Esta etapa hace referencia a la escritura de una o algunas "hipótesis referidas a la posible progresión de las ideas de las persona en la construcción del conocimiento" (García, J. 1999), partiendo de las ideas explicitadas en el item "obstáculos epistemológicos" escribiremos aquí la o las ideas conceptuales a las queremos arribar a partir de hacerle vivir a nuestros estudiantes distintas actividades de aprendizaje, entendemos al aprendizaje como el cambio en los sistemas de ideas de los sujetos, un proceso abierto e irreversible de reorganización continua, un proceso en el que las nuevas ideas se construyen a partir de las viejas. Las nuevas ideas a las que se pretende llegar con la realización de la secuencia se denominan "Ideas básicas"; según Silvia Veglia (2012: 57): "estas ideas son enunciados que representan el conocimiento escolar deseable a construir por los alumnos al cabo de un determinado período de su escolaridad. De ninguna manera constituyen "lo que hay que saber", sino que son una guía que orienta el aprender". Tomando el saber explicitado en el mapa conceptual se escriben aquí oraciones cortas y precisas referidas a qué debe aprenderse primero y qué debe aprenderse luego, presentando estas ideas básicas en orden, desde la más simple a la más compleja, de este modo estas hipótesis van progresivamente hacia la complejidad, se genera una forma "espiralada" de abordar el saber a enseñar y al mismo tiempo operan como ideas referentes para la organización de las actividades de aula ya que en primer instancia se planifican actividades para la primer idea básica y luego se van construyendo las demás siguiendo la progresión propuesta. BLOQUE 2 Referido al saber disciplinar (III) Hipótesisdeprogresión preguntas orientadoras ¿Qué idea conceptual deben aprender en primer lugar nuestros/as aprendientes? ¿Cuál es la siguiente idea básica a abordar?
  13. 13. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 11 Este bloque tiene por finalidad agrupar los aspectos referidos a la acción que se desarrollará en el aula, coordinada por la /el docente, previamente pensada y diagramada. Aquí se intenta describir qué se hará, qué se espera que suceda, con qué principios se actuará ante la aparición de emergentes y cuáles son las bases teóricas que sustentan el accionar en ámbitos donde se enseña y se aprende. Entendemos que la acción didáctica no se desarrolla en soledad, es una acción conjunta, orgánicamente cooperativa en la que las/os enseñantes y los/as aprendientes son actores dinámicos que negocian significados a través del lenguaje, es por ello que en esta sección nos orientaremos a comunicar por escrito, a través de un diálogo interaccional y transaccional, cómo nos proponemos actuar en terreno. Este bloque está conformado por las siguientes dimensiones: a) La metodología de enseñanza propuesta. b) Los principios de procedimientos. c) El itinerario tentativo de actividades. d) Las evidencias de aprendizaje esperadas. BLOQUE 3 Referido a la acción didáctica (I) Metodologíadeenseñanza preguntas orientadoras ¿Qué clase de proyecto se prevé utilizar? ¿Qué etapas específicas se van a abordar? Este apartado hace referencia a los principios que darán sustento teórico y coherencia interna a la secuencia de actividades propuestas. Siguiendo las bases teóricas expuestas en los documentos de trabajo uno y dos la metodología propuesta es la enseñanza y aprendizaje basados en proyectos, en nuestro caso los proyectos tecnológicos y los proyectos de indagación científica, en particular los referidos a la indagación acoplada (guiada y abierta) dan el marco general, es esperable aquí que quien enseña especifique qué dimensión en particular de cada proyecto prevee enseñar. Kilpatrick propone cuatro tipos de trabajo por proyectos (citado por Majó y Baqueró, 2014: 27-29) según la finalidad que se persiga: elaboración de un producto final (Producer´s Proyect); conocer un tema y disfrutar con su conocimiento o experiencia (Consumer´s Proyect); mejorar una técnica o habilidad concreta (Specific learnig); o “resolver un problema intelectual desafiante para el protagonista” (Problem Proyect). Aprendizaje por proyectos ABP (Aprendizaje basado en proyectos) ó PBL (Project- based learning) es una estrategia de enseñanza basada en el alumnado como protagonista de su propio aprendizaje. Durante el desarrollo del proyecto cada alumno contribuye en mayor o menor medida según sus posibilidades con la mirada puesta en una finalidad común.
  14. 14. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 12 BLOQUE 3 Referido a la acción didáctica (II) En el marco de la enseñanza orientada a la racionalidad técnica suelen postularse objetivos prestando atención a lo que el estudiante debe lograr al realizar las actividades de aula propuestas; si bien la elaboración de propósitos agrega el cómo lo deben aprender y para qué, la finalidad sigue siendo "medir" lo que el aprendiente es capaz de lograr (Araujo, 2014). Siguiendo nuestro marco teórico intentaremos dar señalar aquí, no lo que el alumno debe lograr, sino que enunciaremos qué principios guiarán el accionar del/la docente en el aula, para ello se propone explicitar cuáles serán los principios de procedimientos de los/as mismos/as. Según Sonia Araujo (2014: 139) -siguiendo los lineamientos de Stenhouse (1984) en el Proyecto Curricular de Humanidades- "los principios de procedimiento se erigen como el marco que determina qué se debe y qué no se debe hacer, esto es, desde el cual se decide acerca de una u otra acción en la dirección expresada por la finalidad de la propuesta" Itinerariotentativodeactividades Principiosdeprocedimientos preguntas orientadoras ¿Cuáles son los principios que guiarían el accionar del docente en el aula (referidos a la construcción de conocimiento científico tecnológico escolar)? Aquí se enuncia el listado de actividades de aula, las consignas y los recursos requeridos. Según Raths, J. (citado en Stenhouse, 1984 pp. 130-131) al momento de seleccionar actividades, quien enseña, debería tener presente los siguientes principios de elección: Una actividad es mas gratificante que otra si para realizarla permite a los niños efectuar elecciones informadas y reflexionar sobre las consecuencias de sus opciones. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si en situaciones de aprendizaje asigna a los estudiantes papeles activos, en lugar de pasivos. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si exige a los estudiantes que indaguen sobre ideas, aplicaciones de procesos intelectuales o problemas cotidianos, ya sean personales o sociales. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si propicia que los niños actúen con objetos,materiales y artefactos reales. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si su cumplimiento puede ser realizado con éxito por niños con diversos niveles de habilidad.
  15. 15. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 13 BLOQUE 3 Referido a la acción didáctica (III) Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si requiere que los estudiantes examinen una idea, una aplicación de un proceso intelectual o un problema actual que ha sido previamente estudiado. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si requiere que los estudiantes examinen temas o cuestiones que los ciudadanos de nuestra sociedad normalmente no analizan -y que, por los general - son ignorados por los medios de comunicación. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si propicia que los estudiantes y los docentes corran riesgos, no de vida o muerte, pero sí de éxito o fracaso. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si exige que los estudiantes reescriban, repasen o perfeccionen sus esfuerzos iniciales. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si estimula a los estudiantes a ocuparse de la aplicación y el dominio de reglas, estándares o disciplinas significativas. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si proporciona a los estudiantes una probabilidad de compartir con otros la planificación de un proyecto, su realización o los resultados de la actividad. Una actividad es más gratificante que otra si es relevante en relación con los propósitos expresos de los estudiantes. Evidenciasdeaprendizajeesperadas preguntas orientadoras ¿Qué actividades se proponen para los aprendientes?¿Cuánto tiempo se estima que durarán?¿Qué recursos se necesitarán? Las evidencias de aprendizaje (fragmentos de películas elegidas por quien aprende, las entrevistas realizadas, las actividades y los apuntes entre otros) son muestras que podemos utilizar para dar cuenta de que un/a estudiante está aprendiendo. Las evidencias tienen que acompañarse de una justificación y una reflexión que ponga de manifiesto la relación entre la evidencia y el aprendizaje. Según Barton, E. y Collins, A. (1993) existen distintos tipos de evidencias de aprendizaje: a) Artefactos, b) Reproducciones, c) Producciones y d) Avaladoras. Básicamente las evidencias de aprendizaje son pruebas manifiestas de aprendizaje, se generen durante un proceso para luego ser analizadas. preguntas orientadoras ¿Qué actividades estarán orientadas a obtener evidencias de aprendizaje?¿Qué evidencias son esperables?¿Qué otros actores institucionales serán entrevistados para evaluar el aprendizaje?
  16. 16. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 14 Intentando mantener el hilo conductor de la propuesta creamos este espacio para que la/el docente explicite aquí algunos ejes sobre los que prevé reflexionar al finalizar la elaboración y/o la puesta en marcha de la secuencia. Este espacio metacognitivo debería rescatar información útil en pos de la mejora del diseño de la propuesta, del rol del docente, de la secuencia de actividades, de la pregunta de investigación pedagógica-didáctica formulada al inicio ó de cualquier otro aspecto que quien realiza este escrito considere relevante. Esta sección contiene un sólo item, de sentido amplio, abierto... en busca de que cada uno determine sus propios ejes reflexivos. BLOQUE 4 Referido a la reflexión pedagógica. Ejesorientadoresdelareflexión La práctica docente es un espacio reflexivo por naturaleza, de una u otra forma siempre se busca en este ámbito intentar mejorar lo realizado, para ello se propone el uso de categorías de análisis de la práctica, formulaciones teóricas, dimensiones, ejes que permitan pensar nuevamente lo realizado, que nos permita posicionarnos "en otro lugar" para descubrir lo que se no pasó por alto. La práctica reflexiva nos reconstruye como intelectuales de la educaación, como sujetos reflexivos que analizan sus procedimientos, como personas que buscamos transformar al otro y transformarnos en el proceso. Tal vez, a partir de este momento auto-reflexivo debamos re-elaborar la pregunta que formulamos al inicio, tal vez tengamos que reformular nuestra hipótesis de trabajo... tal vez sólo baste con generar categorías de análisis que nos permitan pensar y reflexionar sobre lo que hacemos. preguntas orientadoras ¿Qué categorías teóricas utilizaríamos para reflexionar sobre lo realizado?¿Qué dimensiones abordaríamos?
  17. 17. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 15 Al revisar los componentes la organización quedaría de la siguiente forma SÍNTESIS Organización de los componentes Carátula Tema Subtema Preguntapedagógica-didácticainvestigable Bloque1:PosturasPedagógicas Escena de inmersión Fundamenteación Principios de evaluación Bloque2:SaberDisciplinar Prescripción curricular Mapa conceptual Naturalezadelsaberdiscipliar Obstáculosepistemológicos Hipótesis de progresión Presentación Bloque3:AcciónDidáctica Metodologíadeenseñanza Principiosdeprocedimientos Itinerariotentativodeactividades Bloque4:ReflexiónPedagógica Ejesorientadoresdelareflexión Evidenciasdeaprendizajeesperadas
  18. 18. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 16 SÍNTESIS Organización de los componentes Preguntas orientadoras Bloque1:PosturasPedagógicas Escena de inmersión ¿Cómo se caracteriza el entorno social, cultural y económico de los aprendientes?¿Cómo es la institución escolar?¿Qué particularidades presenta el grupo clase? Fundamentación Principios de evaluación Bloque2:SaberDisciplinar Prescripción curricular Mapa conceptual Naturalezadelsaberdiscipliar Obstáculosepistemológicos Hipótesis de progresión Bloque3:AcciónDidáctica Metodologíadeenseñanza Principiosdeprocedimientos Itinerariotentativodeactividades Bloque4:ReflexiónPedagógica Ejesorientadoresdelareflexión Evidenciasdeaprendizajeesperadas ¿A qué concepción de ciencia y de tecnología adherimos?¿Qué enfoques son los que sustentan nuestra propuesta? ¿Cuál es el alcance/relevancia para la cultura del saber a enseñar?¿Cómo entendemos la enseñanza y el aprendizaje en ciencias y en tecnología?¿Cuál es el valor social referido al aprendizaje de las Cs y la Tec? ¿Qué contenidos del Diseño Curricular se pretende enseñar?¿Dentro de qué ejes se enmarcan? ¿A qué concepción de evaluación respondemos?¿Qué pretendemos al evaluar?¿Con qué criterios lo haremos?¿Qué principios guiarán el diseño de los instrumentos de evaluación?¿Qué evidencias de aprendizaje esperamos encontrar durante el proceso? ¿Bajo qué paradigma interpretaremos los resultados obtenidos? ¿Cómo se relacionan los saberes conceptuales a abordar? ¿Qué ideas previas tienen las/os aprendientes sobre el saber a enseñar?¿Con qué obstáculos podríamos llegar a encontrarnos? ¿Desde qué momento histórico proviene este saber a enseñar?¿Ha sufrido modificaciones o llega a nosotros sin cambios desde su origen?Los modelos que hacen referencia al mismo... ¿sufrieron modificaciones?¿Qué actores sociales incidieron? ¿Qué confrontaciones aparecieron durante su proceso de validación? ¿Qué idea conceptual deben aprender en primer lugar nuestros/as aprendientes? ¿Cuál es la siguiente idea básica a abordar? ¿Qué clase de proyecto se prevé utilizar? ¿Qué etapas específicas se van a abordar? ¿Cuáles son los principios que guiarían el accionar del docente en el aula (referidos a la construcción de conocimiento científico tecnológico escolar)? ¿Qué actividades se proponen para los aprendientes?¿Cuánto tiempo se estima que durarán?¿Qué recursos se necesitarán? ¿Qué actividades estarán orientadas a obtener evidencias de aprendizaje? ¿Qué evidencias son esperables?¿Qué otros actores institucionales serán entrevistados para evaluar el aprendizaje? ¿Qué categorías teóricas utilizaríamos para reflexionar sobre lo realizado?¿Qué dimensiones abordaríamos?
  19. 19. PARA CONCLUIR Los componentes de la planificación y la organización presentada en este documento está orientada a construir propuestas de aula que habiliten la indagación pedagógica didáctica en ámbitos de la formación de docentes. Consideramos que esta organización viabiliza formas de pensar propias de la enseñanza de la ciencia y la tecnología, esperamos que este documento haya sido de utilidad. Aquí concluimos con la redacción de tres documentos de trabajo, aún nos queda mucho por construir y revisar, tal como lo hemos venido mencionando estos documentos presentan ideas estructurantes de una didáctica especial, es nuestra intención seguir reflexionando sobre lo elaborado... IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 17 ha sido un placer... ¡ H A S T A P R O N T O !
  20. 20. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Araujo, S. (2014). Docencia y enseñanza: una introducción a la didáctica. 1° ed. 2° reimp. Bernal. Universidad Nacional de Quilmes. BARTON, James; COLLINS, Angelo (1993). «Portfolios in teacher education». Journal of Teacher Education. Vol. 44, pág. 200-210. Díaz Barriga, F. (2003). Cognición situada y estrategias para el aprendizaje significativo. Revista electrónica de investigación educativa, 5(2). Obtenido de https://redie.uabc.mx/redie/article/view/85 Douady, R. (1996). Ingeniería didáctica y evolución de la relación con el saber en las matemáticas de collége-seconde. En E. -D. Barbín, Enseñanza de las matemáticas: Relación entre saberes, programas y prácticas. Francia: Topiques éditions. Publicación del I.R.E.M. Drewes, A. (2008). ¿Cómo han surgido las teorías que enseñamos en ciencias naturales? En L. Galagovsky, ¿Qué tienen de "naturales" las ciencias naturales: las ciencias naturales y su enseñanza (págs. 29-35). Buenos Aires: Biblos. Garritz, A., Espinosa Bueno, J. S., Labastida Piña, D. V. y Padilla, K., (2009) El conocimiento didáctico del contenido de la indagación. Un instrumento de captura, Memorias del X Congreso Mexicano de Investigación Educativa, Veracruz, México, 21-25 de septiembre de 2009. Giroux, H. (1990). Los profesores como intelectuales. Barcelona: Paidos. Jorba, J. G. (2000). Hablar y escribir para aprender. Uso de la lengua en situaciones de enseñanza- aprendizaje desde las áreas curriculares. Madrid: Síntesis S.A. Meinardi, E y otros. (2010). Educar en ciencias. Buenos Aires. Paidós. Monarca, H. (2011). El Pensamiento Didáctico. Tendencias Pedagógicas, 103-115. Obtenido de https://dialnet.unirioja.es/servlet/articulo?codigo=3653746 Sanmartí, N., Izquierdo M. y García, P. (1999). Hablar y escribir. Una condición necesaria para aprender ciencias. Revista Cuadernos de Pedagogía N° 281 disponible en https://es.scribd.com/doc/49654281/Hablar-y-Escribir-en-Ciencias. Sanmartí, N. (2014) Sólo aprende quien se autoevalúa. [on line] Tiching Blog. El Blog de Educación y TIC dispoible en http://blog.tiching.com/neus-sanmarti-solo-aprende-quien-se-autoevalua/ Sanmartí, N., & Márquez, C. (2017). Aprendizaje de las ciencias basado en proyectos: del contexto a la acción. Revista de educación científica, 1(1), 3-16. doi:https://doi.org/10.17979/arec.2017.1.1.2020 Santos Guerra, M.A. (2017). Evaluar con el corazón: de los ríos de las teorías al mar de la práctica. Rosario. Homo Sapiens Ediciones. Tignanelli, H. -C. (2012). Propuestas para la enseñanza en el área de ciencias naturales. Buenos Aires: Ministerio de Educación de la Nación. Veglia, S. (2012). Ciencias Naturales y aprendizaje significativo: claves para la reflexión didáctica y la planificación. Buenos Aires. Centro de Publicaciones Educativas y Material Didáctico. Villamil Mendoza, L. (2008). La noción de obstáculo epistemológico en Gastón Bachelard. Espéculo. Revista de estudios literarios. Univeersidad Complutense de Madrid. disponible en http://www.ucm.es/info/especulo/numero38/obstepis.html Wertsch, J. (1999). La mente en acción. Buenos Aires: Aique. Psicología Cognitiva y Educación. IFDC LUIS BELTRÁN   |  ÁREA CIENCIAS NATURALES Y TECNOLOGÍA   |  2018 18
