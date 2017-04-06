Technology Training for Staff - April 6, 2017

Presented by William Mann, CIO TECHNOLOGY TRAINING April 6, 2017 Part 1 • Microsoft Outlook • Microsoft Skype for Business...
 Current Version is Microsoft Outlook 2016.  You should make sure you are using the latest version.  You can do this by...
 Make Sure You Connect All of Your Services to Outlook – and all of Your Office Applications.  This is important because...
MICROSOFT OUTLOOK One Outlook – Many Address Books There are a several address books in Outlook • Contacts – These are YOU...
MICROSOFT OUTLOOK Getting Organized! Creating Folders Favorites! Creating Rules Helps Stay Organized!
MICROSOFT OUTLOOK Outlook Has Much More to Offer then Just Email! You can make phones calls and much more right from the c...
MICROSOFT OUTLOOK ADDING CONTACTS – QUICK & EASY You can quickly add a contact by dragging the email to the people icon in...
MICROSOFT OUTLOOK
MICROSOFT WORD When you open Microsoft Word you are presented with this screen. On the left side are you most recent docum...
MICROSOFT WORD When you open Microsoft Word you are presented with this screen. On the left side are you most recent docum...
MICROSOFT WORD You can change the “Office Background” in the Account area. Now you can even change the Theme. Personally I...
MICROSOFT WORD You can Share any document by selecting Share in the upper right corner of the application and searching fo...
MICROSOFT WORD It is now easier then ever before to save your office documents as PDF documents. I recommend sending files...
MICROSOFT WORD
MICROSOFT EXCEL Creating Charts is easier then ever before. Let Microsoft Guide You… First – select the data you want to g...
MICROSOFT EXCEL Rely on Filters to Examine Your Data. So lets just say you created a beautiful spreadsheet of all 725 epis...
MICROSOFT EXCEL Once you select the Filter option you will notice the selection option above each of the columns. Simply s...
MICROSOFT EXCEL You guessed it. Now only the Star Trek Voyager episodes appear! It’s now much easier to look up that episo...
MICROSOFT EXCEL
SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Skype for Business is a powerful communication and collaboration tool. It is through Skype for Business...
SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Let’s Go Under the Hood! Right from your Skype app you can customize and change the setting. This is th...
SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Going Mobile with Skype for Business By entering your various phone numbers, such as your mobile phone ...
SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Using Multiple Audio Devices From the Options screen you can choose which device you want to have a con...
SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Call Handling with Skype for Business Call Forwarding – forward your office phone anywhere, Including d...
SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Creating Groups in Skype for Business. You can get organized by creating “groups” in Skype for Business...
MICROSOFT EXCEL
RANSOMWARE What is Ransomware? Very simply. Ransomware stops you from using your PC. It holds your PC or files for "ransom...
RANSOMWARE What does Ransomware do? There are different types of ransomware. However, all of them will prevent you from us...
RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware CryptoLocker was discovered on September 15, 2013 and is considered to be the first ...
RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware Crypto Wall was discovered on June 19, 2014 and is not related to CryptoLocker in an...
RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware Samas, which is perhaps the most destructive form of ransomware, was first discovere...
RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware Discovered on February 16, 2016, Locky is one of the newest ransomware strains. Like...
RANSOMWARE Best Practices for Protecting Yourself Against Ransomware • Back up your files regularly and frequently: having...
RANSOMWARE Best Practices for Protecting Yourself Against Ransomware • Disable Autorun for all mounted devices: disabling ...
RANSOMWARE Best Practices for Protecting Yourself Against Ransomware • Only log in as an administrator for as long as nece...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE What is OneNote? First Thing to Know. OneNote is not an application in which you create original content...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE What is OneNote? One of the most exciting things about OneNote is that you can also easily share your no...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE OK – So How Do I Use OneNote? First – You need to setup your OneNote with “Notebooks”. Creating Notebook...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE Creating Notebooks and Getting Organized This is Your Notebook. This is your Notebook Page. You can add ...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE Creating Notebooks Once OneNote is open you can select “Add Notebook” from the upper left corner of the ...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE Working with Content. You can send any document to OneNote by selecting “Send to OneNote” in the Print m...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE Working with Content. When you select “OneNote” as your printer you will be asked what Notebook you want...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE Working with Content. You can have multiple documents in a Notebook tab. As you print multiple documents...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE Sharing Your Notebooks From your home screen in OneNote you can invite people to view or edit any of you...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE If you are using a touchscreen enabled tablet you can write directly on your document.
MICROSOFT ONENOTE When sharing a Notebook each person can write on the document and both users can see the written notes –...
MICROSOFT ONENOTE
OPEN DISCUSSION
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Technology Training for Staff - April 6, 2017

43 views

Published on

Quarterly technology training for the staff @ The Borough of West Chester. Training for us - is training for you.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
10
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Technology Training for Staff - April 6, 2017

  1. 1. Presented by William Mann, CIO TECHNOLOGY TRAINING April 6, 2017 Part 1 • Microsoft Outlook • Microsoft Skype for Business • Security & Ransomware • Word & Excel Q &A • Upcoming Core Training Program Part 2 • Microsoft OneNote
  2. 2.  Current Version is Microsoft Outlook 2016.  You should make sure you are using the latest version.  You can do this by selecting “File” then “Office Account”.  Once there select “About Outlook”. MICROSOFT OUTLOOK
  3. 3.  Make Sure You Connect All of Your Services to Outlook – and all of Your Office Applications.  This is important because this is what allows your applications to work with your documents – in the cloud. MICROSOFT OUTLOOK
  4. 4. MICROSOFT OUTLOOK One Outlook – Many Address Books There are a several address books in Outlook • Contacts – These are YOUR contacts – that you have entered into Outlook. • Global Address Book – These are our organization’s contacts, stored in the cloud. • Offline Global Address List – Our GAB which is stored in the cloud syncs to your local Microsoft Outlook. This is for situations in which you may need to email a local contact but you are not connected to Microsoft online.
  5. 5. MICROSOFT OUTLOOK Getting Organized! Creating Folders Favorites! Creating Rules Helps Stay Organized!
  6. 6. MICROSOFT OUTLOOK Outlook Has Much More to Offer then Just Email! You can make phones calls and much more right from the comfort of Your Outlook Client Skype Text Message Phone Call Skype Video Yes and Email Too!
  7. 7. MICROSOFT OUTLOOK ADDING CONTACTS – QUICK & EASY You can quickly add a contact by dragging the email to the people icon in the lower left of the Outlook Client. You can then simply drag information from the email signature to your new contact.
  8. 8. MICROSOFT OUTLOOK
  9. 9. MICROSOFT WORD When you open Microsoft Word you are presented with this screen. On the left side are you most recent documents. On the right side you can start a new document or start from a template You can skip this “welcome area” by selecting the escape key.
  10. 10. MICROSOFT WORD When you open Microsoft Word you are presented with this screen. On the left side are you most recent documents. On the right side you can start a new document or start from a template You can skip this “welcome area” by selecting the escape key.
  11. 11. MICROSOFT WORD You can change the “Office Background” in the Account area. Now you can even change the Theme. Personally I like the “Black” Theme. Your chosen theme will be consistent with all of the Office applications.
  12. 12. MICROSOFT WORD You can Share any document by selecting Share in the upper right corner of the application and searching for the contact. Once you select someone you can choose “edit” or view only” for the person you are sharing the document with. You can Share documents in this way with any Microsoft Office application.
  13. 13. MICROSOFT WORD It is now easier then ever before to save your office documents as PDF documents. I recommend sending files as PDF documents when you are sharing – especially if want to be assured the document remains unchanged.
  14. 14. MICROSOFT WORD
  15. 15. MICROSOFT EXCEL Creating Charts is easier then ever before. Let Microsoft Guide You… First – select the data you want to graph. Then select “Recommended Charts”. This will present you not only with recommendations…. But Previews as well!
  16. 16. MICROSOFT EXCEL Rely on Filters to Examine Your Data. So lets just say you created a beautiful spreadsheet of all 725 episodes of Star Trek. That’s a lot of episodes to sort through. However if you use the filter option you will quickly be able to filter out what you do not want to see – and only see what you do. Follow these steps – it’s easier then you think!
  17. 17. MICROSOFT EXCEL Once you select the Filter option you will notice the selection option above each of the columns. Simply select the data you want to filter. In this case I wanted to see only the Star Trek Voyager episodes. Guess what happens when “VOY” is selected.
  18. 18. MICROSOFT EXCEL You guessed it. Now only the Star Trek Voyager episodes appear! It’s now much easier to look up that episode where Lieutenant Tuvok & Neelix are merged into one person, “Tuvix” because of a transporter accident. Without Filters this would take much more time.
  19. 19. MICROSOFT EXCEL
  20. 20. SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Skype for Business is a powerful communication and collaboration tool. It is through Skype for Business that we have access to the following abilities: • Voice Communication • Video Communication • Skype for Business Meetings • Text Messaging (saved as conversations) • Desktop Sharing • Microsoft Outlook Integration • Mobile Availability (iOS, Android & Windows Phone)
  21. 21. SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Let’s Go Under the Hood! Right from your Skype app you can customize and change the setting. This is the “settings” gear. Click here and you will find many ways to customize your experience.
  22. 22. SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Going Mobile with Skype for Business By entering your various phone numbers, such as your mobile phone you can quickly transition from your desktop phone to your mobile phone – while in mid-conversation. You will never need to stay at your desk if you need to move on and you will never need to end a conversation earlier then you want to!
  23. 23. SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Using Multiple Audio Devices From the Options screen you can choose which device you want to have a conversation on. From here you can also change the volume levels of your device and even choose more then one device to ring.
  24. 24. SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Call Handling with Skype for Business Call Forwarding – forward your office phone anywhere, Including directly to your voice mail. Turn Off Call Forwarding. Turn on Simultaneous Ring. This is a great option if you want your office phone to ring multiple locations – at one time. Here you can see how it is all setup for you!
  25. 25. SKYPE FOR BUSINESS Creating Groups in Skype for Business. You can get organized by creating “groups” in Skype for Business. These groups are part of your Skype profile and will be available wherever you are logged into Skype for Business – including your mobile device.
  26. 26. MICROSOFT EXCEL
  27. 27. RANSOMWARE What is Ransomware? Very simply. Ransomware stops you from using your PC. It holds your PC or files for "ransom".
  28. 28. RANSOMWARE What does Ransomware do? There are different types of ransomware. However, all of them will prevent you from using your PC normally, and they will all ask you to do something before you can use your PC. They can target any PC users, whether it’s a home computer, endpoints in an enterprise network, or servers used by a government agency or healthcare provider. Ransomware can: • Prevent you from accessing Windows. • Encrypt files so you can't use them. • Stop certain apps from running (like your web browser). Ransomware will demand that you pay money to get access to your PC or files. We have also seen them make you complete surveys. There is no guarantee that paying the fine or doing what the ransomware tells you will give access to your PC or files again.
  29. 29. RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware CryptoLocker was discovered on September 15, 2013 and is considered to be the first modern strain of ransomware. It was distributed through email attachments and botnets in order to encrypt files on Windows computers and any mounted drives. Even though CryptoLocker itself was easy to remove from infected devices, the files remained encrypted, and the only feasible way to access files was to pay the ransom requested by the cybercriminals. Payment for the decryption key was taken through Bitcoin or pre-paid cash vouchers. In May 2014, CryptoLocker was taken down by a team of government agencies, security companies, and researchers in Operation Tovar, which recovered the private encryption key used for decryption and rendered further distribution of the ransomware useless. It is estimated that a combined $3 million was extorted through the CryptoLocker attacks.
  30. 30. RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware Crypto Wall was discovered on June 19, 2014 and is not related to CryptoLocker in any way. It has gone through numerous releases with different names and has not yet been isolated. It was initially distributed through exploit kits and emails but has recently been connected with malicious ads and compromised websites as well. CryptoWall encrypts files and deletes any VSS or shadow copies to prevent data recovery. After infection, the computer displays a web page or text document that provides payment directions to the user.
  31. 31. RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware Samas, which is perhaps the most destructive form of ransomware, was first discovered on December 9, 2015. The code for Samas is not particularly advanced, but the methods of distribution are more targeted than other attacks. Cybercriminals will first identify specific networks that have unpatched servers running JBoss enterprise products. Once gaining access, the operators will move laterally from the entry point to identify more hosts. The ransomware is deployed manually once enough systems have been breached. Like CryptoWall, Samas will delete shadow copies after encrypting the original files and demand payment in Bitcoin. Unlike previous strains, however, the majority of Samas attacks have focused on hospitals, schools, and other networks with troves of sensitive information that can be sold for even greater profits.
  32. 32. RANSOMWARE Common Types of Ransomware Discovered on February 16, 2016, Locky is one of the newest ransomware strains. Like most, it is distributed through malicious email attachments, encrypts files on the main computer and mounted devices, deletes shadow copies of original files, and demands a ransom in return for the decryption key. However, Locky is easily distinguishable from other types of ransomware because it renames all files with the .locky extension when it encrypts them (though it does not touch the C: drive). It also changes the computer’s desktop wallpaper to an image file displaying the ransom message that is impossible to overlook.
  33. 33. RANSOMWARE Best Practices for Protecting Yourself Against Ransomware • Back up your files regularly and frequently: having diligent data backup processes in place can limit the damage caused by a ransomware attack significantly, as encrypted data can be restored without paying a ransom. • Complete operating system and any software updates as soon as possible: software updates typically contain patches for security vulnerabilities and should be installed as soon as they’re made available. Enable automatic updates whenever possible to streamline this process. • Do not click on email attachments or links from unconfirmed sources: email is a popular medium for phishing attacks that distribute ransomware or other malware via infected attachments or links to malicious websites.
  34. 34. RANSOMWARE Best Practices for Protecting Yourself Against Ransomware • Disable Autorun for all mounted devices: disabling autorun will prevent malware from being able to spread autonomously, an important step in containing malware should an infection occur. • Disable macro content in Microsoft Office applications: in many cases ransomware is spread via infected Microsoft Office documents that contain malicious macros that will download and execute the malware once run. Disabling macros by default can help to prevent compromises even if an infected file is opened by a user. • Disable remote desktop connections when possible: disabling this feature will prevent attackers or malware from being able to access users’ devices and files remotely.
  35. 35. RANSOMWARE Best Practices for Protecting Yourself Against Ransomware • Only log in as an administrator for as long as necessary: limit administrator privileges and the use of admin accounts whenever possible to ensure that a user that has been compromised isn’t inadvertently granting administrative privileges to an attacker who has gained access to their account. • Deploy security software to bolster ransomware protection: there are a variety of solutions that can help prevent ransomware infections. At the bare minimum, antivirus solutions and firewalls can help to block known, common malware strains. • For additional protection, organizations should consider endpoint detection and response and advanced threat protection solutions to improve ransomware detection and blocking capabilities, as well as application whitelisting solutions to block the execution of malicious code.
  36. 36. MICROSOFT ONENOTE What is OneNote? First Thing to Know. OneNote is not an application in which you create original content, like Word or Excel. However - OneNote can replace all those notebooks you carry around! With OneNote you never run the risk of loosing your notes, and you will save physical space because you no longer need to store all those amazing notes you took!
  37. 37. MICROSOFT ONENOTE What is OneNote? One of the most exciting things about OneNote is that you can also easily share your notes with others and collaborate easier then ever before!
  38. 38. MICROSOFT ONENOTE OK – So How Do I Use OneNote? First – You need to setup your OneNote with “Notebooks”. Creating Notebooks is very easy. Just think about what you currently use notebooks for and then create one for each of your regular meetings, projects or anything that you regularly take notes for.
  39. 39. MICROSOFT ONENOTE Creating Notebooks and Getting Organized This is Your Notebook. This is your Notebook Page. You can add more pages You can create groups as well to organize your pages.
  40. 40. MICROSOFT ONENOTE Creating Notebooks Once OneNote is open you can select “Add Notebook” from the upper left corner of the application. You can also create new notebooks from the welcome screen of the application.
  41. 41. MICROSOFT ONENOTE Working with Content. You can send any document to OneNote by selecting “Send to OneNote” in the Print menu. Yes – OneNote is a printer!
  42. 42. MICROSOFT ONENOTE Working with Content. When you select “OneNote” as your printer you will be asked what Notebook you want to send the document to. This is why you should create some notebooks ahead of time. Choose your notebook and select OK.
  43. 43. MICROSOFT ONENOTE Working with Content. You can have multiple documents in a Notebook tab. As you print multiple documents to a OneNote Page (or tab) you will see these on the right panel.
  44. 44. MICROSOFT ONENOTE Sharing Your Notebooks From your home screen in OneNote you can invite people to view or edit any of your Notebooks.
  45. 45. MICROSOFT ONENOTE If you are using a touchscreen enabled tablet you can write directly on your document.
  46. 46. MICROSOFT ONENOTE When sharing a Notebook each person can write on the document and both users can see the written notes – almost immediately. For Example – here are my notes. and here are MAC’s notes.
  47. 47. MICROSOFT ONENOTE
  48. 48. OPEN DISCUSSION

×