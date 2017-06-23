2017­6­23 La conversión https://www.elindependiente.com/opinion/2017/06/23/la­conversion/ 1/7           CONTENIDO PREMIUM ...
La conversión

  OPINIÓN La conversión Viernes, 23 de Junio de 2017 - 00: 23 Carlos De Fuenmayor cdfeafi@kesslercasadevall.com  @cdefuenmayor           Contaba Marguerite Yourcenar –la autora de las célebres Memorias de Adriano– que una vez encontró, en una carta de Flaubert, esta frase inolvidable: "Los Dioses no estaban ya, y Cristo no estaba todavía, y de Cicerón a Marco Aurelio hubo un momento único en la historia en que el hombre estuvo solo". 
  2. 2. 2017­6­23 La conversión https://www.elindependiente.com/opinion/2017/06/23/la­conversion/ 2/7 el hombre estuvo solo”. Un sentimiento parecido a este, mezcla de miedo y desamparo, es el que experimentan muchos ahorradores cuando, empujados por las circunstancias y la ausencia de alternativas rentables para sus ahorros, se ven ineludiblemente obligados a convertirse en inversores. Un mundo complejo para el no iniciado, en el que habita, no el olvido de Cernuda, sino la incertidumbre, el peligro y los continuos giros de guion frente a la imprescindible estrategia con la que es necesario adentrarse en él. Ante lo desconocido y para el primerizo, caben diferentes abordajes: a) una expedición en solitario (con los riesgos que conlleva) utilizando como guía, la escucha del enorme ruido mediático especializado y los sesgados informes económicos que navegan por la red; b) confiar en el consejo y asesoramiento del banco de toda la vida; o c) fatigar estrategias mediante la experiencia y asesoramiento de profesionales independientes. Tres opciones lícitas pero que van a imprimir, para siempre, sesgos y comportamientos específicos a los clientes en su relación con la inversión y los mercados. La aventura en soledad se antoja posible, pero francamente desaconsejada. Quizás era una opción hace cincuenta años en unos mercados poco profundos y desarrollados que se movían a golpe de quién podía acceder (por posición, por contactos, por presencia en el mercado) a información relevante de las escasas empresas que cotizaban en bolsa. “En la inversión ocurre como en la moda, lo que se lleva ahora mismo ya está demodé  
  3. 3. 2017­6­23 La conversión https://www.elindependiente.com/opinion/2017/06/23/la­conversion/ 3/7 Hoy por hoy en un mundo de especialización desmedida, información trepidante y de velocidades cuánticas de negociación intentar ser más listo que los demás puede acabar en una expedición desastrosa y una ruina acelerada. Más aún para aquellos que a golpe de página web financiera conforman carteras modelo particulares en una suerte de pisto financiero conformado por los fondos y productos de inversión à la mode. En el mundo de la inversión ocurre lo mismo que en la moda y es que lo que ahora mismo se está llevando ya está demodé pues las casas de costura ya han presentado lo que se va a llevar el año por venir. Por otra parte la ecuanimidad informativa suele brillar por su ausencia, lo que dificultaría una vía unilateral inversora, pues  las opiniones se mueven entre la exaltación desbocada de un futuro siempre cuasi perfecto y la insistencia apocalíptica de los emisarios de la devastación y la ruina. Difícil tomar decisiones eficientes entre extremos tan poco reconciliables. Cabe entonces una segunda opción, dejarse querer por el banco de toda la vida. Opción cómoda, tradicional y mayoritaria pero que en muchísimas ocasiones sale cara y es poco rentable. Alternativa para los menos atrevidos, súper ocupados o algo perezosos ante cambios y novedades que no pueden o no quieren atender. En este grupo se incluyen los que, por supuesto, han adquirido tal cantidad de obligaciones con su entidad que no pueden plantearse una vía de escape hacia otros proveedores financieros. Suelen ser perfiles profesionales que han escuchado campanas sobre la existencia de alternativas "exóticas”, en forma de empresas de asesoramiento financiero independientes a los bancos, pero que no saben exactamente de donde proceden. Ahí, es donde encontramos la tercera vía. Acudir a un asesor financiero  
  4. 4. 2017­6­23 La conversión https://www.elindependiente.com/opinion/2017/06/23/la­conversion/ 4/7 independiente regulado y acreditado (libre de ataduras con los intereses de cualquier grupo o entidad financiera) para solicitar un diagnóstico de sus inversiones pasadas y una alternativa de futuro para las presentes. Sin ser un mago, un gurú, un chamán o una suerte de hechicero con plumas, sí que desde una imparcialidad informada, ética y profesional podrá emitir una opinión fundamentada y razonada para con sus inversiones. La sana heterogeneidad de la especie humana admite como posible cualquiera de las tres opciones. Faltaría más. No obstante en un mundo económico hiperespecializado, que cambia con frecuencia horaria y altamente sensible a la información geopolítica mundial se antojaría conveniente ceder el control y la guía de las inversiones a profesionales independientes del ramo. Y es que la conversión de feliz ahorrador a inversor no es fácil y al igual que la fama cuesta y se paga con sudor, la rentabilidad cuesta y se paga con volatilidad, no poco sufrimiento e incluso alguna noche sin dormir. El ahorrador que vivía feliz y despreocupado con un depósito que en muchos casos se renovaba automáticamente en una suerte de bucle virtuoso e infinito debe ahora, si quiere ver retribuido su dinero, tomar partida, rebanarse los sesos y convertirse en un obligado seguidor de los vaivenes de los mercados, suscribiendo productos de inversión más complejos y sofisticados. Cosa que puede hacer – con mejor o peor pronóstico– a través de las tres alternativas expuestas. Sea cuál sea su decisión final, ante el nuevo inversor se abrirá un abanico inmenso de posibilidades que recorre todo el arco inversor y al que el exdepositante se asomará con el vértigo frío del neófito. “La conversión de ahorrador a inversor no es fácil; la rentabilidad cuesta y se paga con volatilidad  
  5. 5. 2017­6­23 La conversión https://www.elindependiente.com/opinion/2017/06/23/la­conversion/ 5/7 Para sobrevivir ante una oferta en ocasiones tramposa y obligados los antiguos ahorradores a una conversión forzosa e ineludible, el consejo es sencillo: abandonar aventuras en solitario, escuchar con interés, preguntar a mansalva, no contratar nada –en el banco de toda la vida­ que no se entienda o de lo que se dude y, por encima de todo, buscar una opinión independiente antes de suscribir cualquier propuesta alternativa a un producto financiero vencido. La conversión a inversor es inevitable pero no tiene por qué convertirse en una obligatoria vía dolorosa solitaria o en un trayecto con compañías interesadas. Sobre el año 38 d. C. el hombre ya no estaba solo y Dios ya había sido. Pablo de Tarso se dirigía a Damasco y su caída del caballo le obligó a mudar costumbres y perspectivas. La mudanza radical de ahorrador a inversor forzosamente implica consecuencias insospechadas pero, con el asesoramiento adecuado, una particular caída financiera del caballo camino de Damasco, no tiene por qué acabar en martirio. Un final menos glorioso, sí; pero más rentable. Carlos de Fuenmayor es director de Kessler&Casadevall AF Publicado en: BOLSA, INVERSIÓN, MERCADOS,  

