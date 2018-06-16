Successfully reported this slideshow.
Music and Retention in the Elementary Classroom By: Chloe Cowen
Adding rhythm, mnemonics with rhythm, or putting content into song can help students recall important information.
Incorporating music can help to scaffold learning through explaining concepts, or launch a new unit of study.
Division Steps in Song Silverman (2007) showed how using rhythm can help remember a list of digits in order with more accu...
Pi Song Silverman (2007) also showed how it was rhythm that helped participants remember numbers in order. Adding rhythm t...
Talamini (2017) compared musicians and non-musicians. He had them complete 53 memory tasks. Musicians scored higher in wor...
Talamini determined music to be the common factor in why musicians outperformed non- musicians, due to a connection betwee...
An et al. (2013) had two teachers add music into their regular math instruction. Music incorporated into a five-week math ...
A fifth grade social studies teacher, Antepenko (2018) adds music into her classroom to help students connect more deeply ...
Bonacina (2015) studied students who learned reading skills using rhythmic reading training (RRT) computer software. Stude...
Music in the Elementary Classroom Music assists students in long-term, short-term, and working memory. Music and rhythm he...
Research References An, S. , Capraro, M. , Tillman, D. (2013). Elementary teachers integrate music activities into regular...
Research References continued Silverman, M. (2007). The effect of paired pitch, rhythm, and speech on working memory as me...
Music and retention in the elementary classroom

Music can help students connect more deeply to elementary content.

  1. 1. Music and Retention in the Elementary Classroom By: Chloe Cowen
  2. 2. Adding rhythm, mnemonics with rhythm, or putting content into song can help students recall important information.
  3. 3. Incorporating music can help to scaffold learning through explaining concepts, or launch a new unit of study.
  4. 4. Division Steps in Song Silverman (2007) showed how using rhythm can help remember a list of digits in order with more accuracy. This would be helpful in the elementary classroom in math. Here is one example of using a division song.
  5. 5. Pi Song Silverman (2007) also showed how it was rhythm that helped participants remember numbers in order. Adding rhythm to the numbers yielded more accuracy than saying digits aloud without rhythm added. Here is an example of the Pi song set to rhythm.
  6. 6. Talamini (2017) compared musicians and non-musicians. He had them complete 53 memory tasks. Musicians scored higher in working memory, short- term memory, and long-term memory.
  7. 7. Talamini determined music to be the common factor in why musicians outperformed non- musicians, due to a connection between music and language. This would be useful in the classroom when using music to help students remember a new concept, or retrieve a concept taught weeks ago.
  8. 8. An et al. (2013) had two teachers add music into their regular math instruction. Music incorporated into a five-week math unit showed growth between pre-tests and post-tests over a five-week unit. This made me want to add music into my math lessons!
  9. 9. A fifth grade social studies teacher, Antepenko (2018) adds music into her classroom to help students connect more deeply to their learning! Music helps us relate more to events in history. One song may connect with many to convey emotion and a message.
  10. 10. Bonacina (2015) studied students who learned reading skills using rhythmic reading training (RRT) computer software. Students learned to read words with an associated rhythm added. His results showed an increase in reading speed and accuracy in students with dyslexia. Adding rhythm into reading would provide a scaffold to assist students in the elementary classroom!
  11. 11. Music in the Elementary Classroom Music assists students in long-term, short-term, and working memory. Music and rhythm helps students while taking in material and again when needing to recall the same information after an extended time period has passed. Using music as a tool for helping students take in new information and continue to use it over time, would be a valuable resource that would be applicable in elementary classrooms. This could be applied in all subject areas.
  12. 12. Research References An, S. , Capraro, M. , Tillman, D. (2013). Elementary teachers integrate music activities into regular mathematics lessons: effects on students’ mathematical abilities. Journal or Learning through the Arts, 9(1). Retrieved from https://escholarship.org/uc/item/0js732gf Antepenko, A. (2008). The music connection. The Positive Classroom, 66(1). Retrieved from http://www.ascd.org/publications/educational- leadership/sept08/vol66/num01/The-Music-Connection.aspx Bonacina, S. , Cancer, A. , Lanzi, P. , Lorusso, M. , and Antonietti, A. (2015). Improving reading skills in students with dyslexia: the efficacy of a sublexical training with rhythmic background. Frontiers in Psychology. Retrieved from https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2015.01510
  13. 13. Research References continued Silverman, M. (2007). The effect of paired pitch, rhythm, and speech on working memory as measured by sequential digit recall. Journal of Music Therapy, 39(4), 246-250. Retrieved from https://www.researchgate.net/publication/5848536 Talamini, F., Altoe, G., Carretti, B., Grassi, M. (2017). Musicians have better memory than nonmusicians: A meta-analysis. Plos one 12(10): e0186773. Retrieved from https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0186773
