Página 1 de 13 UNIVERSIDAD ANTONIO RUIZ DE MONTOYA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS E INGENIERÍA Estadística Aplicada 2 Examen Final (...
Página 2 de 13 37 Varón 176 80 98 92 152 159 38 Varón 165 63 93 68 137 123 39 Varón 180 88 85 98 164 163 40 Varón 175 89 8...
Página 3 de 13 99 Varón 175 86 80 74 145 150 100 Varón 166 81 80 76 154 141 a. Obtenga el intervalo de confianza del 90% p...
Página 4 de 13 59.06522 data: PESO - HOMBRES t = 63.955, df = 53, p-value < 2.2e-16 alternative hypothesis: true mean is n...
Página 5 de 13 observación Horario P Horario Q 1 156 165 2 158 176 3 168 172 4 159 175 5 171 172 6 158 177 7 161 171 8 162...
Página 6 de 13 Prueba de hipótesis para determinar que grupo tiene la mayor media: Para la hipótesis alterna > 0, no exist...
Página 7 de 13 Problema 3 (2.5 puntos) Se está realizando un estudio sobre la evolución del nivel de colesterol de las per...
Página 8 de 13 Conclusiones El valor de P-value es 49.7% y es mayor de el α = 10% por lo tanto no tengo evidencias para re...
Página 9 de 13 7 Decidir si deberá rechazarse o no H0: No existe evidencias para rechazar la hipótesis nula 8 Conclusiones...
Página 10 de 13 22 4119 1929 20050 29960 183 1713 100 23 3891 1815 19680 29770 173 1684 100 24 3467 1595 18890 29360 153 1...
Página 11 de 13 Su p-value de la variable X1 (Velocidad de rotación primaria), X5 (Temperatura de escape), X6 (temperatura...
Página 12 de 13 Diseño de experimentos Problema 6 (4 puntos) Un fabricante está interesado en la resistencia a la tensión ...
Página 13 de 13 Conclusión El F observador es mayor al f de tabla (14.76>2.87) por lo tanto rechazamos la hipótesis nula, ...
  1. 1. Página 1 de 13 UNIVERSIDAD ANTONIO RUIZ DE MONTOYA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS E INGENIERÍA Estadística Aplicada 2 Examen Final (Segundo semestre 2017) NOMBRE: CHRISTIAN CHICANA DÍAZ – G1Q Observaciones - Haga las suposiciones que crea conveniente, pero justificándolas apropiadamente. - Entrega: lunes 12 de febrero hasta las 23:50 horas (fecha máxima). - Adjuntar su examen (para todas las preguntas debe adjuntar sus reportes de R, Excel o todo aquello que sea de evidencia para la explicación de su solución). Prueba de hipótesis Problema 1 (4 puntos) Utilizando el fichero de datos peso_altura.dat (observe la tabla) realice los siguientes ejercicios: N SEXO ALTURA PESO PAD_INI PAD_FIN PAS_INI PAS_FIN 1 Mujer 161 55 78 104 176 175 2 Mujer 161 60 95 114 162 160 3 Varón 178 88 93 102 141 150 4 Varón 162 70 86 91 162 161 5 Mujer 169 53 89 94 165 162 6 Varón 182 89 74 99 141 148 7 Mujer 163 66 94 95 168 152 8 Varón 176 73 94 79 133 143 9 Mujer 163 55 74 64 149 135 10 Varón 172 67 89 87 147 155 11 Varón 184 71 90 82 161 148 12 Mujer 159 61 92 102 147 153 13 Mujer 160 63 86 94 161 162 14 Varón 176 70 93 77 152 151 15 Mujer 159 59 81 77 147 145 16 Mujer 161 62 72 96 145 150 17 Varón 182 87 85 107 157 165 18 Mujer 170 55 84 111 165 175 19 Mujer 164 58 94 105 192 179 20 Mujer 168 52 96 55 126 114 21 Mujer 168 58 77 102 162 160 22 Varón 176 75 77 111 160 168 23 Varón 176 72 83 77 164 151 24 Mujer 164 53 90 62 125 125 25 Mujer 173 53 76 84 145 144 26 Varón 179 80 88 92 145 131 27 Varón 164 81 95 68 129 136 28 Varón 172 83 94 53 138 125 29 Varón 173 81 80 76 146 145 30 Mujer 171 60 93 95 176 161 31 Mujer 160 62 102 102 149 157 32 Varón 177 63 82 81 146 132 33 Mujer 163 60 108 108 166 174 34 Varón 170 68 88 73 159 143 35 Mujer 160 66 90 104 159 164 36 Mujer 161 66 85 111 162 169
  2. 2. Página 2 de 13 37 Varón 176 80 98 92 152 159 38 Varón 165 63 93 68 137 123 39 Varón 180 88 85 98 164 163 40 Varón 175 89 89 107 174 159 41 Varón 166 66 96 79 133 140 42 Mujer 160 59 99 113 188 173 43 Varón 184 85 97 75 149 135 44 Varón 162 69 94 130 192 192 45 Varón 183 67 86 49 130 116 46 Mujer 166 63 83 73 150 150 47 Varón 179 69 94 107 164 164 48 Mujer 158 58 92 72 142 127 49 Varón 182 78 87 88 143 149 50 Varón 162 88 86 42 137 124 51 Varón 176 69 84 58 108 116 52 Varón 177 66 79 88 162 163 53 Varón 179 64 82 80 143 148 54 Mujer 165 55 100 47 128 115 55 Varón 170 67 81 64 148 134 56 Varón 181 70 70 83 154 154 57 Mujer 161 66 94 103 158 165 58 Varón 164 65 78 105 147 157 59 Mujer 166 62 90 87 157 140 60 Mujer 166 52 86 102 166 165 61 Varón 166 67 84 81 167 154 62 Mujer 165 54 84 81 169 153 63 Mujer 170 60 105 69 156 143 64 Varón 172 90 99 99 151 159 65 Varón 185 84 99 87 154 154 66 Varón 164 89 81 108 149 157 67 Varón 168 88 85 80 154 139 68 Varón 180 71 90 54 135 119 69 Mujer 168 59 89 90 164 164 70 Mujer 155 62 94 106 175 183 71 Mujer 167 55 79 84 157 145 72 Mujer 164 56 92 66 128 126 73 Varón 163 76 91 61 130 129 74 Varón 165 65 84 74 173 158 75 Varón 174 72 97 102 162 161 76 Mujer 173 54 93 105 156 153 77 Mujer 170 68 82 72 135 134 78 Varón 175 73 75 100 156 157 79 Mujer 168 58 101 99 172 156 80 Mujer 160 61 89 91 151 157 81 Varón 178 62 94 70 145 130 82 Mujer 165 64 87 84 143 142 83 Varón 185 74 80 68 147 134 84 Varón 181 72 94 91 157 155 85 Varón 176 89 105 85 143 143 86 Varón 164 79 89 95 160 158 87 Mujer 159 62 91 83 146 154 88 Varón 164 86 94 135 186 193 89 Varón 180 79 97 99 153 158 90 Mujer 166 54 94 71 135 136 91 Varón 172 83 82 107 161 167 92 Mujer 155 67 80 69 141 126 93 Mujer 159 56 92 77 163 151 94 Mujer 169 63 89 88 134 142 95 Mujer 167 56 77 101 165 172 96 Varón 184 73 94 73 143 142 97 Mujer 164 59 105 98 152 162 98 Mujer 164 57 75 69 131 130
  3. 3. Página 3 de 13 99 Varón 175 86 80 74 145 150 100 Varón 166 81 80 76 154 141 a. Obtenga el intervalo de confianza del 90% para la altura de las mujeres. Código en R BD12 <- read.table("C:/Users/Christian/Downloads/altura.txt", header=TRUE, sep="", na.strings="NA", dec=".", strip.white=TRUE) BD12 h <- c() m <- c() dim(BD12) names(BD12) for(i in 1:dim(BD12)[1]) { if(BD12[i,1]== "Mujer") { m <- c(m,i) } else { h <- c(h,i) } } h # posicion de las filas hombres m # posicion de las filas mujeres Mujeres <-BD12[m , ] with(Mujeres, (t.test(ALTURA, alternative='two.sided', mu=0.0, conf.level=.90))) Resultado data: ALTURA t = 249.45, df = 45, p-value < 2.2e-16 alternative hypothesis: true mean is not equal to 0 90 percent confidence interval: 162.9823 165.1917 sample estimates: mean of x 164.087 Interpretación El p-value < 2.2e-16, se rechaza la hipótesis nula, no se acepta la hipótesis que la altura de las mujeres es igual a cero, la media es 164.087, con un intervalo de confianza al 90% de 162.9823 165.1917. b. Obtenga los intervalos del 95% para el peso de hombres y mujeres. Código en R with(Mujeres, (t.test(PESO, alternative='two.sided', mu=0.0, conf.level=.95))) with(Hombres, (t.test(PESO, alternative='two.sided', mu=0.0, conf.level=.95))) Resultado data: PESO - MUJERES t = 91.276, df = 45, p-value < 2.2e-16 alternative hypothesis: true mean is not equal to 0 95 percent confidence interval: 57.76188 60.36856 sample estimates: mean of x
  4. 4. Página 4 de 13 59.06522 data: PESO - HOMBRES t = 63.955, df = 53, p-value < 2.2e-16 alternative hypothesis: true mean is not equal to 0 95 percent confidence interval: 73.54474 78.30711 sample estimates: mean of x 75.92593 Interpretación 1. El p-value < 2.2e-16, se rechaza la hipótesis nula, no se acepta la hipótesis que el peso de las mujeres es igual a cero, la media es 59.06, con un intervalo de confianza al 95% de 57.76 a 60.37. 2. El p-value < 2.2e-16, se rechaza la hipótesis nula, no se acepta la hipótesis que el peso de los hombres es igual a cero, la media es 75.93, con un intervalo de confianza al 95% de 73.54 a 78.31. c. Para un nivel de confianza del 99% contraste si la media de la altura de las mujeres es mayor o igual a 173 cm y la de los hombres menor o igual a 175 cm. ¿Puede indicar la razón de este aparente contrasentido? Código en R with(Mujeres, (t.test(ALTURA, alternative='greater', mu=173, conf.level=.99))) with(Hombres, (t.test(ALTURA, alternative='less', mu=175, conf.level=.99))) Resultado data: ALTURA - MUJERES t = -13.55, df = 45, p-value = 1 alternative hypothesis: true mean is greater than 173 99 percent confidence interval: 162.5003 Inf sample estimates: mean of x 164.087 data: ALTURA - HOMBRES t = -1.0164, df = 53, p-value = 0.157 alternative hypothesis: true mean is less than 175 99 percent confidence interval: -Inf 176.335 sample estimates: mean of x 174.0185 Interpretación 3. El p-value = 1, no hay evidencias para rechazar la hipótesis nula, se acepta la hipótesis que el promedio de la altura de las mujeres es igual a 173, la media es 164.08, con un intervalo de confianza al 99% de 162 a inf. La razón del contrasentido es porque el valor de 173 está dentro del intervalo de confianza yya que se hace la prueba enn una sola cola. 4. El p-value = 0.157, no hay evidencias para rechazar la hipótesis nula, se acepta la hipótesis que el promedio de la altura de los hombres es igual a 175, la media es 174.01, con un intervalo de confianza al 99% de -inf a 176.33. La razón del contrasentido es porque el valor de 175 está dentro del intervalo de confianza yya que se hace la prueba enn una sola cola. Problema 2 (2.5 puntos) Para estudiar la diferencia de estaturas medias, medidas en centímetros, de estudiantes del curso de estadística de los horarios P y Q, se toma una muestra aleatoria de 15 estudiantes en cada horario, obteniéndose:
  5. 5. Página 5 de 13 observación Horario P Horario Q 1 156 165 2 158 176 3 168 172 4 159 175 5 171 172 6 158 177 7 161 171 8 162 175 9 162 176 10 168 177 11 160 173 12 162 175 13 159 172 14 160 174 15 164 168 a. Realice una prueba de hipótesis que determine si la media de la estatura del horario P es similar a la estatura del horario Q. En caso de no ser iguales realice la prueba de hipótesis que determine cual grupo presenta una mayor media. Realice sus análisis con los 8 pasos. 1 Identificar el parámetro de interés: Queremos saber si existe diferencia de estaturas medias entre los alumnos del horario P y Q 2 Establecer la hipótesis nula: 3 Elegir el nivel de significación:  = 4 Establecer un estadístico de la prueba apropiado: 5 Establecer la región de rechazo del estadístico: Se rechaza la hipótesis nula si si Zo < Z(alfa/2) si Zo > Z (1-alfa/2) 6 Calcular el valor del estadístico observado: Zo = -8.10969976 7 Decidir si deberá rechazarse o no H0: Se rechazar la hipótesis nula 8 Conclusiones: contextualizar la decisión en el problema Si existe diferencia de estaturas medias entre los alumnos del grupo Q y P 𝐻 𝑜: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 = 0 𝐻1: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 ≠ 0 ∝ = 0.05 𝑍0 = (𝑥̅̅̅1 − 𝑥̅2) − (𝜇1 − 𝜇2) √ 𝜎1 2 𝑛1 + 𝜎2 2 𝑛2 𝑍1−∝/2 = 1.96 𝑍∝/2 = -1.96
  6. 6. Página 6 de 13 Prueba de hipótesis para determinar que grupo tiene la mayor media: Para la hipótesis alterna > 0, no existe evidencias para rechazar la hipótesis nula, quiere decir que la media es mayor que cero. Para la hipótesis alterna < 0, se rechaza la hipótesis nula, la media es mayor que cero. a. Obtenga el intervalo de confianza al 99% para la diferencia de estaturas medias entre ambos colectivos de estudiantes. Se supone que las estaturas siguen una distribución normal. Para la hipótesis alterna > 0, no existe evidencias para rechazar la hipótesis nula, quiere decir que la media es mayor que cero. Para la hipótesis alterna < 0, se rechaza la hipótesis nula, la media es mayor que cero. al 99% superior -7.72777445 inferior -14.9388922 -14.9388922 < = u1 - u2 <= -7.72777445 superior -8.59422659 inferior -14.0724401 -14.0724401 < = u1 - u2 <= -8.59422659 𝐻 𝑜: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 > 0 𝐻 𝑜: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 < 0 𝑍𝑜 > 1.65 𝑍𝑜 < −1.65 𝐻 𝑜: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 > 0 𝐻 𝑜: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 < 0 𝑍𝑜 > 3.1 𝑍𝑜 < −3.1
  7. 7. Página 7 de 13 Problema 3 (2.5 puntos) Se está realizando un estudio sobre la evolución del nivel de colesterol de las personas, para lo cual se seleccionan 10 individuos al azar y se le somete a una nueva dieta alimenticia durante seis meses, tras la cual se les volvió a medir el nivel de colesterol en mg/dl. Suponiendo normalidad, obtenga un intervalo de confianza al 90% para la diferencia de medias. observación Antes Después 1 200 190 2 156 145 3 178 160 4 241 240 5 240 240 6 256 255 7 245 230 8 220 200 9 235 210 10 200 195 INTERVALO DE CONFIANZA 90 percent confidence interval: -15.96094 37.16094 PRESENTE UN BOXPLOT DE ANTES Y EL DESPUES DEL EXPERIMENTO Código en R t.test(variable~factor, alternative='two.sided', conf.level=.90, var.equal=TRUE, data=BD) Resultado data: variable by factor t = 0.69203, df = 18, p-value = 0.4977 alternative hypothesis: true difference in means is not equal to 0 90 percent confidence interval: -15.96094 37.16094 sample estimates: mean in group Antes mean in group Después 217.1 206.5
  8. 8. Página 8 de 13 Conclusiones El valor de P-value es 49.7% y es mayor de el α = 10% por lo tanto no tengo evidencias para rechazar la hipótesis nula, que refiere que la media del nivel de colesterol tomadas antes son iguales a la media del nivel de colesterol tomadas después en promedio. Problema 4 (3 puntos) Una empresa de transporte de mercancías tiene dos oficinas en Lima. Al objeto de asignar un nuevo trabajador a una de las dos oficinas, la dirección de la empresa decide analizar la productividad de cada una de ellas, contabilizándose las facturaciones en los últimos doce meses (miles de euros). mes Oficina 1 Oficina 2 1 13.7 9.8 2 12.1 9.9 3 12.3 10 4 8.9 10.3 5 9.7 9.5 6 10.1 9.3 7 12.7 11.1 8 11 13.9 9 13.2 9.8 10 9.7 9.5 11 10.1 7.3 12 9.9 7.9 Suponiendo la normalidad de ambas poblaciones, ¿existen diferencias de facturación entre las dos oficinas? 1 Identificar el parámetro de interés: Queremos saber si existe diferencia de productividad entre ambas oficinas. 2 Establecer la hipótesis nula: 3 Elegir el nivel de significación:  = 4 Establecer un estadístico de la prueba apropiado: Se supone que se conoce las medias y las varianzas de ambas poblaciones por eso usamos e siguiente estadístico: 5 Establecer la región de rechazo del estadístico: Se rechaza la hipótesis nula si si Zo < Z(alfa/2) si Zo > Z (1-alfa/2) 6 Calcular el valor del estadístico observado: Zo = 1.90778317 𝐻 𝑜: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 = 0 𝐻1: 𝜇1 − 𝜇2 ≠ 0 ∝ = 0.05 𝑍0 = (𝑥̅̅̅1 − 𝑥̅2) − (𝜇1 − 𝜇2) √ 𝜎1 2 𝑛1 + 𝜎2 2 𝑛2 𝑍1−∝/2 = 1.96 𝑍∝/2 = -1.96
  9. 9. Página 9 de 13 7 Decidir si deberá rechazarse o no H0: No existe evidencias para rechazar la hipótesis nula 8 Conclusiones: contextualizar la decisión en el problema La productividad no demuestra diferencia entre las dos oficinas. Regresión lineal Problema 5 (4 puntos) Los datos que se muestran en tabla siguiente representan el impulso de un motor de turbina de reacción (jet) y seis variables regresoras candidatas: x1 = velocidad de rotación primaria. X2 = velocidad de rotación secundaria. X3 = tasa de flujo de combustible. X4 = presión. X5 = temperatura de escape. X6 = temperatura ambiente en el momento de la prueba. Datos de empuje de un motor de turbina de reacción observación y x1 x2 x3 x4 x5 x6 1 4540 2140 20640 30250 205 1732 99 2 4315 2016 20280 30010 195 1697 100 3 4095 1905 19860 29780 184 1662 97 4 3650 1675 18980 29330 164 1598 97 5 3200 1474 18100 28960 144 1541 97 6 4833 2239 20740 30083 216 1709 87 7 4617 2120 20305 29831 206 1669 87 8 4340 1990 19961 29604 196 1640 87 9 3820 1702 18916 29088 171 1572 85 10 3368 1487 18012 28675 149 1522 85 11 4445 2107 20520 30120 195 1740 101 12 4188 1973 20130 29920 190 1711 100 13 3981 1864 19780 29720 180 1682 100 14 3622 1674 19020 29370 161 1630 100 15 3125 1440 18030 28940 139 1572 101 16 4560 2165 20680 30160 208 1704 98 17 4340 2048 20340 29960 199 1679 96 18 4115 1916 19860 29710 187 1642 94 19 3630 1658 18950 29250 164 1576 94 20 3210 1489 18700 28890 145 1528 94 21 4330 2062 20500 30190 193 1748 101
  10. 10. Página 10 de 13 22 4119 1929 20050 29960 183 1713 100 23 3891 1815 19680 29770 173 1684 100 24 3467 1595 18890 29360 153 1624 99 25 3045 1400 17870 28960 134 1569 100 26 4411 2047 20540 30160 193 1746 99 27 4203 1935 20160 29940 184 1714 99 28 3968 1807 19750 29760 173 1679 99 29 3531 1591 18890 29350 153 1621 99 30 3074 1388 17870 28910 133 1561 99 31 4350 2071 20460 30180 198 1729 102 32 4128 1944 20010 29940 186 1692 101 33 3940 1831 19640 29750 178 1667 101 34 3480 1612 18710 29360 156 1609 101 35 3064 1410 17780 28900 136 1552 101 36 4402 2066 20520 30170 197 1758 100 37 4180 1954 20150 29950 188 1729 99 38 3973 1835 19750 29740 178 1690 99 39 3530 1616 18850 29320 156 1616 99 40 3080 1407 17910 28910 137 1569 100 a. Obtenga la ecuación de regresión lineal múltiple y explique el P-value de la regresión y el valor de determinación de su modelo. Código en R (por facilidad use el R-commander) BD8 <- read.table("C:/Users/Christian/Downloads/potencia.txt", header=TRUE, sep="", na.strings="NA", dec=".", strip.white=TRUE) m2 <- lm(y ~ x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5 + x6, data=BD8) m2 summary(m2) Resultado formula = y ~ x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5 + x6 Residual standard error: 26.51 on 33 degrees of freedom Multiple R-squared: 0.9977, Adjusted R-squared: 0.9972 F-statistic: 2350 on 6 and 33 DF, p-value: < 2.2e-16 Conclusión P-value:2.2e-16 se acerca a 0 Al menos un coeficiente es distinto de 0, eso quiere decir que al menos una variable si afecta a la operación del motor de turbina. Para regla decisión la T tiene que ser mayor que 1.5 en valor absoluto para rechazar la hipótesis nula, el T-value = 1.938 por lo tanto se rechaza la hipótesis nula, eso quiere decir que las variables influyen en la operación del motor de la turbina. b. Realice una prueba de hipótesis por cada variable. Coefficients: Estimate Std. Error t value Pr(>|t|) (Intercept) -4738.01490 2444.74036 -1.938 0.061213 . x1 1.11851 0.28647 3.904 0.000441 *** x2 -0.03018 0.03823 -0.789 0.435478 x3 0.23062 0.11803 1.954 0.059231 . x4 3.84955 2.68623 1.433 0.161246 x5 0.82186 0.35075 2.343 0.025298 * x6 -16.94646 2.62009 -6.468 0.000000245 *** --- Signif. codes: 0 '***' 0.001 '**' 0.01 '*' 0.05 '.' 0.1 ' ' 1n Interpretacion:
  11. 11. Página 11 de 13 Su p-value de la variable X1 (Velocidad de rotación primaria), X5 (Temperatura de escape), X6 (temperatura mabiente en el momento de la prueba) son menores a 0.05 en estos dos casos se rechaza la hipótesis nula, esto quiere decir que estos dos parámetros influyen en el funcionamiento del motor de la turbina. c. Determine la mejor ecuación de regresión lineal múltiple que explique el comportamiento de los datos. Discrimine usando el método Bayesianos (BIC) de la secuencia de análisis de Paso a Paso de atrás hacia adelante. Código en R (por facilidad use el R-commander) stepwise(m2, direction='backward/forward', criterion='BIC') Resultado Start: AIC=280.33 y ~ x1 + x2 + x3 + x4 + x5 + x6 Df Sum of Sq RSS AIC - x2 1 438.0 23628 277.38 - x4 1 1443.2 24633 279.05 <none> 23190 280.32 - x3 1 2682.8 25872 281.01 - x5 1 3858.2 27048 282.79 - x1 1 10712.9 33903 291.83 - x6 1 29397.2 52587 309.39 Step: AIC=277.38 y ~ x1 + x3 + x4 + x5 + x6 Df Sum of Sq RSS AIC - x4 1 1369.6 24997 275.95 - x3 1 2275.9 25903 277.37 <none> 23628 277.38 - x5 1 3984.0 27612 279.93 + x2 1 438.0 23190 280.32 - x1 1 10393.1 34021 288.28 - x6 1 30286.0 53914 306.69 Step: AIC=275.95 y ~ x1 + x3 + x5 + x6 Df Sum of Sq RSS AIC <none> 24997 275.95 - x5 1 2807 27804 276.52 - x3 1 3048 28045 276.86 + x4 1 1370 23628 277.38 + x2 1 364 24633 279.05 - x6 1 40129 65126 310.56 - x1 1 73051 98048 326.93 Call: lm(formula = y ~ x1 + x3 + x5 + x6, data = BD8) Coefficients: (Intercept) x1 x3 x5 x6 -4280.1645 1.4420 0.2098 0.6467 -17.5103 Conclusión Descartando la variable X2 y X4 tienen el p-value mayor al α = 0.05, lo que nos indica que no hay evidencias psra rechazar la hipotesis nula eso quiere decir que no influyen en el funcionamiento del motor de la turbina, y a la vez mejora la ecuación de regresión lineal.
  12. 12. Página 12 de 13 Diseño de experimentos Problema 6 (4 puntos) Un fabricante está interesado en la resistencia a la tensión de una fibra sintética. Se sospecha que la resistencia está relacionada con el porcentaje de algodón en la fibra. Suponer que las distribuciones para cada porcentaje son aproximadamente normales y se da la homogeneidad de las varianzas. Para ello, se emplean cinco niveles de porcentaje de algodón. De 5 réplicas aleatorias se obtienen los siguientes datos: Porcentaje de algodón 1 2 3 4 5 15 7 7 15 11 9 20 12 17 12 18 18 25 14 18 18 19 19 30 19 25 22 19 23 35 7 10 11 15 11 ¿Puede considerarse que la resistencia de las prendas es la misma independiente del porcentaje de algodón presente en sus fibras? a. Realice un bloxplot de los niveles del porcentaje de algodón. b. Realice un ANOVA de la situación, y determine si existe evidencia de que el porcentaje de algodón influye en la resistencia. > AnovaModel.1 <- aov(variable ~ factor, data=BD) > summary(AnovaModel.1) Df Sum Sq Mean Sq F value Pr(>F) factor 4 475.8 118.94 14.76 0.00000913 *** Residuals 20 161.2 8.06 --- Signif. codes: 0 '***' 0.001 '**' 0.01 '*' 0.05 '.' 0.1 ' ' 1 > with(BD, numSummary(variable, groups=factor, statistics=c("mean", "sd"))) mean sd data:n Tratamiento.15. 9.8 3.346640 5 Tratamiento.20. 15.4 3.130495 5 Tratamiento.25. 17.6 2.073644 5 Tratamiento.30. 21.6 2.607681 5 Tratamiento.35. 10.8 2.863564 5 F de tabla: F0.05,4,20= 2.8660814
  13. 13. Página 13 de 13 Conclusión El F observador es mayor al f de tabla (14.76>2.87) por lo tanto rechazamos la hipótesis nula, sugiriendo que el porcentaje de algodón influye en la resistencia de las fibras. c. Realice los contrastes de medias dos a dos, y determine que tratamientos poseen un comportamiento similar. Código en R (por facilidad use el R-commander. Ubíquese en Estadísticos→ Medias→ANOVA de un factor, y marque Comparaciones dos a dos de las medias) local({ .Pairs <- glht(AnovaModel.3, linfct = mcp(factor = "Tukey")) print(summary(.Pairs)) # pairwise tests print(confint(.Pairs)) # confidence intervals print(cld(.Pairs)) # compact letter display old.oma <- par(oma=c(0,5,0,0)) plot(confint(.Pairs)) par(old.oma) }) Resultado Conclusión El tratamiento 35 con el tratamiento 15 poseen un comportamiento similar. El tratamiento 25 con el tratamiento 20 poseen un comportamiento similar. Profesor Jonatán Rojas Polo Pueblo Libre 7 de febrero del 2018

