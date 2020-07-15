Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOGO http://www.ccb.org.co/ Cámara de Comercio de Bogotá
¿Qué es y que no es internet? Problemas que tiene internet: Falta de control en el contenido, no todas las fuentes son con...
¿Qué es y que no es internet? Internet es descomplicada Es simple para recibir y enviar información No es un cableado, no ...
¿Qué es y que no es internet? Internet fue creada como un mercado libre para la innovación. Internet permite el desarrollo...
Política del proyecto Bogotá Emprende, MEGA y CIN http://www.ccb.org.co/ Las fuentes son las que están en la matriz Los li...
http://www.ccb.org.co/
Breve manual de estilo http://www.ccb.org.co/ Imágenes • Utilizar imágenes con textos breves para dar introducción a la in...
Breve manual de estilo http://www.ccb.org.co/ Verbos expresivos • El objetivo del verbo expresivo es la economía lexical, ...
Breve manual de estilo http://www.ccb.org.co/ Títulos significativos •La primera frase y la primera palabra debe de ser si...
Breve manual de estilo http://www.ccb.org.co/ Hiperenlaces • Hace que la página sea rápida • Use el enlace para dar inform...
Breve manual de estilo de imágenes http://www.ccb.org.co/ Fotografías • Las fotografías de personas deben ser en plano med...
Conformación de equipos http://www.ccb.org.co/ Editor Cámara de Comercio Jorge Rubio Coordinación editorial de los conteni...
Roles http://www.ccb.org.co/ Editor Cámara de Comercio Jorge Rubio Coordinación editorial de los contenidos Web Carolina C...
Roles http://www.ccb.org.co/ Adecuación final del contenido Web para remisión a Gattaca (Texto, Gráfica, otros medios alte...
Roles http://www.ccb.org.co/ Edición de 42 contenidos en lenguaje WEB asignados en la matriz Recopilar la información y do...
Contactos http://www.ccb.org.co/ Editor Cámara de Comercio Jorge Rubio Bedoya Fijo: Tel. (57 1) 3830300 ext. 1662 / 383066...
http://www.ccb.org.co/ Fábrica WEB Resultado final Páginas exitosas Simples practicas, organizadas Comité Editorial Celdas...
http://www.ccb.org.co/ Fases del proyecto INDUCCIÓN EQUIPOS POLITICAS ESCRITURA WEB RECOLECCIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN SEGUMIENTO ...
Líneas generales Bogotá Emprende http://www.ccb.org.co/  Seguir los lineamientos de la matriz Bogotá Emprende  Los usuar...
Páginas relacionadas http://www.ccb.org.co/  Motivar la visita del por medio de repetición de palabras que hagan posible ...
MEGA Proyecto agroindustrial http://www.ccb.org.co/  El proyecto mega tiene como propósito una comunicación bidireccional...
MEGA Proyecto agroindustrial http://www.ccb.org.co/  Otro objetivo de VCE, es acercar a los usuarios a las TICs  Ofrecer...
MEGA Proyecto agroindustrial http://www.ccb.org.co/  Los usuarios de Mega son variados desde el agricultor, hasta empresa...
Orientaciones generales MEGA http://www.ccb.org.co/ Vicepresidencia de Competitividad Mega busca integrar una red de infor...
Páginas relacionadas con el MEGA http://www.ccb.org.co/ www. corpei.org www.cbi.nl www.fundacionchile.cl
Orientaciones generales CIN http://www.ccb.org.co/ Mipyme unipersonal y Pymes familiares Emprendedores con poca o ninguna ...
Usuarios CIN http://www.ccb.org.co/ Empresarios de Btá y Cun, de cualquier sector productivo, agroindustrial, textil, meta...
Recolección de la información http://www.ccb.org.co/ Enviar previamente un cuestionario con la información que se solicita...
MC Matriz de contenidos http://www.ccb.org.co/
Formato de entrega de contenidos web http://www.ccb.org.co/
Cronograma y soporte de trabajo http://www.ccb.org.co/
LOGO http://www.ccb.org.co
