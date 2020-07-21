Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Industries that need supply chain management the most Logistics and supply chain management is one of the most imperative departments in diverse industries to look after the smooth movement of goods. It is built to look after everything from procurement of the raw material to distribution and delivery of the end products in the market or the consumers. Most of the industries employ a team of supply chain management professionals who hold specialized qualification like a degree or diploma in supply chain management. They are well-versed with the fundamental & advanced practice of logistics and supply chain management. After witnessing the surging logistic requirements in the industry, the number of working professionals pursuing the Distance MBA in Logistics has significantly grown. But before you pursue this specialized course, you should know about the industries offering promising career opportunities for the supply chain management (SCM) experts.
  2. 2. Industries where SCM is much needed Manufacturing Units Manufacturing units have a state-of-the-art logistics & supply chain management department which acts as the lifeblood of the organization. The manufacturing plant of any product like electric equipment, electronic products, factories etc. need a flawless mechanism for seamless operations of supply chain management. Ecommerce & Retail Sector Ecommerce is the new godfather under the aegis of which supply chain management is nurturing well. In ecommerce and retail sector, there is a huge demand for experts of this core industry, which need to be filled in the near future. This demand will rise with time. Therefore, the ecommerce sector is a boon to logistics professionals in terms of opportunities. Naval Logistics You can find a sea of opportunities in the sea with the naval logistics industry. Still, the import-export business relies upon the sea routes and here emerges the need for logistics experts who can ensure the hassle-free movements of the goods and other consignments. This industry requires the specialized skills to handle SCM & logistics things. Indian Air Force If you have a dream to serve the Indian Air Force then logistics & SCM is also a way to groom your career here. There is a huge requirement of logistics experts in different wings of the air force for storage & distribution of ammunition and other stuff. You serve your country in a different way and have a scope for growth in your core industry.
  3. 3. India Navy The logistics & SCM professionals can also enjoy the pride of being associated with Indian navy. The navy also needs a mechanism for logistics & SCM planning and execution. Only the professionals experienced in this field are given the opportunity to handle the logistics and SCM needs of Indian Navy. This is quite an exciting job opportunity for logistics professionals. Final Words Now when you are aware of the endless opportunities in SCM, then attaining the specialized education in this field will help you grow in leaps and bounds. The working professionals in this industry from any other sector can upgrade their skills and elevate their career growth with the specialized courses in Logistics & Supply Chain Management.

