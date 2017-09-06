Mod F week 1

Coronal Polishing and Pit and Fissure Sealants
 Crown/Coronal Portion: The portion of the tooth that is covered with enamel  Roots: The portion of the tooth covered by...
 Oral pathology is the study of diseases in the oral cavity  Only a dentist or physician may diagnose pathologic (diseas...
DECAY/CARIES/CAVITIES: A communicable disease affecting the tooth structure in the mouth.
Causes of Decay Poor Nutrition Poor Hygiene Heredity Bacteria
Control Factors Flossing Proper diet Brushing Fluoride Dental Check-ups
Stages of Decay 2. Sensitivity starts 3. RCT is needed1. Initial Penetration
The pulp is considered the life or vital part of a tooth. HYPEREMIA: Excess blood accumulation in the pulp chamber usually...
Causes of Pulpitis/Hyperemia Thermal changes Decay Trauma Lack of insulation and insulation under a filling Friction
Which can also be stimulated chemically by placing Calcium Hydroxide (Secondary Dentin)
OSTEOBLAST: Bone forming cells AMELOBLAST: Enamel forming cells
Positive Reaction of the Pulp Self cure – The ability of Odontoblasts to form without assistance Chemical cure –The medica...
Periapical Abscess Periapical abscess Occurs after bacteria have entered the pulp and destroyed all vital tissue An absces...
 CLINICAL: Presents as a bump or blister on gingiva  RADIOGRAPHIC: Radiolucent on x-ray ◦ Shows up dark and see through ...
Untreated Abscess Bacteremia Presence of bacteria in the blood
 Attrition ◦ Natural wearing of tooth structures, usually affects all teeth.  Normal loss over time  Erosion ◦ Loss of ...
 Abrasion ◦ Loss of tooth structures due to bad habits.  Tooth Brushing, nail biting, using teeth for unnatural habits ...
 Hypoplasia ◦ A disturbance during the formation of the calcified tissues.  High fever, illness, medications  Bruxism ◦...
 Cleft lip  Cleft Palate ◦ Palatine bones did not unite causing a hole or opening
 Mandibular Tori  Maxillary Torus TORI (pl) / TORUS: Abnormal growth of bone on a specific area. Considered to be benign.
Hutchinson Triad ◦ Deformities of the permanent teeth due to syphilis passed to unborn child
Soft tissues in the oral cavity: gingival tissues, tongues, cheeks, lips, and areas we can see or feel.
 Aphthous Stomatitis ◦ Common Name:  Canker Sore  Non-contagious  Located INSIDE the oral cavity on any area of soft t...
 Herpes Labialis ◦ Common Name:  Cold Sore  Location: labial border of the lip, or corner of the lip.  Severe outbreak...
 Neoplasm (tumor) ◦ New abnormal growth  Classifications:  benign  malignant  Geographic Tongue ◦ Wondering grooved r...
Types of lesions cont. Leukoplakia Milky white patches on the mucus membrane in the oral cavity. Most commonly found in th...
Types of lesions cont. Syphilis First stages includes a painless sore called CHANCRE Condition where the papilla on the to...
Hepatitis A Unclean Foods
Hepatitis B Spray from a dirty hand piece Contaminated dental instruments Dirty needle puncture
Hepatitis chart
Precautions for the dental team o Follow the American Dental Association recommendations and receive the HBV vaccine. o De...
 Symptoms in the oral cavity; This may be first sign of the problems, the patient may not be aware yet.  1. Hairy leukop...
 Any food taken in the mouth Diet Digestion Nutrients
Anabolism: process of converting nutrients to build body cells and complex body parts. Catabolism: process of breaking dow...
Proteins Makes up the structural material of all body cells , excess proteins cannot be stored in the body therefore , it ...
Fish Beans meat Peanut butter Poultry Nuts Dairy
Amino acids There are 22 known and required amino acids needed to manufactured tissues cells in the body. The body will ma...
Fats Primarily stored in nerves tissues but also found in the membranes of all cells and in the cell walls. Fats;  Provid...
Types of fats Saturated- harden at room temperature, are primarily from animals. Unsaturated – are from plants Are classif...
Water The body loses 4-5 pints of water daily including breathing and perspiration.  Approximately two thirds of the body...
Vitamins Fat - Soluble : are stored in body fat or in the liver and they are not destroyed by cooking. (Vitamin A, D, E, K...
• Natural source: milk products, soy products, green leafy vegetables. • Build teeth and bone. Calcium • Eggs, meat, legum...
WEEK 1 (MOD – F) REVIEW 1. Minerals (5) (sources and deficiency) 2. Fat – soluble vitamins 3. Water soluble vitamins 4. Ca...
Mod F week 1
Mod F week 1
Mod F week 1
Mod F week 1
Mod F week 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mod F week 1

30 views

Published on

CP and PF Sealant

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Mod F week 1

  1. 1. Coronal Polishing and Pit and Fissure Sealants
  2. 2.  Crown/Coronal Portion: The portion of the tooth that is covered with enamel  Roots: The portion of the tooth covered by cementum  Enamel: Hardest tissue/bone of the body. Covers the crown of the tooth.  Dentin: Tissue under enamel, surrounds the pulp.  Pulp: Nerve/life of the tooth
  3. 3.  Oral pathology is the study of diseases in the oral cavity  Only a dentist or physician may diagnose pathologic (disease) conditions  Important for the dental assistant to be able to recognize the differences between normal and abnormal conditions that appear in the mouth  Before you can recognize abnormal conditions, you must have a solid understanding of the appearance of the normal oral conditions
  4. 4. DECAY/CARIES/CAVITIES: A communicable disease affecting the tooth structure in the mouth.
  5. 5. Causes of Decay Poor Nutrition Poor Hygiene Heredity Bacteria
  6. 6. Control Factors Flossing Proper diet Brushing Fluoride Dental Check-ups
  7. 7. Stages of Decay 2. Sensitivity starts 3. RCT is needed1. Initial Penetration
  8. 8. The pulp is considered the life or vital part of a tooth. HYPEREMIA: Excess blood accumulation in the pulp chamber usually caused by trauma. PULPITIS: Inflammation of the pulp.
  9. 9. Causes of Pulpitis/Hyperemia Thermal changes Decay Trauma Lack of insulation and insulation under a filling Friction
  10. 10. Which can also be stimulated chemically by placing Calcium Hydroxide (Secondary Dentin)
  11. 11. OSTEOBLAST: Bone forming cells AMELOBLAST: Enamel forming cells
  12. 12. Positive Reaction of the Pulp Self cure – The ability of Odontoblasts to form without assistance Chemical cure –The medication stimulates Odontoblasts to produce new dentin (secondary dentin)
  13. 13. Periapical Abscess Periapical abscess Occurs after bacteria have entered the pulp and destroyed all vital tissue An abscess develops at the apex of the root. ABSCESS: Localized area of pus originating from an infection
  14. 14.  CLINICAL: Presents as a bump or blister on gingiva  RADIOGRAPHIC: Radiolucent on x-ray ◦ Shows up dark and see through on film
  15. 15. Untreated Abscess Bacteremia Presence of bacteria in the blood
  16. 16.  Attrition ◦ Natural wearing of tooth structures, usually affects all teeth.  Normal loss over time  Erosion ◦ Loss of tooth structures in areas not subjected to wear during chewing  Acids in food (Lemons & Citrus)
  17. 17.  Abrasion ◦ Loss of tooth structures due to bad habits.  Tooth Brushing, nail biting, using teeth for unnatural habits  Mottled Enamel ◦ Excessive amounts of fluoride ingested during the formation of enamel. Ex. drinking water. Causes large chalk white blotches on the enamel.
  18. 18.  Hypoplasia ◦ A disturbance during the formation of the calcified tissues.  High fever, illness, medications  Bruxism ◦ Grinding the teeth especially during sleep.  Times of stress
  19. 19.  Cleft lip  Cleft Palate ◦ Palatine bones did not unite causing a hole or opening
  20. 20.  Mandibular Tori  Maxillary Torus TORI (pl) / TORUS: Abnormal growth of bone on a specific area. Considered to be benign.
  21. 21. Hutchinson Triad ◦ Deformities of the permanent teeth due to syphilis passed to unborn child
  22. 22. Soft tissues in the oral cavity: gingival tissues, tongues, cheeks, lips, and areas we can see or feel.
  23. 23.  Aphthous Stomatitis ◦ Common Name:  Canker Sore  Non-contagious  Located INSIDE the oral cavity on any area of soft tissue ◦ Pale yellow with a red halo ◦ Can be any shape or size  Actual cause is unknown  Probable causes ◦ Stress ◦ Allergies ◦ Trauma  Slipping with toothbrush ◦ Denture irritations ◦ Spicy Foods
  24. 24.  Herpes Labialis ◦ Common Name:  Cold Sore  Location: labial border of the lip, or corner of the lip.  Severe outbreak may include under the nose and on the face  Crusty like blisters, may seep or, if disturbed, may crack and bleed.  Contagious  Cause ◦ Viral – referred to as Herpes Simplex Type 1  Stimulated by: ◦ Stress ◦ Respiratory disorders ◦ Sun exposure ◦ Low immune resistance
  25. 25.  Neoplasm (tumor) ◦ New abnormal growth  Classifications:  benign  malignant  Geographic Tongue ◦ Wondering grooved rash in some areas resembling a map or pattern.
  26. 26. Types of lesions cont. Leukoplakia Milky white patches on the mucus membrane in the oral cavity. Most commonly found in the lateral borders of the tongue or on the inner cheek. A benign neoplasm on the gingival tissue. It appears as a baglike mass. Fibroma
  27. 27. Types of lesions cont. Syphilis First stages includes a painless sore called CHANCRE Condition where the papilla on the tongue becomes elongated , hair like projections. Black Hairy Tongue
  28. 28. Hepatitis A Unclean Foods
  29. 29. Hepatitis B Spray from a dirty hand piece Contaminated dental instruments Dirty needle puncture
  30. 30. Hepatitis chart
  31. 31. Precautions for the dental team o Follow the American Dental Association recommendations and receive the HBV vaccine. o Dental offices must pay for the vaccine for employees or blood test to check immunity within. o Follow all OSHA guidelines requiring masks, gloves, and eye protection. o Follow good sterile techniques for instruments and use equipment barriers to avoid transmission to additional patients.
  32. 32.  Symptoms in the oral cavity; This may be first sign of the problems, the patient may not be aware yet.  1. Hairy leukoplakia-Heavy white crusty patches on the soft tissues.  2. Various types of unexplained lesions and sores.  3. Malignancies, various carcinomas  4. Gingival infections. To prevent use OSHA guidelines
  33. 33.  Any food taken in the mouth Diet Digestion Nutrients
  34. 34. Anabolism: process of converting nutrients to build body cells and complex body parts. Catabolism: process of breaking down complex substances with the release of energy and heat .
  35. 35. Proteins Makes up the structural material of all body cells , excess proteins cannot be stored in the body therefore , it must be eaten daily Nutrients can build and repair tissues. I transport oxygen to the blood, help clot blood, I manufacture hormones and enzymes & build antibodies.
  36. 36. Fish Beans meat Peanut butter Poultry Nuts Dairy
  37. 37. Amino acids There are 22 known and required amino acids needed to manufactured tissues cells in the body. The body will manufacture some but most will come from diet
  38. 38. Fats Primarily stored in nerves tissues but also found in the membranes of all cells and in the cell walls. Fats;  Provide balance in female hormones  Carry and absorb fat soluble vitamins  Provides energy
  39. 39. Types of fats Saturated- harden at room temperature, are primarily from animals. Unsaturated – are from plants Are classified by their molecular structure Monounsaturated
  40. 40. Water The body loses 4-5 pints of water daily including breathing and perspiration.  Approximately two thirds of the body’s weight is water  Often called the forgotten nutrient, water helps in:  Building tissue  Regulating body temperature  Lubricating joints and mucous membranes
  41. 41. Vitamins Fat - Soluble : are stored in body fat or in the liver and they are not destroyed by cooking. (Vitamin A, D, E, K) Water soluble : are destroyed by cooking and are not stored in the body. They must be ingested daily. ( Vitamin B-Complex and C )
  42. 42. • Natural source: milk products, soy products, green leafy vegetables. • Build teeth and bone. Calcium • Eggs, meat, legumes, whole grains • Energy metabolism Phosphorus • Iodized salt, fish, seaweed, vegetables • Deficiency causes goiterIodine • Banana, oranges, apricots • Impaired growth, good for muscle cramps Potassium • Organ meats (liver), cereals, whole grains • Deficiency: Anemia, weaknessIron Minerals
  43. 43. WEEK 1 (MOD – F) REVIEW 1. Minerals (5) (sources and deficiency) 2. Fat – soluble vitamins 3. Water soluble vitamins 4. Causes of pulpitis 5. Geographic tongue 6. Tori / Torus 7. Aphthous Stomatitis 8. Catabolism 9. Decay 10. Hairy Tongue 11. Neoplasm 12. Chancre 13. Enamel 14. Ameloblast 15. Osteoblast 16. Odontoblast 17. Hyperemia 18. Hepatitis B 19. Abscess 20. Cold Sores 21. Leukoplakia 22. Abrasion

×