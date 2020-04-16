Webinaire 16 avril 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Stratégie du nouveau monde Webinaire du 16 avril 2020 Par François CAZALS
Agenda • L’intervenant se présente • Le monde d’avant • Premières leçons de la crise • De nouveaux modèles à inventer? Ils...
L’intervenant François CAZALS
Depuis 75 ans, 3 périodes 1945- 1973 1973- 2000 2000- 2020
A chaque période, un Business Model, une approche stratégique
Quelques rappels de fondamentaux stratégiques Quels choix de secteurs d’activité ? Quelle stratégie de groupe ? Quelles sy...
Un modèle de cycle simple Démarrage / croissance Maturité / déclin
27 ans de croissance généralisée Démarrage / croissance Maturité / déclin
Un Business Model industriel
Modèle stratégique: le développement Igor Ansoff Matrice d’Ansoff - 1957
Démarrage/croissance Corporate Strategy Croissance organique Priorité financière Investissement Business Strategy Développ...
La revanche des BRICS Démarrage / croissance Maturité / déclin
Un Business Model de services
Modèle stratégique: l’avantage concurrentiel L’avantage concurrentiel Michael Porter - 1986
Maturité/déclin Corporate Strategy Croissance externe Priorité financière Création de valeur Business Strategy Avantage co...
2000-2020
Les maîtres du monde du numérique Un Business Model numérique
Disruption ou ubérisation?
Disruption
A fin 2019, la stratégie est régie par 3 dogmes
Dogme n°1 « Il est possible de prévoir le futur »
Dogme n°2 « La stratégie s’inscrit dans une logique de rivalité »
Dogme n°3 « La finalité principale est la création de valeur »
La crise Covid 19 Un cataclysme totalement inédit !
Un cygne noir
Risque et incertitude La grippe est un risque que l’on peut appréhender d’une saison sur l’autre, d’un point de vue statis...
Un cygne noir tous les 10 ans ? 1989 2001 2008 2020
Enseignement n°1 Les méthodes de planification sont inopérantes face à l’incertitude
Dans le nouveau monde, il faut de nouvelles méthodes de stratégie !
Enseignement n°2 Invention, collaboration et altruisme inattendus
Un consortium Air Liquide-PSA- Valeo-Schneider pour produire des respirateurs
L'usine L'Oréal de Vichy reconfigurée pour produire du gel hydroalcoolique
Née dans l’Ouest, une équipe d’entrepreneurs, chercheurs, ingénieurs et industriels a trouvé le moyen de transformer, à gr...
Coronavirus: comme Chanel, Total et Danone, Hermès ne sollicitera pas d’aides publiques
Dans le nouveau monde, la création de valeur ne sera pas seulement financière !
Enseignement n°3 Technologies numériques et données au cœur de la crise
Télétravail
Télémédecine
Ecole en ligne
Stratégie « Data-driven »
Dans le nouveau monde, le numérique et les données seront des accélérateurs du changement
Faut-il réinventer de nouveaux modèles stratégiques?
Il faut réinventer les organisations, mais les méthodologies existent déjà !
Le logiciel stratégique « post Covid 19 » pourrait reposer sur 3 piliers.
1. Quête de sens et création de valeur plurielle
2. Des stratégie innovantes et frugales pour imaginer de nouveaux espaces stratégiques
3 méthodologies adaptées à la crise
#InnovationFrugale
3. Agilité, collaboration et amplification par la technologie
Développer des concepts rudimentaires mais viables
Solliciter les parties prenantes pour co-construire les solutions et les engager dans la transformation !
Elaborer une stratégie digitale
Créer de la valeur avec vos données !
En conclusion
Les méthodes existent déjà !
Grandes organisations: adopter l’approche des PME !
TPE PME: adopter la méthode des grandes entreprises !
Stratégie du nouveau monde, par François CAZALS

