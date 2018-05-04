Successfully reported this slideshow.
Principles of Finance with Excel [NEWS]
Book details Author : Simon Benninga Pages : 924 pages Publisher : OUP USA 2006-02-16 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0195301...
Description this book Principles of Finance with Excel is the first finance text that comprehensively integrates Excel into the teaching and practice of finance.
problems.
Principles of Finance with Excel [NEWS]

This books ( Principles of Finance with Excel [NEWS] ) Made by Simon Benninga
About Books
Principles of Finance with Excel is the first finance text that comprehensively integrates Excel into the teaching and practice of finance. Finance is inherently a topic requiring lots of computation and in today s business world this computation is almost wholly carried out in Excel. Despite this, many books rely heavily on hand calculators, and business school students often find that when they leave the academic environment they have to relearn both finance and Excel. The Excel-based approach of Principles of Finance with Excel gives better tools to the instructor and the student and integrates the educational message with the most useful financial tool available. There are no financial calculator examples in Principles of Finance with Excel, just Excel. The resulting message is clear: The Practice of Finance goes hand-in-hand with Excel. As every Excel user knows, a spreadsheet is not just a "computational tool", a slightly more sophisticated twist on the calculator. Using a spreadsheet gives new and deeper insights into financial decision making. The ability to combine graphics with computation, the powerful functions incorporated into the spreadsheet, and the ease with which sensitivity analysis can be done-all these give potent insights into financial problems.
