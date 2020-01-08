-
MACMILLAN READERS PRE- INTERMEDIATE: ROBINSON CRUSOE PACK de DANIEL DEFOE
Ficha técnica
Title: MACMILLAN READERS PRE- INTERMEDIATE: ROBINSON CRUSOE PACK
Author: DANIEL DEFOE
Número de páginas:
Idioma: INGLÉS Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780230716568
Editorial: MACMILLAN CHILDRENS BOOKS
Año de edición: 2009
Description
<p align="justify">The young Robinson Crusoe ignores his father's advice and decides to become a sailor. But Crusoe is soon caught up in violent storms and finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island where he must live for the next 28 years. <br/></p>
