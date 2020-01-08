MACMILLAN READERS PRE- INTERMEDIATE: ROBINSON CRUSOE PACK de DANIEL DEFOE

















Title: MACMILLAN READERS PRE- INTERMEDIATE: ROBINSON CRUSOE PACK

Author: DANIEL DEFOE

Idioma: INGLÉS Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780230716568

Editorial: MACMILLAN CHILDRENS BOOKS

Año de edición: 2009











<p align="justify">The young Robinson Crusoe ignores his father's advice and decides to become a sailor. But Crusoe is soon caught up in violent storms and finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island where he must live for the next 28 years. <br/></p>













