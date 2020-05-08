Anteproyecto gallinas ponedoras paujil pto rico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrón...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anteproyecto gallinas ponedoras paujil pto rico

44 views

Published on

DIAGNOSTICO

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anteproyecto gallinas ponedoras paujil pto rico

  1. 1. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá Proyecto de Desarrollo Social Comunitario Producción Gallina Criolla – Huevos azules, Grupo de Mujeres Cabeza de Hogar Municipio de El Paujil Caquetá. Seguridad y Sostenibilidad Alimentaria INTRODUCCIÓN La tradición colombiana de la cría de pequeñas especies, entre ellas las aves de corral y el reconocimiento del departamento del Caquetá como uno de los productores avícolas, por condiciones climáticas marca la pauta para establecer un proyecto enfocado en la obtención de ejemplares que sirvan como insumo para las producción de huevos azules En los municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico, está caracterizada por la distribución geográfica de fincas de pequeña extensión, por lo que la cría de aves de corral ha constituido una de las actividades más frecuentes en el ámbito rural para el sostenimiento de las familias. Por esto, se propone un proyecto para el trabajo con mujeres cabeza de hogar de los Municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico, que en busca de la mejora de la calidad de vida puedan establecer un plan productivo exitoso. Que les garantice la seguridad y sostenibilidad alimentaria Es necesario acompañar a las madres Cabeza de Familia de los Municipio de Paujil y Puerto Rico Caquetá, en una propuesta alternativa de vida digna en la producción y comercialización de la gallina criolla de huevos azules, garantizando la protección alimentaria y la soberanía alimentaria de estos territorios.
  2. 2. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá 1. Formulación del problema técnico. A. Antecedentes del problema. La Universidad Nacional de Colombia en su libro la Gallina Criolla Colombiana describe como la avicultura moderna se transformó en una industria donde se producen líneas mejoradas de alta productividad para producción de huevos y/o para carne, sin embargo la gallina criolla por su rusticidad y la resistencia a enfermedades, ha permanecido especialmente en las comunidades indígenas, negras o campesinas por el valor adquirido dentro de la cultura rural, donde buscan que las aves se reproduzcan en forma natural como alternativa de seguridad alimentaria para sus familias Es el caso de los Municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico a través de la fundación para el Desarrollo del Campo y construcción de la Paz CAMPO PAZ, ha venido adelantando un trabajo muy significado con los formadores de las juntas de Accion Comunal, en los comités de mujeres de las juntas Comunales, Carlos Gentil Granja y Martha Rugge, la cual está conformada por 40 mujeres que han venido capacitándose en alternativas de producción sostenibles desde hace 4 años y especialmente en la producción de huevos de gallina criolla. Este grupo ha visto que además de generar alimentos para la familia, también la producción de huevos criollos es una alternativa que genera ingresos para la mujer madre cabeza de hogar quien la mayoría de la ocasiones no es propietaria de tierra o de unidades productivas.
  3. 3. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá 1.1 Definición del problema (Árbol de problemas) Figura 1. Árbol de problemas Árbol de problemas Descripción del problema Aumento en los niveles de Pobreza Extrema FALTA DE INICIATIVAS DE SEGURIDAD Y SOSTENIBILIDAD ALIMENTARIA PARA LAS MADRES CABEZA DE HOGAR EN EL NORTE DEL CAQUETA MUNICIPIOS DE PUERTO RICO Y EL PAUJIL Generación de Conflictos Sociales Consumo de Alimentos de poco valor nutritivo Problemas de Salud Publica Limitado accesos a oportunidades laborales Reducción en oportunidades de trabajo Bajo Ingreso Disponible Limitados unidades productivas Deficiente capacitación y formación para el trabajo Cambio de roles de niña a madre Dedicación exclusiva al cuidado de los hijos
  4. 4. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá Para las Madres Cabeza de Hogar de los Municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico, la producción y comercialización de huevos criollos es una alternativa viable que les ha permitido mejorar su calidad de vida, sin embargo la dificultad en el acceso al pie de cría de buena calidad y módicos costos no les ha permitido incursionar en nuevos mercados locales y regionales dejando de ésta manera restringida toda posibilidad de crecimiento y desarrollo económico de éste grupo campesino que busca mejorar las condiciones socioeconómicas de las mujeres. 1.2 Problema Central Los Municipios del Norte del departamento del Caquetá enfrentan una problemática de inseguridad y sostenibilidad alimentaria. Y los municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico no son la excepción lo que conlleva a la disminución en el acceso y disponibilidad de alimentos y por ende un inadecuado consumo y utilización de los mismos, generando en la población problemas de salud debido al consumo de alimentos de bajo valor nutricional; aunado a esto se presenta un aumento en los conflictos sociales como consecuencia del incremento en los niveles de pobreza de las familias, ocasionados por la escases de oportunidades laborales en el municipio, el incremento del costo de vida y la escasa producción de alimentos en la zona de influencia que conlleva a la necesidad de abastecimiento de suministros por fuentes externas. La selección de esta población para la implementación de la propuesta se basa en las características de la comunidad que la conforman: de los municipios de el Paujil y Puerto Rico en el Departamento del Caquetá. Los beneficiarios son son madres cabeza de hogar, mujeres que deben sostener y alimentar a sus hijos solas sin el apoyo del padre de los mismos por diferentes motivos, todas son de estratos bajos, las madres cabeza de hogar que hacen parte de la zona de influencia del proyecto tienen oportunidades laborales limitadas, por tal motivo se desempeñan en actividades de trabajo domestico, economía informal, estrategia de supervivencia familiar; y sus habitantes en especial los niños y adultos mayores presentan un alto índice de desnutrición, debido a la baja disponibilidad de alimentos y al poco poder adquisitivo de las familias. 1.3 Descripción de la situación existente Los Municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico ubicados al norte del Departamento del Caquetá, pasan por una situación económica y social que se manifiesta en bajas posibilidades de desarrollo, marcada dependencia alimentaria, el mayoritario
  5. 5. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá consumo de alimentos de bajo valor nutritivo, bajo desarrollo físico e intelectual, migración y baja calidad de vida, desnutrición y, por consiguiente, mayores tasas de incidencia y prevalencia de morbi-mortalidad. Las actividades agropecuarias son las principales fuentes generadoras de empleo e ingresos en la zona rural, principalmente con la ganadería de doble propósito (producción de leche y carne), producción de especies menores, especialmente la piscicultura y la agricultura tradicional, donde sobresalen los cultivos de plátano, caucho, café, caña panelera y cítricos. También es importante como fuente de empleo la agroindustria del procesamiento de leche en quesillo, queso campesino y doble crema; en el ámbito rural hay una producción importante de queso salado el cual involucra mano de obra familiar. En la zona urbana las principales fuentes generadoras de empleo las determina el sector público, los servicios y el comercio. Tanto en el sector de servicios como en el comercio predomina la ocupación de mano obra familiar y en algunos casos se ocupa mano de obra particular permanente, una forma particular de empleo es utilizar mano de obra para los días de mercado. 1.4 Magnitud actual del problema El municipio de El Paujil, (según proyección DANE 2015) cuenta con una población de 20.224 habitantes. La zona urbana se encuentra conformada por 20 barrios y la zona rural lo conforman 58 veredas dentro de las cuales existen dos (02) centros poblados: Bolivia y Versalles, y dos (02) caseríos: Galicia y el Porvenir. (E.O.T Municipio de El Paujil Caquetá, 2013). Para efectos político administrativos, el municipio de El Paujil está conformado por dos Inspecciones de Policía: Versalles y Bolivia. Sin embargo, es importante aclarar que en la actualidad éstas no funcionan como tal, debido a la ausencia de los respectivos inspectores en cada una de ellas. La Inspección de Versalles Se encuentra ubicada al sur oriente de la cabecera municipal y su vía de acceso es la carretera que dé El Paujil conduce a Cartagena del Chaira, a 35 Km del área urbana de El Paujil. La Inspección de Bolivia. Se encuentra ubicada al sureste de su cabecera municipal, la distancia desde el casco urbano a la inspección es aproximadamente 60 kilómetros y su acceso se realiza por la vía que dé El paujil conduce al municipio de Cartagena del Chaira.
  6. 6. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá Este proyecto pretende beneficiar a 20 familias que equivalen a 60 personas que se encuentran actualmente en estado de inseguridad alimentaria, debido al nivel de pobreza en que se encuentra a causa de las pocas oportunidades laborales a las que pueden acceder, al incremento en el costo del nivel de vida y a la dificultad en la disponibilidad de alimentos debido a la baja producción de alimentos a nivel local, lo cual ocasiona que las familias adquieran y consuman alimentos de bajo valor nutricional y baja calidad e inocuidad ya que sus recursos monetarios no logran completar la totalidad de los alimentos que integra la canasta básica familiar. 1.5 Localización Mapa 1. Localización municipio de El Paujil Localización municipio de El Paujil
  7. 7. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá El municipio de El Paujil se encuentra localizado al nororiente del departamento del Caquetá y su cabecera municipal está a una distancia de 48 kilómetros de Florencia; (Capital del departamento), por la carretera Marginal de la Selva. Su territorio está configurado por paisajes de montaña pertenecientes al flanco oriental de la cordillera Oriental del piedemonte de la planicie amazónica terciaria (lomeríos amazónicos) y al valle aluvial del río Peneya. Las zonas de piedemonte y valle aluvial son muy planas, el relieve de los lomeríos es ondulado y la montaña es quebrada y escarpada. Presenta alturas que van de los 250 msnm en el extremo sur, límite con Cartagena del Chairá hasta los 3.456 msnm en el cerro de Miraflores, límite con el departamento del Huila. (EOT municipio de El Paujil Caquetá, 2013). Sus límites están definidos por los municipios de El Doncello, al oriente; Cartagena del Chairá y La Montañita, al sur; La Montañita, al occidente; y con el departamento del Huila y el municipio de El Doncello, al norte. (Ordenanza 14 de 2002. Asamblea Departamental según) Su cabecera municipal está ubicada a 1°35´de latitud norte y 75°20´de longitud oeste del meridiano de Greenwich. La altura promedio sobre el nivel del mar es de 470 metros y temperatura promedio de 26°C. 1.6 Población o Grupo Objetivo. La zona afectada con la problemática de inseguridad alimentaria son las madres cabeza de hogar de bajos recursos económicos y escasos ingresos que están asentados en la zona urbana de los Municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico, estrato bajo, algunas de ellas son viudas solteras afectadas por el fenómeno de la violencia que golpeo muy fuerte a la zona norte del Departamento del Caquetá La población objetivo del presente proyecto está conformada por núcleos familiares que por lo general están compuestos por 3 miembros, que cuenten con la figura de la madre cabeza de hogar, los hijos menores de edad; para un total de familias beneficiadas de 20 y un equivalente de 60 personas en cada uno de los dos Municipios incluidos en el presente documento. La población objetivo del proyecto debe cumplir con las siguientes características para poder ser beneficiario: 1. Estar inscritos en el SISBEN y poseer puntaje igual o inferior a 35 puntos.
  8. 8. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá 2. Alfabetos (por lo menos un miembro del hogar). 3. No contar con un trabajo formal. 4. Tener disponibilidad de tiempo y mano de obra para realizar las labores de la huerta 5. Ser poseedor de un predio, ya sea con título de propiedad, contrato de arriendo (igual o superior a 1 año) o certificado de sana posesión. 6. Tener un patio disponible para la implementación del galpón. 7. Comprometerse a mantener la explotación avícola como mínimo por un periodo de un año. Establecer las posibles modalidades de solución. Alternativa: Implementar iniciativas de seguridad y sostenibilidad alimentaria a través de la implementación de explotaciones avicolas Descripción de la alternativa: Para ofrecer una solución oportuna y viable a la problemática de inseguridad y sostenibilidad alimentaria se optó por la implementación de explotaciones avícolas gallinas ponedoras, por medio de las cuales se pretende contribuir a mejorar la calidad de vida de las 20 familias beneficiarias, en cada uno de los Municipios del Norte del Departamento del Caquetá El Paujil y Puerto Rico. Mejorando la accesibilidad a alimentos, generando nuevas alternativas de economía, aumentando la capacidad adquisitiva, ingreso disponible y construyendo tejido social en temas de asociatividad, seguridad y soberanía alimentaria. Los componentes a desarrollar en la presente propuesta son: Productos explotaciones avícolas en gallinas ponedoras mediante la dotación de los estanques de en polietileno, alevinos, concentrado. También se realizara acompañamiento técnico en todo lo relacionado al establecimiento y manejo de explotaciones piscícolas y se realizaran actividades tendientes a la selección y conservación de Gallinas Ponedoras, captación, permisos de la Autoridad Ambiental. Científicos de la UN en Palmira (2012), analizaron la morfología y genética de estas aves en Putumayo, Valle del Cauca, Chocó y Nariño, encontrando tres grandes grupos con características particulares. La avicultura de traspatio constituye un sistema tradicional de producción pecuaria importante que realizan las familias campesinas, en los patios de su casa o parcelas aledañas, como una forma de garantizar su propia alimentación.
  9. 9. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá Investigadores de los grupos de investigación en Recursos Zoogenéticos (GIRZ) y Diversidad Biológica (GIDB) de la Sede Palmira les han seguido el rastro a cientos de gallinas criollas colombianas para identificar las características que las hacen más fuertes frente a las mejoradas. Según la profesora Luz Ángela Álvarez, directora del GIRZ, “la gallina criolla se diferencia de la mejorada por tener algunas ventajas como rusticidad, habilidad materna adaptación, excelente reproducción y resistencia a enfermedades”, incluso, resalta, “son conocidas por las propiedades organolépticas de su carne, que le dan un sabor único a las comidas”. Sin embargo, es poco lo que se conoce acerca de su diversidad y rasgos fenotípicos. Por ello, los investigadores emprendieron un proyecto para realizar la caracterización morfológica y estudiar la diversidad genética de los científicamente denominados Gallus domesticus. La avicultura de traspatio, conocida como del solar, rural o criolla, doméstica no especializada o autóctona, constituye un sistema tradicional de producción pecuaria que realizan las familias campesinas en el patio de sus viviendas o alrededor de las mismas, y consiste en criar un pequeño grupo de aves no especializadas que se alimentan con insumos producidos por los propios campesinos o lo que ellas comen por si mismas en el campo y de desperdicios de la unidad familiar (Juárez, 2001) Las gallinas criollas, por definición, son aquellas propias del lugar donde han desarrollado sus características para su supervivencia, y se clasifican como semipesadas, ya que no corresponden al patrón de las aves de postura ni de a las de engorda (Soto, 2002), Según Orozco (1999), el origen ancestral de la gallina doméstica (Gallus gallus domesticus), es el Gallus bankiva, proveniente del sudeste asiático a partir del cual se formaron cuatro agrupaciones primarias ellas son: las asiáticas, las mediterráneas, las atlánticas y las razas de combate. Las gallinas criollas o mestizas llegaron a América con los conquistadores en sus primeros viajes, y por más de 500 años han demostrado su adaptabilidad productiva para las condiciones de la región (Segura. 1989). Genética de la Población Avícola de Traspatio La constitución genética de un individuo, es la suma total de información genética contenida en sus cromosomas y puede referirse a un gen, al conjunto de varios genes, o a la totalidad de ellos, según sea el objetivo o características considerados, mientras que el fenotipo es la expresión que manifiesta cierto genotipo frente a un ambiente dado (Orozco, 1991). Existen genes de apariencia fenotípica, asociada a la adaptabilidad de las aves, como el plumaje rizado (F), el de plumaje sedoso (h), el scalers (sc) cuyos portadores muestran en los folículos escamas en lugar de plumas y el de cuello desnudo (Merat, 1986).
  10. 10. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá En la población avícola de traspatio se desconoce la variabilidad y frecuencia de rasgos de apariencia fenotípica, así como de aquellos genes que confieren adaptabilidad productiva. Se sabe, sin embargo, que las especies pasan por modificaciones y que las que hoy se conocen descienden por generación directa de las preexistentes (Juárez, 1999). La población de aves criollas representan un material genético derivado de distintas razas, pero que ha estado cerrado durante varias generaciones y que puede ser obtenido en distintos países de Latinoamérica. Situación de las Aves de Traspatio En los países industrializados, la población rural depende considerablemente de la avicultura no especializada como fuente de proteína de alto valor biológico. Sin embargo, se han observado procesos de sustitución de genotipos avícolas, por otros mejorados, pero ajenos al ecosistema. Un problema relacionado con la preservación es la inevitable pérdida de muchas razas adaptadas a ambientes muy locales, aunado a la ignorancia del valor real de la mayoría de las razas autóctonas en su propio ambiente y como componente de un sistema integrado de producción animal (Juárez, 1999) Además de la pérdida de genes nativos existe también un problema sociológico, donde el progreso y el desarrollo reemplazan parte de la forma étnica de la cría y explotación animal, así como aquellas formas primitivas de producción de aves locales, cuando éstas desaparecen, también lo hacen estas culturas étnicas (Juárez,1999) Estudios en Aves Criollas La mayoría de los estudios realizados acerca de la avicultura de traspatio son descriptivos y están basados en encuestas. Se ha hecho muy poco por caracterizar la población de aves criollas por lo que falta por investigar los aspectos productivos y reproductivos de estas aves (Juárez,2001). La primera llamada de la FAO, recomendando la preservación de los recursos genéticos de los animales autóctonos se registra en1974. Esto debido a la importancia de estos que una garantía para la conservación podría ser utilizar razas con fines productivos alternativos, ya que se observa cierta demanda de lo que se ha denominado pollos diferenciados, rústicos, criados en libertad y de crecimiento lento, o que aumenta la calidad de las características organolépticas. Ello, así mismo, corresponde a una demanda de un pollo procedente de la crianza artesanal y tradicional (Francesca, 1998). Las características que tienen las gallinas criollas, les confieren una gran importancia para la economía familiar en el medio rural, no obstante se tiene poco conocimiento acerca de sus características genéticas. En este sentido el uso de marcadores moleculares representa una buena alternativa para la caracterización de las poblaciones de gallinas criollas (Soto, 2002)
  11. 11. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá Así mismo, para la ubicación del sitio se debe tener en cuenta el Plan de Ordenamiento Territorial (EOT, PBOT o POT) del municipio (ICA, 2007). c. La pendiente del terreno más indicada para la ubicación de los estanques está en el rango de 0 a 7%, siendo moderadamente aptas las pendientes de hasta el 25%. La pendiente es un factor que determina la facilidad y el costo de construcción de los estanques; a mayor pendiente, mayor dificultad y mayor costo. de La granja piscícola debe contar con acceso por vía terrestre, servicio de energía eléctrica, cercanía a mercados locales y regionales para la comercialización de la producción y compra de insumos, y a puertos o aeropuertos si la producción está orientada a la exportación. e. Por otra parte, se deben respetar las áreas naturales protegidas, evitar zonas inundables durante gran parte del año y áreas urbanas, en donde no se podrá adelantar la piscicultura o el cultivo de peces (MADRAUNAP-FAO, 2013). El proyecto finalmente pretende generar procesos de sensibilización referentes a la temática de seguridad alimentaria y sostenibilidad mediante capacitaciones; además de motivar y fomentar la apropiación de la temática de comercialización y asociatividad, con el fin de garantizar la sostenibilidad del proyecto en el tiempo y mejorar los ingresos económicos de las familias. 1.7 Estudios que respaldan la solución de la alternativa. Estudio de Alternativas. Después de realizar un proceso de estudio, análisis e investigación exhaustivo a las diferentes alternativas y métodos de producción agrícola sustentables en la ciudad; entre las que se tuvieron a consideración: En este sentido, se programan monitoreos, realizando muestreos diarios en la mañana y tarde para la medición del oxígeno disuelto, el pH o acidez, temperatura y turbidez del agua a la entrada, en el estanque y a la salida, por lo que se debe contar con un kit portátil de laboratorio (ICA, 2007). b. El suelo sobre el cual se construye el estanque debe contener mínimo 30% de arcillas o estar en un rango óptimo del 35 a 50%; con esta cantidad de arcilla en el suelo se evita la pérdida de agua por filtraciones (MADR-AUNAP-FAO, 2013). Es muy importante conocer los antecedentes de uso del suelo y realizar análisis químicos con el fin de descartar la presencia de metales pesados y plaguicidas que puedan contaminar, afectar la salud de los peces y amenazar la inocuidad del producto. Así mismo, para la ubicación del sitio se debe tener en cuenta el Plan de Ordenamiento Territorial (EOT, PBOT o POT) del municipio (ICA, 2007). c. La pendiente del terreno más indicada para la ubicación de los estanques está en el rango de 0 a 7%, siendo moderadamente aptas las pendientes de hasta el 25%. La pendiente es un factor que determina la facilidad y el costo de construcción de
  12. 12. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá los estanques; a mayor pendiente, mayor dificultad y mayor costo. de La granja piscícola debe contar con acceso por vía terrestre, servicio de energía eléctrica, cercanía a mercados locales y regionales para la comercialización de la producción y compra de insumos, y a puertos o aeropuertos si la producción está orientada a la exportación. e. Por otra parte, se deben respetar las áreas naturales protegidas, evitar zonas inundables durante gran parte del año y áreas urbanas, en donde no se podrá adelantar la piscicultura o el cultivo de peces (MADRAUNAP-FAO, 2013). Pero para ofrecer una solución oportuna y viable a la problemática de inseguridad, además que se ajusta acorde a las políticas de desarrollo social, económico, cultural y político del programa nacional, departamental y municipal del CONPES 113 de 2008: Seguridad Alimentaria Nacional se refiere a la disponibilidad suficiente y estable de alimentos, el acceso y el consumo oportuno y permanente de los mismos en cantidad, calidad e inocuidad por parte de todas las personas, bajo condiciones que permitan su adecuada utilización biológica, para llevar una vida saludable y activa. Diseño metodológico Para efecto del caso de estudio se trabajó en tres fases: exploración, experimentación e implementación. La etapa de exploración consistió en el estudio de la viabilidad del proyecto, basado en el conocimiento de las condiciones del Norte del Departamento del Caquetá y de las posibles entidades participantes en el proyecto. En esta etapa, se identificó el potencial de las mujeres Cabeza de Hogar del sector rural de los municipios de El Paujil y Puerto Rico Caquetá que contaban con el espacio y las condiciones para la cría de gallinas ponedoras como insumo para la incubadora. Una vez identificada la oportunidad, en la etapa de experimentación se contó con un apoyo de la FUNDACIÓN CAMPO PAZ, entidad que aprobó un proyecto por un valor total de 10 millones de pesos, invertidos en la y capacitación de las mujeres emprendedoras miembro del equipo de trabajo. Así, con la capacitación, se procedió a la socialización de la propuesta con las 60 familias beneficiarias Técnicas y herramientas usadas para la recolección de la información Por medio de una Asamblea General de la Asociación citada por la Representante leal se identificaron las interesadas en participar en el proyecto. Posteriormente se tomaron los datos de cada una de ellas.
  13. 13. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá Luego se realizó un diagnóstico sobre el número de gallinas criollas de cada una de las beneficiarias obteniendo de ésta manera información primaria. Gestión de la calidad en el proyecto. El grupo de mujeres una vez recibió toda la capacitación y asesoría técnica para la producción de huevos fértiles y el proceso de incubación, realiza pruebas de calidad sobre los pollitos, los cuales deben tener las siguientes características: - Ocho días de nacido - Actividad alerta y “ruidoso”, - reflejos - Patas, ojos y plumón limpio y brillante Uniforme - Buen tamaño – largo de pollito - Buena cicatrización de ombligo - Correcta temperatura de ombligo - Mortalidad primera semana < 1% - Pesos primera semana >140 g Se elige una persona que recibe la capacitación requerida para el manejo de la incubadora y de los pollitos en los 8 primeros días. La Junta directiva se encarga de realizar los respectivos planes de mejoramiento de calidad que sean necesarios tanto a las asociadas para que el huevo fértil cumpla con los requisitos y a la administradora de la incubadora para que desarrolle los respectivos procedimientos técnicos, de asepsia y calidad. Gestión de los riesgos en el proyecto. Procesos utilizados para identificar y gestionar los riesgos del proyecto. Con el apoyo de los asesores profesionales del proyecto se identificaron varios riesgos, entre ellos:
  14. 14. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá - La luz eléctrica puede fallar y se pierde el % de natalidad de los huevos. - Algunas de las mujeres no hagan el proceso adecuando para obtener un huevo fértil. - La incubadora no funcione adecuadamente por mala calibración - Se presentes problemas administrativos y malos entendidos en las cuentas. - Factores climáticos pueden afectar el porcentaje de natalidad especialmente los truenos Gestión de adquisiciones en el proyecto. El plan de compras se estableció mediante el nombramiento de un comité de compras, integrado por dos asociadas y la representante legal la fundación para desarrollo del Campo Y Construcción de la Paz CAMPO PAZ, quienes inicialmente enviaban una carta de invitación a cotizar a los posibles proveedores, luego de recibidas mínimo tres cotizaciones realizaban la selección según parámetros técnicos y de calidad donde levantaban un acta para cada caso. Una vez seleccionado el proveedor se iniciaba el proceso de adquisición y entrega de la documentación requerida como son factura, parafiscales, rut, cámara de comercio y fotocopia de la cédula. Una vez verificada la documentación se daba el visto bueno para que el tesorero con la asesoría del contador emitiera el respectivo cheque. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES ACTIVIDADES M E S E S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Reuniones de acercamiento con el grupo de mujeres Cabeza de hogar
  15. 15. CAUPOLICÁN MARTÍNEZ ESPINOSA – ADMINISTRADOR DE EMPRESAS – ESP. GESTIÓN DE ASISTENCIA TECNICA AGROPECUARIA Correo electrónico: polomartinezespinosa@hotmail.com Florencia Caquetá Diagnóstico de necesidades Formulación del proyecto al programa Ejecución del proyecto Seguimiento y Evaluación ESTIMACION DE COSTOS PARA LA EJECUCION DEL PROYECTO Costos del Proyecto

×