Presentacion lar y rac

PROCESO DE ARMONIZACION LAR Y RAC EN COLOMBIA A MAYO DEL 2020

  1. 1. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com
  2. 2. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com RAC 1 - Definiciones ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 03-MAY-2019 RAC 2 - Personal Aeronáutico ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 28-ENE-2020 RAC 3 - Actividades Aéreas Civiles ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 11-DIC-2019 RAC 4 - Normas de Aeronavegabilidad y Operación de aeronaves ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 28-ENE-2020 RAC 9 - (RESERVADO) ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 14-DIC-2015 REEMPLAZADO POR EL RAC 21. RAC 11 - Reglas para el Desarrollo, Aprobación y Enmienda de los RAC ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 28-MAR.2020 - (Armonizado LAR 11) • LAR 11, Reglas para la formulación, emisión y enmienda de las LAR RAC 13 - Régimen Sancionatorio ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 02-MAR-2020 RAC 14 - Aeródromos, Aeropuertos y Helipuertos ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 05-SEP-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 14)
  3. 3. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com RAC 16 - RESERVADO ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 21-MAY-2015 REEMPLAZADO POR EL RAC 98. RAC 19 - Telecomunicaciones Aeronáuticas RESERVADO DEROGADO ÍNTEGRAMENTE DESDE EL 18-ABR-2020 RAC 20 - Matrícula Registro e Identificación de Aeronaves ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 27-FEB-2018 RAC 21 - Certificación de aeronaves y componentes de aeronaves ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 29-OCT-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 21) • LAR 21, Certificación de aeronaves y componentes de aeronaves. RAC 22 - Estándares de aeronavegabilidad - Planeadores y Motoplaneadores ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 17-MAY-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 22) • LAR 22 , Planeadores y Motoplaneadores RAC 23 - Estándares de Aeronav. Categoría Normal, Utilitaria, Acrobática, Commuter ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 28-OCT-2015 • LAR 23, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Aviones de Categoría Normal, Utilitaria, Acrobática y Commuter RAC 24 - Dispositivos Simuladores para Entrenamiento de Vuelo
  4. 4. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 31-MAR-2012 RAC 25 - Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad aviones Categoría Transporte ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 28-OCT-2015 • LAR 25, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Aviones de categoría Transporte RAC 26 - Aeronaves de Categoría Liviana (ALS) ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 06-MAY-2013 RAC 27 - Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad Giroaviones Categoría Normal ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 21-MAR-2017 • LAR 27, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Giroaviones de Categoría Normal RAC 29 - Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad Giroaviones Categoría Transporte ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 10-ABR-2015 • LAR 29, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Giroaviones de Categoría Transporte RAC 31 - Estándares Aeronavegabilidad Globos libres Tripulados ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 10-ABR-2015 - (Armonizado LAR 31) • LAR 31, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Globos Libres Tripulados RAC 33 - Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad Motores de Aeronaves
  5. 5. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 10-ABR-2015 • LAR 33, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Motores de Aeronaves RAC 34 - Drenaje Combustible-Emisiones Gases de Escape Aviones Motores a Turbina ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 10-ABR-2015 • LAR 34, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Drenaje de Combustible y Emisiones de Gases de Escape de Aviones con Motores a Turbina RAC 35 - Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad Hélices ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 10-ABR-2020 • LAR 35, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Hélices RAC 36 - Estándares de Ruido ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 29-OCT-2019 • LAR 36, Estándares de Ruido RAC 39 - Directrices de Aeronavegabilidad ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 15-JUN-2017 • LAR 39, Directrices de Aeronavegabilidad. RAC 43 - Mantenimiento ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 02-DIC-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 43)
  6. 6. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com • LAR 43, Mantenimiento. RAC 45 - Identificación de aeronaves y componentes de aeronaves ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 27-FEB-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 45) • LAR 45, Identificación de aeronaves y componentes de aeronaves. • LAR 60 – Requisitos de calificación de dispositivos de instrucción para simulación de vuelo. RAC 61 - Licencias para Pilotos y sus Habilitaciones ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 03-MAY-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 61) • LAR 61, Licencias para Pilotos y sus Habilitaciones. RAC 63 - Licencias para miembros de tripulación diferentes de pilotos ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 01-OCT-2019 • LAR 63, Licencias para miembros de la Tripulación Excepto Pilotos. RAC 65 - Licencias para el personal aeronáutico, diferente de la tripulación de vuelo ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 30-DIC-2019 • LAR 65, Licencias Personal Aeronáutico excepto Miembros de la Tripulación de Vuelo.
  7. 7. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com RAC 67 - Otorgamiento del Certificado Médico última enmienda: 18-may-2017 • LAR 67, Normas para el Otorgamiento del Certificado Médico Aeronáutico. RAC 90 - Cartas Aeronáuticas para la Navegación Aérea- RESERVADO CARTAS AERONÁUTICAS - (Derogado) REEMPLAZADO POR EL RAC 204. RAC 91 - Reglas Generales de Vuelo y Operación ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 01-OCT-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 91) ANTES RAC 5. CAPITULO 14 RAC 6. • LAR 91, Reglas de vuelo y operación general, Parte I: Aeronaves Parte II: Aviones grandes y turborreactores (Enmienda 10). RAC 98 - Búsqueda y Salvamento - (SAR) ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 27-JUL-2016 RAC 100 - Unidades de medida para las operaciones aéreas y terrestres de las aeronaves ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 27-DIC-2015 RAC 114 - Investigación de Accidentes e Incidentes de Aviación ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 28-ABR-2017 RAC 119 - Certificación de Explotadores de Servicios Aéreos - Nuevo RAC 119 ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 18-JUN-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 119) • LAR 119, Certificación de explotadores de servicios aéreos (Enmienda 5).
  8. 8. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com RAC 120 - Prevención y control consumo sustancias psicoactivas personal aeronáutico ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 22-MAR-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 120) • LAR 120, Prevención y control del consumo indebido de sustancias psicoactivas en el personal aeronáutico. RAC 121 - Requisitos de Operación - Operaciones Domésticas e Internales-Regulares y no Regulares ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 18-JUN-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 121) • LAR 121, Requisitos de operación: Operaciones domésticas e internacionales regulares y no regulares (Enmienda 9). RAC 129 - Operaciones de Explotadores Extranjeros ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 11-DIC-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 129) • LAR 129, Operaciones de explotadores extranjeros (Enmienda 1). RAC 135 - Requisitos de Operación-Operación Nacionales e Internacionales Regulares y no Regulares ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 18-JUN-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 135) • LAR 135, Requisitos de operación: Operaciones domésticas e internacionales regulares y no regulares (Enmienda 9). RAC 137 - Normas de Aeronavegabilidad y Operaciones en Aviación Agrícola ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 29-DIC-2012
  9. 9. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com • LAR 139, Certificación de aeródromos – Requisitos para operadores de aeródromos. RAC 141 - C. de instrucción aeronáutica civil-Tripulantes de vuelo-Cabina y Despachadores de vuelo ULTIMA ENMIENDA: 06-DIC-2018 - (ARMONIZADO LAR 141) • LAR 141, Centros de Instrucción de Aeronáutica Civil. RAC 142 - Centros de Entrenamiento de Aeronáutica Civil ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 06-DIC-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 142) • LAR 142, Centros de Entrenamiento de Aeronáutica Civil. RAC 145 - Organizaciones de Mantenimiento Aprobadas ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 13-NOV-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 145) • LAR 145, Organizaciones de Mantenimiento Aprobadas (OMA). RAC 147 - C. de instrucción aeronáutica civil Formación de Técnicos Mantenimiento Aeronaves ULTIMA ENMIENDA: 06-DIC-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 147) • LAR 147, Centros de Instrucción de Aeronáutica Civil para formación de mecánicos de mantenimiento de aeronaves.
  10. 10. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com • LAR 153, Operación de aeródromos. • LAR 154, Diseño de Aeródromos. • LAR 155, Diseño y Operación de Helipuertos, Primera Edición. RAC 160 - Seguridad de la Aviación Civil ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 13-ENE-2020 RAC 175 - Transporte sin Riesgo de Mercancías Peligrosas por vía Aérea ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 31-MAR-2016 - (Armonizado LAR 175) • LAR 175, Transporte sin riesgo de mercancías peligrosas por vía aérea (Enmienda 4). RAC 200 - Facilitación del Transporte Aéreo ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 25-ABR-2017 RAC 203 - Servicio Meteorológico para la Navegación Aérea ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 13-AGO-2018 - (ARMONIZADO LAR 203) • LAR 203, Servicio meteorológico para la navegación aérea internacional. RAC 204 - Cartas Aeronáuticas
  11. 11. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 19-MAY-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 204) • LAR 204, Cartas Aeronáuticas. RAC 210 - Telecomunicaciones Aeronáuticas NUEVO RAC 210: 18-MAR-2020 - (Entra en vigencia a partir del 17 de abril de 2020) • LAR 210, Telecomunicaciones Aeronáuticas. RAC 211 - Gestión de Tránsito Aéreo ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 26-JUL-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 211) ANTES RAC 6. • LAR 211, Gestión del tránsito aéreo. • LAR 212 – Servicio de Búsqueda y Salvamento. RAC 215 - Servicios de Información Aeronáutica ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 13-AGO-2018 - (Armonizado LAR 215) • LAR 215, Servicio de información aeronáutica. RAC 216 - Normas Ambientales para la Aviación Civil VERSIÓN ORIGINAL: 29-OCT-2019 - (Armonizado LAR 216) RAC 219 - Implementación del Sistema SMS ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 04-DIC-2017 - (Armonizado LAR 219)
  12. 12. A.T.C. COLOMBIAAeronautical Tecnichal Courses Formación y Actualización de Personal Aeronáutico A.T.C. COLOMBIA Calle 26 No. 39 95 Oficina 502, El Poblado, Medellín. 3053356688 3052454491 carlosarturoacostagarcia@gmail.com charlie200054@gmail.com RAC VLA - Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad, Aviones muy Livianos ÚLTIMA ENMIENDA: 22-OCT-2019 - (Armonizado LAR VLA) • LAR VLA, Estándares de Aeronavegabilidad: Aviones muy livianos

