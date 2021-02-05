ABOGADO AERONÁUTICO CARLOS ACOSTA GARCÍA Rac 13 y 160 diplomado aaa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COHORTE 2 OCTUBRE 27 COHORTE 3 DICIEMBRE 10
RAC 13 Y RAC 160 1.RAC 13 2.FIGURAS JURIDICAS – INFRACCION- SANCION- TENTATIVA-CONCURSO- ATENUANTES-AGRAVANTES 3.ANEXO 17 ...
RAC´S 13 - 160
DECRETO 823 DE 201 7 Art. 6 #2.11
DECRETO 823 DE 201 7 Art. 6 #2.11 13.405 Distribución de las infracciones para su investigación y sanción: (a) En cumplimi...
S.S.O. Y DE LA A.C.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA0WYxuabS Q
La imputabilidad es un término jurídico, el cual se define como la capacidad de una persona de comprender las consecuencia...
INCULPABILIDAD Ausencia de responsabilidad de determinados sujetos y frente a determinadas conductas.
No habrá lugar a responsabilidad cuando: 1. En los eventos de caso fortuito y fuerza mayor. 2. Se actúe con el consentimie...
4. Se obre en cumplimiento de orden legítima de autoridad competente emitida con las formalidades legales. No se podrá rec...
7. Se obre por la necesidad de proteger un derecho propio o ajeno de un peligro actual o inminente, inevitable de otra man...
10. Se obre con error invencible de que no concurre en su conducta un hecho constitutivo de la descripción típica o de que...
13.400 Inculpabilidad No es culpable y en consecuencia no será sancionable, quién haya actuado durante situaciones de emer...
LA UVT FRENTE AL SMLMV
$36.308 UVT 2021 $363.080 Sanción Mínima
A partir del dato de inflación con corte al 30 de septiembre - DANE- 3,82% 1,97%
Salario mínimo para 2020 será de $877.802
Salario mínimo para 2020 será de $877.802 DIVIDIDO POR $35,607 (UVT) Igual a 24,65 (UVT´s)
13.515 CUATRO Y MEDIOS SMLMV
Resolución 00084 del 28 de noviembre de 2019-DIAN- Tener como base del valor de la Unidad de Valor Tributario (UVT) para l...
Resolución número 00512 de 2020 Artículo 1º Modificar las siguientes secciones de la Norma RAC 13 de los Reglamentos Aeron...
OTA Y SSA de la AC Ejecutarán las siguientes actividades: (1) Abrir e iniciar la investigación. (2) Decretar y practicar p...
13.510 Infracciones a las normas administrativas. 13.515 Será sancionado con multa equivalente a ciento once (111) U.V.T.:...
13.520 Será sancionado con multa equivalente a ciento ochenta y cinco (185) U.V.T.:
(aa) El pasajero o quien, en un aeropuerto, profiera ofensas o insultos a las autoridades aeroportuarias, sanitarias o pol...
(ff) Quien opere o manipule celulares cerca de la aeronave mientras ésta se encuentre en proceso de aprovisionamiento o dr...
13.525 Será sancionado(a) con multa equivalente a trescientos setenta (370) U.V.T. : (x) El pasajero o quien, sin autoriza...
13.535 Serán sancionados con multa equivalente a quinientos sesenta y siete (567) U.V.T.: (q) El pasajero, tripulante o qu...
13.920 Las suspensiones de licencias, de actividades de vuelo, de permisos de operación, o de alguno de sus privilegios, i...
13.925 Lo anterior, sin perjuicio de las suspensiones impuestas como medida preventiva en aplicación de las secciones 13.1...
13.930 La resolución que imponga una sanción prestará mérito ejecutivo, en los términos del Art. 99 del Código de Procedim...
MERITO EJECUTIVO Característica que tienen algunos documentos de hacer exigible el pago de una obligación; estos documento...
PROCEDIMIENTO COACTIVO Es un procedimiento especial por medio del cual las Entidades Públicas pueden hacer efectivo el rec...
Si en la investigación de un accidente se detecten circunstancias que eventualmente podrían se constituyan en infracción, ...
13.1080 Cuando se detecten hechos u omisiones que, aún sin constituir infracción, entrañen grave e inminente riesgo para l...
13.1085 La Dirección de Servicios a la Navegación Aérea dispondrá la inmediata suspensión de actividades de vuelo a aerona...
13.2015 Caducidad y Prescripción La facultad de la Autoridad Aeronáutica para imponer una sanción caducará a los tres (3) ...
RAC 160 Proteger a los pasajeros, tripulantes, personal en tierra, público en general usuarios, operaciones de los explota...
160.725 Punto de estacionamiento aislado de aeronaves. 160.730 Tratamiento de artefactos o sustancias sospechosas. 160.735...
DOCUMENTO 8973 OACI
Resolución 00141 del 10 de enero de 2020 de la Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia.
En caso de que los documentos de identidad se encuentren en trámite, podrá utilizarse como documento supletorio, la contra...
Un pasajero disruptivo es aquel que lleva a cabo comportamientos que pueden ir desde fumar a bordo de una aeronave hasta l...
La Asociación de Transporte Aéreo Internacional (IATA) y la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional (OACI) solicitaro...
Hasta ahora, la aviación internacional ha basado sus acciones contra los pasajeros disruptivos en la Convención de Tokio d...
  1. 1. COHORTE 2 OCTUBRE 27 COHORTE 3 DICIEMBRE 10
  2. 2. RAC 13 Y RAC 160 1.RAC 13 2.FIGURAS JURIDICAS – INFRACCION- SANCION- TENTATIVA-CONCURSO- ATENUANTES-AGRAVANTES 3.ANEXO 17 4.RAC 160 5.PASAJEROS DISRUPTIVOS
  3. 3. RAC´S 13 - 160
  4. 4. DECRETO 823 DE 201 7 Art. 6 #2.11
  5. 5. DECRETO 823 DE 201 7 Art. 6 #2.11 13.405 Distribución de las infracciones para su investigación y sanción: (a) En cumplimiento de lo dispuesto por los Artículos 16, numerales 9 y 10 y 23, numeral 7 del decreto 260 de 2004, corresponde a la Oficina de Transporte Aéreo la investigación y sanción de las infracciones de que tratan las secciones 13.510 a 13.580. (b) En cumplimiento de lo dispuesto por el artículo 28, numeral 5º del Decreto 260 de 2004, (DECRETO 823 DE 2017 Art. 6 #2.11) corresponde a la Secretaría de Seguridad Aérea la investigación y sanción de las infracciones de que tratan las secciones 13.600 a 13.700. (PÁGINA12 RAC 13)
  6. 6. S.S.O. Y DE LA A.C.
  7. 7. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA0WYxuabS Q
  8. 8. La imputabilidad es un término jurídico, el cual se define como la capacidad de una persona de comprender las consecuencias que traerá la realización voluntaria de un acto ilícito, y como tal debe ser responsable y responder por el hecho cometido.
  9. 9. INCULPABILIDAD Ausencia de responsabilidad de determinados sujetos y frente a determinadas conductas.
  10. 10. No habrá lugar a responsabilidad cuando: 1. En los eventos de caso fortuito y fuerza mayor. 2. Se actúe con el consentimiento válidamente emitido por parte del titular del bien jurídico, en los casos en que se puede disponer del mismo. 3. Se obre en estricto cumplimiento de un deber legal.
  11. 11. 4. Se obre en cumplimiento de orden legítima de autoridad competente emitida con las formalidades legales. No se podrá reconocer la obediencia debida cuando se trate de delitos de genocidio, desaparición forzada y tortura. 5. Se obre en legítimo ejercicio de un derecho, de una actividad lícita o de un cargo público. 6. Se obre por la necesidad de defender un derecho propio o ajeno contra injusta agresión actual o inminente, siempre que la defensa sea proporcionada a la agresión. Se presume la legítima defensa en quien rechaza al extraño que, indebidamente, intente penetrar o haya penetrado a su habitación o dependencias inmediatas. Lea más: https://leyes.co/codigo_penal/32.htm
  12. 12. 7. Se obre por la necesidad de proteger un derecho propio o ajeno de un peligro actual o inminente, inevitable de otra manera, que el agente no haya causado intencionalmente o por imprudencia y que no tenga el deber jurídico de afrontar. El que exceda los límites propios de las causales consagradas en los numerales 3, 4, 5, 6 y 7 precedentes, incurrirá en una pena no menor de la sexta parte del mínimo ni mayor de la mitad del máximo de la señalada para la respectiva conducta punible. 8. Se obre bajo insuperable coacción ajena. 9. Se obre impulsado por miedo insuperable. Lea más: https://leyes.co/codigo_penal/32.htm
  13. 13. 10. Se obre con error invencible de que no concurre en su conducta un hecho constitutivo de la descripción típica o de que concurren los presupuestos objetivos de una causal que excluya la responsabilidad. Si el error fuere vencible la conducta será punible cuando la ley la hubiere previsto como culposa. Cuando el agente obre en un error sobre los elementos que posibilitarían un tipo penal más benigno, responderá por la realización del supuesto de hecho privilegiado. 11. Se obre con error invencible de la licitud de su conducta. Si el error fuere vencible la pena se rebajará en la mitad. Para estimar cumplida la conciencia de la antijuridicidad basta que la persona haya tenido la oportunidad, en términos razonables, de actualizar el conocimiento de lo injusto de su conducta. 12. El error invencible sobre una circunstancia que diere lugar a la atenuación de la punibilidad dará lugar a la aplicación de la diminuente.
  14. 14. 13.400 Inculpabilidad No es culpable y en consecuencia no será sancionable, quién haya actuado durante situaciones de emergencia, cuando se establezca que, en tales circunstancias, no era posible proceder de otra manera.
  15. 15. LA UVT FRENTE AL SMLMV
  16. 16. $36.308 UVT 2021 $363.080 Sanción Mínima
  17. 17. A partir del dato de inflación con corte al 30 de septiembre - DANE- 3,82% 1,97%
  18. 18. Salario mínimo para 2020 será de $877.802
  19. 19. Salario mínimo para 2020 será de $877.802 DIVIDIDO POR $35,607 (UVT) Igual a 24,65 (UVT´s)
  20. 20. 13.515 CUATRO Y MEDIOS SMLMV
  21. 21. Resolución 00084 del 28 de noviembre de 2019-DIAN- Tener como base del valor de la Unidad de Valor Tributario (UVT) para la determinación de la cuantía de la multa impuesta como sanción, la suma de: treinta y cinco mil seiscientos siete pesos ($35.607.00), la cual regirá para el año 2020.
  22. 22. Resolución número 00512 de 2020 Artículo 1º Modificar las siguientes secciones de la Norma RAC 13 de los Reglamentos Aeronáuticos de Colombia en lo relacionado con los criterios específicos para la imposición de sanciones estimadas en salarios mínimos legales mensuales vigentes, fijando para todos los efectos de imposición de las sanciones consistentes en multa, la equivalencia en Unidad de Valor Tributario (UVT) para cada infracción.
  23. 23. OTA Y SSA de la AC Ejecutarán las siguientes actividades: (1) Abrir e iniciar la investigación. (2) Decretar y practicar pruebas. (3) Formular pliego de cargos. (4) Suscribir los autos, comunicaciones y notificaciones pertinentes. (5) Proferir los actos administrativos que imponen sanciones. (6) Resolver los recursos de reposición cuando corresponda. OTA Y SSO DE LA AC
  24. 24. 13.510 Infracciones a las normas administrativas. 13.515 Será sancionado con multa equivalente a ciento once (111) U.V.T.: kk) El pasajero o quien, con la intención de viajar, ingrese en un muelle de embarque de aeropuerto, sin que le haya sido expedido el respectivo pasabordo y/o se le haya autorizado el acceso a las salas de embarque. ll) El pasajero o quien embarque elementos o mercancías clasificadas como peligrosas, incluidas entre sus objetos de mano o su equipaje registrado, omitiendo la obligación de informar a la aerolínea transportadora al respecto.
  25. 25. 13.520 Será sancionado con multa equivalente a ciento ochenta y cinco (185) U.V.T.:
  26. 26. (aa) El pasajero o quien, en un aeropuerto, profiera ofensas o insultos a las autoridades aeroportuarias, sanitarias o policiales. (bb) El pasajero o quien ejecute actos de perturbación a bordo de las aeronaves, o en las salas de embarque, counters u otras instalaciones aeroportuarias, o instigue a otros a que lo hagan. (cc) El pasajero o quien, sin autorización para embarcar, acceda a una aeronave, o permanezca en ella negándose a desembarcar, cuando se haya dado la instrucción en tal.
  27. 27. (ff) Quien opere o manipule celulares cerca de la aeronave mientras ésta se encuentre en proceso de aprovisionamiento o drenaje de combustible.
  28. 28. 13.525 Será sancionado(a) con multa equivalente a trescientos setenta (370) U.V.T. : (x) El pasajero o quien, sin autorización, ingrese a la cabina de mando de una aeronave en servicio.
  29. 29. 13.535 Serán sancionados con multa equivalente a quinientos sesenta y siete (567) U.V.T.: (q) El pasajero, tripulante o quién embarque o transporte objetos valiosos, papel moneda, divisas, títulos valores, piedras o metales preciosos, incluidos entre sus objetos de mano o su equipaje registrado, en cuantía superior al equivalente a cincuenta (50) salarios mínimos legales mensuales vigentes, omitiendo declararlos a la aerolínea transportadora (sin perjuicio de la declaración que deba hacerse a las autoridades aduaneras u otras autoridades).
  30. 30. 13.920 Las suspensiones de licencias, de actividades de vuelo, de permisos de operación, o de alguno de sus privilegios, impuestas como sanción, serán efectivas desde el día calendario siguiente a la fecha de ejecutoria de la providencia que la impone, o a más tardar dentro de los tres (3) días hábiles siguientes a dicha ejecutoria, término dentro del cual la dependencia sancionadora adoptará las acciones necesarias para la efectividad de la medida, verificando su cumplimento.
  31. 31. 13.925 Lo anterior, sin perjuicio de las suspensiones impuestas como medida preventiva en aplicación de las secciones 13.1075, 13.1080, 13.1085 y 13.1090, caso en el cual la suspensión será inmediata y dicho tiempo de suspensión será imputable al que corresponda a la suspensión como sanción que se imponga con ocasión de los mismos hechos, en el caso de la sección 13.1075.
  32. 32. 13.930 La resolución que imponga una sanción prestará mérito ejecutivo, en los términos del Art. 99 del Código de Procedimiento Administrativo y de lo Contencioso Administrativo, y en consecuencia, su cumplimiento será exigible por Jurisdicción Coactiva, de conformidad con lo previsto en los artículos 112 de la Ley 6ª de 1.992, Ley 1066 de 2006 y 52 de la Ley 336 de 1.996.
  33. 33. MERITO EJECUTIVO Característica que tienen algunos documentos de hacer exigible el pago de una obligación; estos documentos pueden ser desde títulos valores y actas de conciliación, hasta sentencias, es decir, el mérito ejecutivo aplica para todos los documentos que contengan una obligación clara y exigible. Es decir que si se incumple lo pactado en un documento que preste mérito ejecutivo, se puede exigir el pago mediante vía judicial.
  34. 34. PROCEDIMIENTO COACTIVO Es un procedimiento especial por medio del cual las Entidades Públicas pueden hacer efectivo el recaudo de las deudas fiscales a su favor, a través de sus propias dependencias, sin que medie intervención judicial, adquiriendo la doble calidad de Juez y parte dentro del proceso.
  35. 35. Si en la investigación de un accidente se detecten circunstancias que eventualmente podrían se constituyan en infracción, el investigador a cargo formulará la correspondiente denuncia dirigida a la dependencia competente, para que adelante la actuación sancionatoria a que hubiere lugar, sin perjuicio de la y se remitirán las pruebas de que se disponga, siempre que ello no la afecte.
  36. 36. 13.1080 Cuando se detecten hechos u omisiones que, aún sin constituir infracción, entrañen grave e inminente riesgo para la seguridad aérea, o para la vida o bienes de las personas, en relación con las actividades aeronáuticas, igualmente se podrán adoptar medidas preventivas como las señaladas, tendientes a conjurar la situación de peligro creada. La adopción de estas medidas, no estará sujeta a un procedimiento especial, pero habrá de tenerse en cuenta que la actuación que en tal sentido se surta, respete los derechos y garantías procesales del afectado, consagrados en la Constitución, en la Ley y en estos Reglamentos, sin detrimento de su finalidad esencial relacionada con la preservación de la seguridad aérea y aeroportuaria en defensa del derecho fundamental a la vida de las personas.
  37. 37. 13.1085 La Dirección de Servicios a la Navegación Aérea dispondrá la inmediata suspensión de actividades de vuelo a aeronaves o sus tripulantes, cuando se detecten riesgos derivados de violación al espacio aéreo o cuando tales operaciones den lugar a la interceptación de las mismas o afecten la seguridad aérea, y en general cuando se tenga conocimiento de situaciones que impliquen grave e inminente riesgo para la seguridad aérea o flagrante violación a las normas aeronáuticas. En estos casos, los controladores de tránsito aéreo los inspectores de operación o de aeronavegabilidad, así como cualquier otro funcionario, o miembro de la fuerza pública u organismos de seguridad del Estado, tan pronto tengan conocimiento de los hechos, contactarán a la Dirección de Servicios a la Navegación Aérea por el medio más rápido para que esta adopte las medidas pertinentes. Tal determinación será comunicada a más tardar al día hábil siguiente, a la dependencia competente para conocer del hecho, a fin de que esta proceda conforme corresponda.
  38. 38. 13.2015 Caducidad y Prescripción La facultad de la Autoridad Aeronáutica para imponer una sanción caducará a los tres (3) años de ocurrido el hecho, la conducta u omisión que pudiere ocasionarla, en la forma prevista en Artículo 52 del Código de Procedimiento Administrativo y de lo Contencioso Administrativo. En aplicación del mismo artículo, la sanción decretada prescribirá al cabo de cinco (5) años contados a partir de la fecha de su ejecutoria.
  39. 39. RAC 160 Proteger a los pasajeros, tripulantes, personal en tierra, público en general usuarios, operaciones de los explotadores de aeronaves nacionales o internacionales, explotadores de aeronaves extranjeras instalaciones aeronáuticas, servicios de navegación aérea y las instalaciones aeroportuarias y administrativas que le competan contra actos de interferencia ilícita perpetrados en tierra o en vuelo.
  40. 40. 160.725 Punto de estacionamiento aislado de aeronaves. 160.730 Tratamiento de artefactos o sustancias sospechosas. 160.735 Centro de operaciones de emergencia y puesto de mando móvil. Lo referente a esta sección se desarrolla en el Manual Estandarizado de Medidas de Seguridad para la Aviación Civil. Documento 8973 Oaci.
  41. 41. DOCUMENTO 8973 OACI
  42. 42. Resolución 00141 del 10 de enero de 2020 de la Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia.
  43. 43. En caso de que los documentos de identidad se encuentren en trámite, podrá utilizarse como documento supletorio, la contraseña (comprobante documento en trámite), físico o digital de la Tarjeta de Identidad o Cédula de Ciudadanía, expedida por la Registraduría Nacional del Estado Civil. En caso de pérdida o extravío podrá utilizarse como documento supletorio: Pasaporte. Licencia de conducción. Libreta o cédula militar. Tarjeta profesional, o Cualquier otro documento expedido por una entidad gubernamental del Estado colombiano, siempre que contenga nombres y apellidos, número de documento de identidad y fotografía de su titular. El documento válido de identificación para los pasajeros en vuelos internacionales es el Pasaporte.
  44. 44. Un pasajero disruptivo es aquel que lleva a cabo comportamientos que pueden ir desde fumar a bordo de una aeronave hasta la violencia física, acoso o no hacer caso de las instrucciones de las tripulaciones.
  45. 45. La Asociación de Transporte Aéreo Internacional (IATA) y la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional (OACI) solicitaron la adhesión de más países al Protocolo de Montreal 2014, el cual modificará el Convenio sobre las infracciones y ciertos otros actos cometidos por pasajeros disruptivos a bordo de aeronaves a partir del 1 de enero de 2020.
  46. 46. Hasta ahora, la aviación internacional ha basado sus acciones contra los pasajeros disruptivos en la Convención de Tokio de 1963, que señalaba que la jurisdicción de las ofensas de este tipo de pasajeros, a bordo de vuelos internacionales, recae en el Estado al que está matriculada la aeronave.

×