Reconq crista

A RECONQUISTA CRISTÃ 5º ano
  1. 1. A RECONQUISTA CRISTÃ 5º ano
  2. 2. Quando a Península Ibérica foi invadida pelos Árabes, no século VIII, os Cristãos refugiaram-se a norte, nas Astúrias. A RECONQUISTA CRISTÃ Foi daí que lançaram, a partir de 718, a contraofensiva para recuperar o território perdido. Esta contraofensiva ficou conhecida como Reconquista Cristã. Região das Astúrias.
  3. 3. O chefe militar Pelágio destacou-se no início da Reconquista Cristã ao vencer os Muçulmanos na Batalha de Covadonga, em 722. A RECONQUISTA CRISTÃ Após a batalha, Pelágio foi aclamado rei das Astúrias, que viria então a ser o primeiro reino cristão da Península Ibérica.
  4. 4. A Reconquista Cristã foi um longo processo, repleto de avanços e recuos… A RECONQUISTA CRISTÃ Terminou em Portugal em 1249. Na atual Espanha o processo ficou concluído em 1492.
  5. 5. A RECONQUISTA CRISTÃ Cristãos e Muçulmanos coabitavam nas mesmas regiões. Mas a prolongada luta pelo domínio do território originou momentos muito difíceis… - destruições de habitações e campos agrícolas; - pilhagens; - fugas dos territórios atacados. O CONVÍVIO ENTRE CRISTÃOS E MUÇULMANOS Reconstituição de uma batalha entre Cristãos e Muçulmanos. 5º ano
  6. 6. A RECONQUISTA CRISTÃ Castelo de Penedono, em Viseu. Castelo dos Mouros, em Sintra. Castelo de Guimarães. Pormenor do Castelo de Tomar. VESTÍGIOS DA ARQUITETURA MILITAR DA RECONQUISTA EM PORTUGAL 5º ano

