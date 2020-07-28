Ocup arabe

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA 5º ano
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Origens do Islamismo No ano 570 da “era cristã” (século VI), Maomé nascia em Meca, n...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Os princípios do Islamismo • Alá é o único Deus (é, por isso, uma religião monoteíst...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA As regiões atuais de maioria islâmica Atualmente, o Islamismo é uma das religiões co...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A expansão muçulmana Com o objetivo de conseguirem terras mais férteis e expandir o ...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A conquista da Península Ibérica Em 711, após a vitória na Batalha de Guadalete cont...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A conquista da Península Ibérica Foi relativamente fácil o avanço muçulmano para Nor...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A conquista da Península Ibérica Só a região das Astúrias se manteve fora do control...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Convívio entre um Cristão e um Muçulmano. O convívio entre Cristãos e Muçulmanos Mas...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A herança muçulmana • Novas técnicas de construção: casas caiadas com terraços (açot...
A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Azulejo. A herança muçulmana • Novas técnicas artesanais de tapeçaria e azulejaria. ...
  1. 1. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA 5º ano
  2. 2. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Origens do Islamismo No ano 570 da “era cristã” (século VI), Maomé nascia em Meca, na Arábia. Durante a sua vida adulta, assumiu-se como profeta e divulgou os princípios de uma nova religião: o Islamismo. Gravura de Maomé a recitar o Corão. 5º ano
  3. 3. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Os princípios do Islamismo • Alá é o único Deus (é, por isso, uma religião monoteísta). • Todo o muçulmano deve rezar cinco vezes ao dia, virado para Meca. • Dar esmola e auxílio aos necessitados. • Jejuar durante o mês sagrado do Ramadão. Os princípios do Islamismo estão registados no Corão, o livro sagrado para os Muçulmanos. 5º ano
  4. 4. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA As regiões atuais de maioria islâmica Atualmente, o Islamismo é uma das religiões com mais crentes no mundo. 5º ano
  5. 5. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A expansão muçulmana Com o objetivo de conseguirem terras mais férteis e expandir o Islamismo, os Muçulmanos iniciaram um processo de expansão. 5º ano
  6. 6. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A conquista da Península Ibérica Em 711, após a vitória na Batalha de Guadalete contra os Cristãos, os Muçulmanos entraram na Península Ibérica, onde permaneceram até 1492. 5º ano
  7. 7. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A conquista da Península Ibérica Foi relativamente fácil o avanço muçulmano para Norte e, em 714, já controlavam quase toda a Península Ibérica. Ao território dominado davam o nome de Al-Andalus. 5º ano
  8. 8. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A conquista da Península Ibérica Só a região das Astúrias se manteve fora do controlo muçulmano, defendida pelos exércitos cristãos. 5º ano
  9. 9. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Convívio entre um Cristão e um Muçulmano. O convívio entre Cristãos e Muçulmanos Mas nem só de confrontos se fez a relação entre Muçulmanos e Cristãos... Fizeram-se acordos, estabeleceram-se relações comerciais e a presença muçulmana teve grande influência na Península Ibérica, sobretudo no Sul, onde permaneceram mais tempo. 5º ano
  10. 10. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA A herança muçulmana • Novas técnicas de construção: casas caiadas com terraços (açoteias) para aproveitamento da água da chuva e secagem de frutos. • Novas estruturas para rega, como a nora e a picota. • Novas culturas, como a laranja, o limão, o alho, a amêndoa e o figo. 5º ano
  11. 11. A OCUPAÇÃO ÁRABE NA PENÍNSULA IBÉRICA Azulejo. A herança muçulmana • Novas técnicas artesanais de tapeçaria e azulejaria. • O conhecimento do uso da bússola e do astrolábio. • Novos conhecimentos nas áreas da Astronomia, da Medicina, da Matemática e da Geometria. • Os algarismos que ainda hoje usamos, assim como vários vocábulos usados em português. Astrolábio. 5º ano

