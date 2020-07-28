Contactos c o medit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DO APARECIMENTO DA AGRICULTURA AO CONTACTO COM OS POVOS MEDITERRÂNICOS 5º ano
DO APARECIMENTO DA AGRICULTURA AO CONTACTO COM OS POVOS MEDITERRÂNICOS Entre 1000 a. C. e 500 a. C., pelo Sul, através do ...
FENÍCIOS  Dominaram, durante muito tempo, o comércio ao longo do Mar Mediterrâneo, onde instalaram colónias e feitorias. ...
Colónia: região habitada por emigrantes fenícios que mantinham relações comerciais com a Fenícia. Feitoria: instalação con...
GREGOS  Grandes comerciantes, concorrentes dos Fenícios, divulgaram o uso da moeda para simplificar as trocas comerciais....
CARTAGINESES  Foram grandes adversários dos Romanos, usando mercenários da Península Ibérica nos seus exércitos.  Impuse...
