Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best action romance novels : Colony | Romance Listen to Colony and best action romance novels new releases on your iPhone ...
best action romance novels : Colony | Romance When Maude Chambliss first arrives at Retreat, the seasonal home of her husb...
best action romance novels : Colony | Romance Written By: Anne Rivers Siddons. Narrated By: Judith Ivey Publisher: HarperA...
best action romance novels : Colony | Romance Download Full Version Colony Audio OR Download Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best action romance novels : Colony | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to Colony and best action romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best action romance novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best action romance novels : Colony | Romance

  1. 1. best action romance novels : Colony | Romance Listen to Colony and best action romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best action romance novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. best action romance novels : Colony | Romance When Maude Chambliss first arrives at Retreat, the seasonal home of her husband's aristocratic family, she is a nineteen-year-old bride fresh from South Carolina's Low Country. Among the patrician men and women who reside in the summer colony on the coast of Maine, her gypsy-like beauty and impulsive behavior immediately brand her an outsider. She, as well as everyone else, is certain she will never fit in. And of course, she doesn't ... at first. ​ But over the many summers she spends there, Maude comes to cherish life in the colony, as she does the people who share it with her. There is her husband Peter, consumed with a darkness of spirit; her adored but dangerously fragile children; her domineering mother-in-law, who teaches her that it is the women who possess the strength to keep the colony intact; and Maine native Micah Willis, who is ultimately Maude's truest friend. ​ Performed by Judith Ivey
  3. 3. best action romance novels : Colony | Romance Written By: Anne Rivers Siddons. Narrated By: Judith Ivey Publisher: HarperAudio Date: February 2006 Duration: 3 hours 5 minutes
  4. 4. best action romance novels : Colony | Romance Download Full Version Colony Audio OR Download Books Now

×