Formato de entrevista al niño 2015

Formato de entrevista al niño MCSP. Francisco José Gutiérrez Rodríguez Centro de Evaluación e Investigación Psicológica Un...
DATOS DE IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL NIÑO. • Nombre del niño: • Edad: • Fecha de nacimiento: • Lugar de nacimiento: • Lugar de resi...
¿Cuántas personas viven en tu casa? ¿Cómo se llaman y cuantos años tienen? ¿Con quién te gusta estar de tu casa y con quié...
¿QUÉ HACES? • ¿A que hora entras a la escuela? • Cuándo sales de la escuela. • Después de comer. • Después de cenar. • ¿A ...
• *¿Usas redes sociales? • *¿Qué redes usa? • *¿Supervisan sus cuentas? • *¿Tiene un horario establecido para las salidas?...
• V. HABITOS DE SUEÑO • Describir cómo es su sueño: • • Tranquilo ( ) Intranquilo ( ) • Miedos ( ) Llora ( ) • Pesadillas ...
• ¿Qué hace cuando desea algo? • ¿Cómo reacciona cuando no lo complacen? • ¿Cómo es su trato con las personas mayores? • ¿...
¿CÓMO CREES QUE ERES? Alegre, travieso, amable, enojón, llorón, inteligente, tímido, caprichudo ¿Cómo te han dicho que ere...
• X. ASPECTO EMOCIONAL. • ¿Cómo es su carácter? • ¿Tiene miedo a algo? • ¿Qué le hace enojar? • ¿Cómo expresa su enojo? • ...
é actividades haces con tus amigos? sas tiempo en casa de tus amigos? ¿Ellos van a asa? s tenido conflictos con alguno de ...
• *¿Usa videojuegos? • *¿Qué tipo de videojuegos? • *¿Qué tanto tiempo invierte en jugarlos?
¿Te gusta ir a la escuela? ¿Qué es lo que más te gusta y disgusta de la escuela? ¿Cuáles materias te gustan y cuales no? ¿...
×