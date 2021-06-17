Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kobi and the lost coat
Kobi and the Lost Coat
Kobi and the Lost Coat
Jun. 17, 2021

Kobi and the Lost Coat

A Phonics Book for the 'OA' sound

Kobi and the Lost Coat

  1. 1. Kobi and the lost coat
  2. 2. You will also find the letters: (red vowels, blue consonants) • a e i o • b c d f g h k l m n r s t w y This book focuses on the sounds: And try to learn these sight words:   • This • The • Is • Now
  3. 3.   This is Kobi the goat.
  4. 4.   Kobi the goat is in the road.
  5. 5.   The goat sees a coat.
  6. 6.   “Who lost the coat?” said the goat.
  7. 7.   Kobi sees a boat on the coast.
  8. 8.   “That is my coat!” said the man on the boat.
  9. 9.   Kobi the goat walks to the boat …
  10. 10.   … and gives the man his coat.
  11. 11.   Now, the man on the boat has his coat.

×