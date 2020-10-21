Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Informe de Pseint Angel Arrugategui, David Paz, Catalina ​Gómez​, Andrés Concha Institucion Educativa Liceo Departamenta...
2 Tabla de Contenido Contenido # De páginas Portada…………………………………………………………………………………………...1 Tabla de contenido …………………………………...
3 Que es pseint Es una herramienta desarrollada en Argentina la cual le permite a sus usuarios aprender o ilustrarse en la...
4 Que es un diagrama de flujo Un diagrama de flujo es un diagrama que describe un proceso, sistema o algoritmo informático...
5 Que es una constante Una constante es un dato que permanece sin cambio durante el desarrollo del algoritmo o durante la ...
6 Que es una variable Una variable es un dato cuyo valor puede cambiar durante el desarrollo del algoritmo o ejecución del...
7 Contador Los procesos repetitivos requieren contar los sucesos y acciones internas, una forma de hacerlo es mediante un ...
8 Acumulador Un acomulador o totalizador es una variable cuya función es almacenar cantidades resultantes de operaciones s...
9 Identificadores Los identificadores representan los datos de un programa (constantes y variables). Un identificador es u...
10 En PSEINT para qué sirven los siguientes comandos: Según:​ La sentencia según evalúa una variable estrictamente numéric...
11 Mientras:​ es una función repetitiva que primero evalúa una condición y después si se cumple ejecuta una serie de instr...
12 Repetir:​ Esta es una función muy parecida a la anterior pero que a diferencia de la anterior, esta revisa la condición...
13 Para:​ Esta sentencia ejecuta una instrucción un número determinado de veces para una variable, a diferencia de las ant...
14 Función: ​Un subproceso o función es un programa dentro de otro y que este subprograma recibe un o más valores, los ope...
15 Conclusiones Concluimos que Pseint es un programa muy útil para las personas que están empezando en la programación, de...
16 Referencias https://blog.desdelinux.net/programacion-basica-pseint-parte-3/ https://www.lucidchart.com/pages/es/que-es-...
17 Evidencia del trabajo realizado Catalina Gomez
18 Angel Arrunategui
19
20
21 Andrés Concha
22
23
24 David Paz
25 Links de los blogs Catalina Gomez https://cata2003.blogspot.com/ Andres Concha https://andresconcha15.blogspot.com/ Ang...
26
Informe de Pseint

informe acerca de las estructuras básicas que componen a pseint.

Informe de Pseint

  1. 1. 1 Informe de Pseint Angel Arrugategui, David Paz, Catalina ​Gómez​, Andrés Concha Institucion Educativa Liceo Departamental Grado 10-3 Lic. Guillermo Mondragón Castro Octubre 20 2020
  2. 2. 2 Tabla de Contenido Contenido # De páginas Portada…………………………………………………………………………………………...1 Tabla de contenido ………………………………………………………………………………2 Que es pseint……………………………………………………………………………………..3 Diagramas de flujo …………………………………………………………………………………...4 Constantes………...…………………………………………………………………………….…….5 Variables……………………………………………………………………………………………....6 Contadores……………………………………………………………………………………………7 Acumuladores………………………………………………………………………………………...8 Identificadores………………………………………………………………………………………...9 Comando ​según​………………………………………………………………………………………10 Comando mientras……………………………………………………………………………………11 Comando repetir……………………………………………………………………………………...12 Comandos para y función………………………………………………………………………....….13 a 14 Conclusiones………………………………………………………………………………………….15 Referencias…………………………………………………………………………………………....16 Evidencia del trabajo realizado………………………………………………………………………..17 a 24 Links de los blogs……………………………………………………………………………………..25
  3. 3. 3 Que es pseint Es una herramienta desarrollada en Argentina la cual le permite a sus usuarios aprender o ilustrarse en las bases y fundamentos de la programación, principalmente esta herramienta es empleada por universitarios de diversas instituciones de latinoamérica. Esta aplicación usa el Pseudocódigo, un lenguaje que en la informática es demasiado complejo pero que está compacto para que por medio de este se le dé solución a los diferentes algoritmos con los que se pueda topar un estudiante o universitario. El pseudocódigo está desarrollado a base de un lenguaje de programación real, solo que este está especialmente estructurado para la comprensión humana y no de una máquina. Al ser este lenguaje más sencillo omite detalles que no son necesarios para la solución del algoritmo, en resumen el objetivo del Pseudocódigo es representar la solución al algoritmo de la manera más detallada y clara posible para con su posterior codificación. 1.
  4. 4. 4 Que es un diagrama de flujo Un diagrama de flujo es un diagrama que describe un proceso, sistema o algoritmo informático. Se usan ampliamente en numerosos campos para documentar, estudiar, planificar, mejorar y comunicar procesos que suelen ser complejos en diagramas claros y fáciles de comprender. Los diagramas de flujo emplean rectángulos, óvalos, diamantes y otras numerosas figuras para definir el tipo de paso, junto con flechas conectores que establecen el flujo y la secuencia. Pueden variar desde diagramas simples y dibujados a mano hasta diagramas exhaustivos creados por computadora que describen múltiples pasos y rutas. Si tomamos en cuenta todas las diversas figuras de los diagramas de flujo, son uno de los diagramas más comunes en el mundo, usados por personas con y sin conocimiento técnico en una variedad de campos. Los diagramas de flujo, son uno de los diagramas más comunes del mundo, usados por personas con y sin conocimiento técnico en una variedad de campos. 2.
  5. 5. 5 Que es una constante Una constante es un dato que permanece sin cambio durante el desarrollo del algoritmo o durante la ejecución del programa. La mayoría de los lenguajes de programación nos permiten el manejo de diferente tipos de constantes, estas puedan ser enteras, reales, caracteres y cadenas. En lenguaje C una constante se define por medio de la instrucción #define (directiva del procesador) 3.
  6. 6. 6 Que es una variable Una variable es un dato cuyo valor puede cambiar durante el desarrollo del algoritmo o ejecución del programa. Hay diferentes tipos de variables: enteras, reales, caracteres y cadenas. Una variable que es de cierto tipo solo puede tomar valores que correspondan a ese tipo. Si se intenta asignar un valor de tipo diferente se producirá un error. Una variable se identifica por dos atributos: El nombre de las variable (identificador) y el tipo de la variable. El identificador se puede formar con caracteres alfanuméricos y el carácter de subrayado ( _ ) empezando. Los nombres de variables que se elijan para el algoritmo o programa deben ser significativos y tener relación con el objeto que representa. 4.
  7. 7. 7 Contador Los procesos repetitivos requieren contar los sucesos y acciones internas, una forma de hacerlo es mediante un contador. Una es una variable cuyo valor se incrementa o decrementa en una cantidad constante en cada repetición. La forma en que se construye un contador un contador es la siguiente. 5.
  8. 8. 8 Acumulador Un acomulador o totalizador es una variable cuya función es almacenar cantidades resultantes de operaciones sucesivas. Realiza la misma función es almacenar cantidades resultantes de operaciones sucesivas. Realiza la misma función que un contador con la diferencia de que el incremento o decremento es variable en lugar de constante. 6.
  9. 9. 9 Identificadores Los identificadores representan los datos de un programa (constantes y variables). Un identificador es una secuencia de caracteres que sirve para identificar una posición en la memoria de la computadora, que nos permita acceder a su contenido. 7. 8.
  10. 10. 10 En PSEINT para qué sirven los siguientes comandos: Según:​ La sentencia según evalúa una variable estrictamente numérica que da como opción más de 2 posibilidades de elección, esto la diferencia de «Si-Entonces» puesto que la anterior solo puede dar 2 opciones. La sintaxis es: Según [variable numérica] Hacer [número 1]: [instrucciones] [número2],[número3]: [instrucciones] [...] De Otro Modo: [instrucciones] FinSegun como ven después de «numero1» hay un «:» y después de eso se colocan las instrucciones a realizar en dado caso de que «variable numérica = número 1», en el segundo ejemplo está «numero2,numero3» esto quiere decir que si «variable numérica = número 2 o numero3» entonces se ejecutara «instrucciones», esto es útil cuando 2 posibilidades deben ejecutar las mismas instrucciones. También está la cláusula «De Otro Modo» que se ejecuta en dado caso de que no se cumpliera ninguna de las posibilidades. 9.
  11. 11. 11 Mientras:​ es una función repetitiva que primero evalúa una condición y después si se cumple ejecuta una serie de instrucciones después vuelven a evaluar la condición y si es verdadera vuelve a ejecutar las mismas instrucciones y continúa así hasta que la condición sea falsa. Si la condición es falsa desde el principio nunca se ejecutará y si siempre es verdadera se colocara en bucle infinito, a fin de evitar lo último en las instrucciones debe haber algo que en algún momento falsifique la condición para poder terminar con el bucle. su sintaxis es: Mientras [condición a evaluar] Hacer [instrucciones] Fin Mientras 10.
  12. 12. 12 Repetir:​ Esta es una función muy parecida a la anterior pero que a diferencia de la anterior, esta revisa la condición al final o sea que el comando se va a ejecutar como mínimo 1 vez, también en vez de ejecutar la instrucción cuando es verdadera la ejecuta mientras que no se cumpla la condición pero si se quiere que se ejecute mientras se cumpla la condición se usa «mientras que» en vez de «hasta que». su sintaxis es: Repetir [Instrucciones] hasta que [condición] 11. 12.
  13. 13. 13 Para:​ Esta sentencia ejecuta una instrucción un número determinado de veces para una variable, a diferencia de las anteriores este ciclo cambia el valor de la variable en cuestión por sí mismo además de que tiene una sintaxis muy potente. Para [variable] Desde [valor inicial] Hasta [valor Final] Con [paso] Hacer [instrucciones] Fin Para «variable» es la variable que recibe «valor inicial» y ejecuta las instrucciones después suma «variable» más «paso» y ejecuta de nuevo las instrucciones hasta que «variable» sea igual a «valor final». Si se quita «con [paso]» entonces por default sabrá que «pasó» es igual a 1, también si no se especifica [paso] y «valor inicial» es mayor que «valor final» lo recorrerá en orden inverso es decir que «paso» es -1 13.
  14. 14. 14 Función: ​Un subproceso o función es un programa dentro de otro y que este subprograma recibe un o más valores, los opera y devuelve otro. Su sintaxis es SubProceso [variable de retorno]<- [nombre de la función] ([arg1],[arg2],...,[argn]) acción 1; acción 2; . . . acción n; Fin Subproceso En donde «variable de retorno» es la variable que contiene el valor devuelto por la función «nombre de la función» que recibió los parámetros «arg 1,arg 2,arg_nt» para ejecutar esto.
  15. 15. 15 Conclusiones Concluimos que Pseint es un programa muy útil para las personas que están empezando en la programación, debido a que este te enseña de una manera mucho más fácil comenzar a comprender conceptos básicos y fundamentales de un algoritmo computacional, ya que la mayoría de las plataformas de desarrollo de software estan en ingles incluyendo los menús, mensajes del sistema, entre otros. Además es una herramienta de desarrollo de pseudocódigo libre y de código abierto, lo que significa que su código puede ser modificado con mejoras y redistribuido para que los demás usuarios puedan tomar ventaja de esas mejoras.
  16. 16. 16 Referencias https://blog.desdelinux.net/programacion-basica-pseint-parte-3/ https://www.lucidchart.com/pages/es/que-es-un-diagrama-de-flujo http://aprendiendolenguajecamus.blogspot.com/2013/06/3-datos-constantes-variables.html https://www.tecnologia-informatica.com/pseint/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/PSeInt#:~:text=PSeInt%20es%20la%20abreviatura%20de,el%2 0desarrollo%20de%20la%20l%C3%B3gica​.
  17. 17. 17 Evidencia del trabajo realizado Catalina Gomez
  18. 18. 18 Angel Arrunategui
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21 Andrés Concha
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24 David Paz
  25. 25. 25 Links de los blogs Catalina Gomez https://cata2003.blogspot.com/ Andres Concha https://andresconcha15.blogspot.com/ Angel Arrunategui https://catedradeoaz7-5.blogspot.com/ David Paz https://elviajeguille.blogspot.com/p/primer-periodo-del-2020.html
  26. 26. 26

