Auditoria seleccion deldonante

Dra. Roraima Núñez Médico Hematólogo SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES: Mecanismo de auditoria para evaluar la trazabilidad.
DOCUMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE CALIDAD. o BS: Leyes, Reglamentos, Normas y Manuales de Calidad (políticas, estándares, proce...
RAZONES PARA DOCUMENTAR: • Cumplir con las especificaciones de un producto o servicio. • Asegurar la calidad constante. • ...
PROCESO.  Es una secuencia de actividades que transforman los insumos (entrada) en un resultado/servicio que generen una ...
EXAMEN FISICO EXAMEN DE LABORATORIO INFORME DE RESULTADO Donante Potencial Donante Seleccionado Paso 1 El examinador veri...
0 DIAGRAMA DE PROCESOS.
FORMULARIOS Y REGISTROS  Los formularios y registros son documentos creados para tener una evidencia de las actividades e...
FORMULARIOS Y REGISTROS. REGISTROS: Los registros son documentos que proporcionan evidencias objetivas de actividades real...
DIFERENCIA DE LA GESTIÓN POR PROCESOS. ADMINISTRACIÓN TRADICIONAL GESTION POR PROCESOS Detección Prevención Trabaja para e...
DISEÑOS DE PROCESOS.  ¿Está documentado el proceso y sus actividades relacionadas?  ¿Son dichos documentos conocidos por...
1. Identificar a los clientes internos y externos. Corresponde a la pregunta “¿Para quién trabajo?”. 2. Identificar el pro...
4. Identificar a los proveedores internos y externos ¿Quiénes serán los proveedores, tanto externos, como internos? ¿Cuále...
6. Definir controles Busca establecer indicadores que permitan que los participantes en el proceso midan su desempeño y lo...
 ¿Las actividades están organizadas de acuerdo a una secuencia lógica?  ¿Agregan valor todas las actividades?  ¿Qué act...
• Alcanzar procesos reproducibles y confiables. • Cumplir con los requisitos de calidad. • Optimizar los procesos, lo que ...
INDICADORES DE GESTIÓN. DEFINICION OBJETIVO FORMULA FUENTE DE VERIFICACION PERIOCIDAD DE VERIFICACION RESPONSABLE NUMERO D...
AUDITORÍAS. La auditoría forma parte de la gestión de los procesos y es un examen planificado sistemático, independiente y...
ETAPAS DE UNA AUDITORÍA.  PLANIFICACIÓN.  EJECUCIÓN.  PREPARACIÓN DEL INFORME.  REUNIÓN DE CIERRE.  ACCIONES Y SEGUIM...
PLAN DE AUDITORIA. INSTITUCIÓN PLAN DE AUDITORIA Nº Departamento Pag X de Y 1) Objetivo Intenciones, implementación, efica...
ÁREA DE SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES: 1¿ Mantiene el área un programa de gestión de la calidad, relativo a su personal, procedimi...
PERSONAL Y ORGANIZACIÓN. 1.- ¿Hay personal técnico suficiente para las tareas que se desarrollan en el área? 2-¿Están docu...
INFRAESTRUCTURA. 1.- ¿Existe un área independiente de otras o diferenciada para realización de entrevistas? 2.- ¿Permite g...
MATERIAL Y SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES. 1.-¿El personal tiene disponibles para consulta los manuales o procedimientos autorizado...
DOCUMENTACIÓN Y REGISTRO. 1.-¿Existe un archivo legible de donantes? ¿Está informatizado? 2.-¿Nos permite conocer el tipo ...
DOCUMENTACIÓN Y REGISTRO. 9.-¿Se dispone de copia de seguridad de los procedimientos, guías, instrucciones, o registros ba...
sub proceso/punto de control Descripción de los criterios de inspección Ejemplo de pruebas obtenido Información proporcion...
GUÍA DE INSPECCIÓN. subprocesos Descripción delos criterios de inspección Ejemplo de pruebas. Entrevista al donante. Se ob...
Subprocesos Descripción delos criterios de inspección Ejemplo de pruebas. Información sobre los donantes para su registro ...
  1. 1. Dra. Roraima Núñez Médico Hematólogo SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES: Mecanismo de auditoria para evaluar la trazabilidad.
  2. 2. DOCUMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE CALIDAD. o BS: Leyes, Reglamentos, Normas y Manuales de Calidad (políticas, estándares, procedimientos, instructivos, especificaciones, formularios y registros). o Constituyen una guía que establece claramente las expectativas de la dirección con respecto al trabajo. Culturalmente: Reticencia a seguir procedimientos e instructivos como a documentar las actividades. Sin embargo, a los efectos de un sistema de calidad total, aquello que no está documentado, NO EXISTE. Se entiende entonces que una buena documentación es esencial para el sistema de calidad.
  3. 3. RAZONES PARA DOCUMENTAR: • Cumplir con las especificaciones de un producto o servicio. • Asegurar la calidad constante. • Facilitar el entrenamiento. • Rastrear o reconstruir el proceso.
  4. 4. DOCUMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE CALIDAD.
  5. 5. PROCESO.  Es una secuencia de actividades que transforman los insumos (entrada) en un resultado/servicio que generen una información (salida), generalmente creando un valor agregado para el usuario.  Presentación: en forma de texto, cuadro o diagrama de flujo.  Etapas: o Identificación del proceso o Definición de los elementos del proceso o Elaboración del diagrama de flujo y análisis del diagrama.
  6. 6. EXAMEN FISICO EXAMEN DE LABORATORIO INFORME DE RESULTADO Donante Potencial Donante Seleccionado Paso 1 El examinador verifica la identidad del donante. Explica al donante el proceso de selección Pesa talla mide la presión arterial y registra los datos en el formato de selección. Determina si el donante es apto o si posee criterio de selección RRHH Medico hemoterapista Paso 2 •El encargado verifica la identidad del donante- •Se toma muestra para realiza las pruebas solicitadas. •Registra los resultados •El encargado ingresa los datos del proceso al sistema. •RRHH Paso 3 .De acuerdo a los resultado el postulante es seleccionado. Se le informa al donante los resultados de su evaluación DIAGRAMA DE PROCESOS.
  7. 7. 0 DIAGRAMA DE PROCESOS.
  8. 8. DOCUMENTACIÓN DEL SISTEMA DE CALIDAD.
  9. 9. FORMULARIOS Y REGISTROS  Los formularios y registros son documentos creados para tener una evidencia de las actividades efectuadas, de sus controles y de sus resultados.  Los formularios son documentos con espacios en blanco, que una vez llenados se transforman en registros.  En un sistema de calidad, lo que no ha sido registrado, no se ha hecho, no existe.
  10. 10. FORMULARIOS Y REGISTROS. REGISTROS: Los registros son documentos que proporcionan evidencias objetivas de actividades realizadas o resultados obtenidos en un proceso o un POE.  Se caracterizan porque: o Son consecuencia inmediata de ejecutar un procedimiento y documentar sus resultados. o Proveen la evidencia necesaria para establecer si un procedimiento es adecuado o no. o No están sujetos a revisión porque no pueden ser modificados.
  11. 11. DIFERENCIA DE LA GESTIÓN POR PROCESOS. ADMINISTRACIÓN TRADICIONAL GESTION POR PROCESOS Detección Prevención Trabaja para el pasado. • Tolera el rechazo. • Busca cumplir con las especificaciones. • Se compromete con el producto. • Si algo está mal, se detecta en el producto, en el área de inspección. • Convive con la repetición de trabajos Trabaja para el futuro. • Evita el rechazo. • Busca el mejoramiento permanente. • Se compromete con el proceso. • Si algo está mal, se detecta en la misma área de trabajo. • Evita la repetición de trabajos
  12. 12. DISEÑOS DE PROCESOS.  ¿Está documentado el proceso y sus actividades relacionadas?  ¿Son dichos documentos conocidos por todos los interesados?  ¿Se aplican en el día a día?  ¿Se miden los resultados del proceso?  ¿Se hacen mejoras al proceso?  ¿Se actualizan oportunamente los documentos?  ¿Se realizan auditorías?  ¿Se cumple con las necesidades de los usuarios?
  13. 13. 1. Identificar a los clientes internos y externos. Corresponde a la pregunta “¿Para quién trabajo?”. 2. Identificar el producto o servicio. Al realizar este paso conjuntamente con el paso uno, podemos identificar las necesidades y expectativas del cliente; en otras palabras, cuál debe ser el resultado (salida) del proceso: ¿Cuál es el propósito del proceso? ¿Cuál es su alcance? ¿Qué requisitos de calidad debe cumplir el producto o servicio? 3. Identificar las actividades, insumos, responsables y documentación requerida. Corresponde al diseño mismo del proceso: ¿Qué tareas o actividades deben ser desarrolladas para producir la “salida” esperada? ¿Qué se requiere para el desarrollo armónico de cada actividad? ¿Cuáles son los insumos y resultados de cada actividad? ¿Quiénes las desarrollarán? ¿Cuáles deben ser sus perfiles? ¿Qué habilidades y capacidades deben poseer? ¿Cuáles serán sus responsabilidades? ¿Quiénes tendrán autoridad y cuál será su alcance? ¿Cuáles son los documentos necesarios? DISEÑO O REDISEÑO DE PROCESOS.
  14. 14. 4. Identificar a los proveedores internos y externos ¿Quiénes serán los proveedores, tanto externos, como internos? ¿Cuáles son los requisitos de calidad que deben cumplir sus respectivos productos y servicios? Al terminar este paso y el anterior debe quedar plenamente definido y documentado todo lo relativo a equipos y materiales, personal, métodos de trabajo y verificación 5. Optimizar el diseño inicial Implica revisar el diseño inicial: ¿Qué fallas o desviaciones pueden ocurrir? ¿Qué tareas se pueden simplificar o eliminar? ¿Qué se podría hacer de otra manera? ¿Qué tareas o actividades no agregan valor? ¿Qué dispositivos o mecanismos simples a prueba de errores se pueden implementar? ¿De qué tecnologías puede echarse mano para hacer más eficiente el proceso? Este paso asegura un proceso normalizado, capaz de alcanzar una mejor calidad y desempeño. DISEÑO O REDISEÑO DE PROCESOS.
  15. 15. 6. Definir controles Busca establecer indicadores que permitan que los participantes en el proceso midan su desempeño y lo mantengan bajo control. Estas mediciones deben incluir el grado de satisfacción del cliente como una manera de validar el diseño del proceso. Se debe determinar qué se va a medir y por qué, quién va a medirlo, cuándo, dónde y cómo; también se evalúa el cumplimiento de la normativa. 7. Establecer objetivos de mejoramiento Finalmente, el mejoramiento continuo debe formar parte de la rutina diaria y no tener un carácter ocasional. Por ello, desde el mismo diseño se deben identificar las actividades que requieran mejoras y se deben fijar metas al respecto. ¿Cómo se mejora el proceso? Un punto de partida es medir la satisfacción de los clientes: ¿Qué cosas no lo tienen satisfecho? ¿Qué le molesta del producto o servicio que se le ofrece? ¿Cuáles son sus expectativas? DISEÑO O REDISEÑO DE PROCESOS.
  16. 16.  ¿Las actividades están organizadas de acuerdo a una secuencia lógica?  ¿Agregan valor todas las actividades?  ¿Qué actividades pueden combinarse?  ¿Qué equipos y herramientas se requieren para cada actividad?  ¿Qué grupo humano se necesita para cada actividad? ¿Con qué capacidades?  ¿Qué nuevas tecnologías deben utilizarse? ¿Qué se debe automatizar?  ¿Qué se debe controlar?  ¿Qué se debe medir?  ¿Cuáles son los puntos críticos de control?  ¿Dónde y cómo pueden ocurrir errores y fallas? ¿Cómo pueden prevenirse?  ¿Quién, cómo y cuándo se verifica la satisfacción del cliente?  ¿Cómo se canalizan y desarrollan los mejoramientos del proceso? ANÁLISIS DEL PROCESO.
  17. 17. • Alcanzar procesos reproducibles y confiables. • Cumplir con los requisitos de calidad. • Optimizar los procesos, lo que genera disminución de costos. • Provocar satisfacción interna por el trabajo. • Aumentar la satisfacción del usuario debido a un mejor desempeño de la organización. BENEFICIOS DE LA VALIDACIÓN DE PROCESOS.
  18. 18. INDICADORES DE GESTIÓN. DEFINICION OBJETIVO FORMULA FUENTE DE VERIFICACION PERIOCIDAD DE VERIFICACION RESPONSABLE NUMERO DE DONANTES ATENDIDOS DETERMINAR LA CANTIDAD DE DONANTES ATENDIDOS EN EL BANCO DE SANGRE Nº DE DONANTES ATENDIDO/DONANT ES POTENCIALES LIBROS DE DONANTE O SISTEMA AUTOMATIZADO MENSUAL SEMESTRAL JEFATURA DE BANCO DE SANGRE PORCENTAJE DE DONANTES ACEPTADOS DETERMINAR EL PORCENTAJE DE DONANTES ACEPTADOS Nº DE DONANTES ACEPTADO/TOTAL DE DONANTE X100 LIBROS DE DONANTE O SISTEMA AUTOMATIZADO MENSUAL SEMESTRAL JEFATURA DE BANCO DE SANGRE PORCENTAJE DE DONANTES DIFERIDOS DETERMINAR EL PONCENTAJE DE DONANTES DIFERIDOS Nº DE DONANTES DIFERIDOS/TOTAL DE DONANTES X100 LIBROS DE DONANTE O SISTEMA AUTOMATIZADO MENSUAL SEMESTRAL JEFATURA DE BANCO DE SANGRE Fuente: Indicadores de OPS/OMS 2009.
  19. 19. AUDITORÍAS. La auditoría forma parte de la gestión de los procesos y es un examen planificado sistemático, independiente y documentado, realizado con una frecuencia definida y adecuada, con el fin de evaluar la eficacia de los sistemas de aseguramiento de la calidad. Específicamente se busca evaluar: • Si los procedimientos son eficaces y adecuados para lograr los objetivos definidos. • Si los procedimientos se siguen de forma efectiva. • Si las actividades y sus resultados cumplen con los requisitos, procesos y procedimientos preestablecidos.
  20. 20. ETAPAS DE UNA AUDITORÍA.  PLANIFICACIÓN.  EJECUCIÓN.  PREPARACIÓN DEL INFORME.  REUNIÓN DE CIERRE.  ACCIONES Y SEGUIMIENTO.
  21. 21. PLAN DE AUDITORIA. INSTITUCIÓN PLAN DE AUDITORIA Nº Departamento Pag X de Y 1) Objetivo Intenciones, implementación, eficacia del sistema/proceso 2) Alcance/ Actividades Auditoria de un sistema de calidad auditoria de un Proceso. 3) Equipo Auditor Profesión / Calificación 4) Referencia Documentación del sistema de calidad Registros, regulaciones 5) calendario Reunión pre auditoria, Auditoria, Post-auditoria 6) Anexo Lista de verificación Aprobación del plan Nombre Fecha Nombre: Fecha:
  22. 22. ÁREA DE SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES: 1¿ Mantiene el área un programa de gestión de la calidad, relativo a su personal, procedimientos, locales, equipos, documentación y auto-inspección? 2 ¿Las acciones y documentos relacionados con la calidad en el área son revisadas o aprobadas en último término por la persona con responsabilidad específica en gestión de calidad? 3 ¿Existen procedimientos escritos para llevar a cabo la validación y/o calificación preliminar, y en su caso periódica, de cuantos procesos se realicen. AUDITORIA.
  23. 23. PERSONAL Y ORGANIZACIÓN. 1.- ¿Hay personal técnico suficiente para las tareas que se desarrollan en el área? 2-¿Están documentadas y actualizadas las tareas a realizar y son conocidas por el personal? 3-¿Hay evidencia de que el personal ha sido formado para ello y de que se evalúa su competencia? 4.- ¿Está documentada la formación del personal técnico y posteriormente la valoración periódica de su competencia? 5.- ¿Se planifican y desarrollan acciones formativas específicas para corregir carencias de formación del personal? 6.- ¿Hay disponibles procedimientos o instrucciones sobre seguridad, salud e higiene? 7.-¿El personal observa prácticas de protección de riesgos laborales acorde a las tareas que realiza? (bata, guantes u otros medios de bioseguridad pertinentes y específicos del área). 8.- ¿Está documentada la formación continuada del personal en materia de salud laboral y prevención de riesgos?
  24. 24. INFRAESTRUCTURA. 1.- ¿Existe un área independiente de otras o diferenciada para realización de entrevistas? 2.- ¿Permite garantizar la confidencialidad durante la entrevista? 3.- ¿En el caso de unidades móviles, la confidencialidad queda también garantizada? 4.-¿Acceden al área sólo personas autorizadas? 5.-¿Hay evidencia de limpieza y desinfección sistemática y correcta de espacios del área? 6.-¿Los procedimientos son conocidos por el personal? 7.-¿Hay sistemas anti-incendios (detectores, extintores, etc.
  25. 25. MATERIAL Y SELECCIÓN DE DONANTES. 1.-¿El personal tiene disponibles para consulta los manuales o procedimientos autorizados por los responsables del área? 2.-¿Se actualizan periódicamente? 3.-¿Cuando se modifican los procedimientos, ¿se comunica al personal implicado? 4.-¿El donante recibe información adecuada y por escrito sobre los criterios de exclusión? 5.-¿Se informa sobre el procedimiento de autoexclusión? 6.-La información facilitada, ¿es actualizada periódicamente? 7.-¿Firma el donante el consentimiento informado? ¿Existe un sistema para asegurar la identidad del donante?
  26. 26. DOCUMENTACIÓN Y REGISTRO. 1.-¿Existe un archivo legible de donantes? ¿Está informatizado? 2.-¿Nos permite conocer el tipo de donante? (de primera vez, habitual, conocido) 3.-¿Existe un fichero de donantes excluidos? Los registros de exclusión, ¿permiten identificar el tipo, duración y motivo de la misma? 4.-¿Existe un sistema de comprobación, notificación, y seguimiento de resultados anómalos en los donantes? 5.-¿Se puede garantizar la confidencialidad de los registros? 6.-¿Los registros del área se conservan de forma segura y por tiempo predeterminado? 7.-¿Hay evidencia documental de que los registros han sido destruidos bajo autorización expresa de las personas responsables? 8.-¿Se dispone de copia de seguridad de los procedimientos, guías, instrucciones, o registros bajo soporte electrónico?
  27. 27. DOCUMENTACIÓN Y REGISTRO. 9.-¿Se dispone de copia de seguridad de los procedimientos, guías, instrucciones, o registros bajo soporte electrónico? 10.-¿Se dispone de un sistema adecuado para la conservación de las copias de seguridad? 11.-Los registros de selección y de evaluación final de los donantes, ¿son firmados por un profesional de la salud cualificado? 12.-¿Permiten la localización del donante? 13.-¿Queda registrada la autorización excepcional de un donante que no cumple los criterios generales para su admisibilidad? 14.-¿Se garantiza la exclusión de los donantes no aptos?
  28. 28. sub proceso/punto de control Descripción de los criterios de inspección Ejemplo de pruebas obtenido Información proporcionada al los donantes Los donantes son informado antes de la donación de los requisitos aplicables a los donantes de sangre y se le explica los riesgo y las molestias frecuente asociada a la donación,. Se notifica que la sangre donada se le analiza para identificar la presencia de marcadores de enfermedades infecciosa y se le informa de factores que pueden aumentar el riesgo para el receptor.se entrega un formulario de consentimiento informado a todo los donante y que deben firmar antes de la extracción de la sangre La identificación la entrevista de selección y la evaluación del donante tiene lugar inmediatamente antes de cada donación Se verifica si los materiales informativos entregado a los donantes folletos cumplen los requisitos del banco de sangre. Se cumplimenta y firma el consentimiento informado. Se cumplimenta el cuestionario para los donantes de sangre . Observación GUÍA DE INSPECCIÓN.
  29. 29. GUÍA DE INSPECCIÓN. subprocesos Descripción delos criterios de inspección Ejemplo de pruebas. Entrevista al donante. Se obtienen la información necesaria de todos los donantes dispuestos a donar sangre o componentes sanguíneos : incluye identificación, historial medico, firma del donante Se dispone de datos personales únicos (sin riesgo de confundir la identidad) para identificar al donante así como sus datos de contacto. Información en el registro de donante, con acreditación de nombre , fecha de nacimiento y dirección permanente. Revisión del procedimiento de entrevista a los donantes en ausencia de donantes. Los registros de selección de donantes son firmados por un entrevistador autorizado. Se hace constar la identificación del donante y se vincula al registro de donaciones.
  30. 30. Subprocesos Descripción delos criterios de inspección Ejemplo de pruebas. Información sobre los donantes para su registro y selección Existe un sistema para documentar los antecedentes y datos de los donantes Se tiene en cuenta el historial del donante basado en donaciones anteriores documentadas para el registro de donante Sistema de datos basado en historial de los donantes. Comprobación de la información sobre los donantes (historia de donante) Disponibilidad de información actualizada. Registro de donantes La selección de donantes se basa en criterios documentados. Se acepta solo a donantes voluntarios que presenten un buen estado de salud Se comprueba la hemoglobina del donante frente a los criterios de aceptación establecidos para hombre y mujeres antes de cada donación utilizando un procedimiento validado y de calidad controlada PNT/registro de formación sobre los criterios de selección de donantes. Observación Cuestionario para donantes Registro de validación Registro de evaluación y control de calidad GUÍA DE INSPECCIÓN.
  Por su atención ... Muchas Gracias

