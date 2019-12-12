P.D.F Minecraft: Mobestiary - Mojang AB File(PDF,Epub,Txt)

With insider gaming info and tips, this is the official, definitive, fully illustrated guide to mobs--and how to outsmart them--in Minecraft.Minecraft: Mobestiary reveals the secrets of every mob in the game. You'll find little-known facts about passive, neutral, hostile, utility, and boss mobs, as well as more general information about their locations, behaviors, threat levels, and drops.Written by Alex Wiltshire, author of Minecraft: Blockopedia and former editor at Edge magazine, who has made it his life's work to study Minecraft's mobs. Illustrated with field sketches throughout by Anton Stenvall.Collect all of the official Minecraft books: Minecraft: The IslandMinecraft: The CrashMinecraft: The Lost JournalsMinecraft: The Survivors' Book of SecretsMinecraft: Exploded Builds: Medieval FortressMinecraft: Guide to ExplorationMinecraft: Guide to CreativeMinecraft: Guide to the Nether & the EndMinecraft: Guide to RedstoneMinecraft: MobestiaryMinecraft: Guide to Enchantments & PotionsMinecraft: Guide to PVP MinigamesMinecraft: Guide to FarmingMinecraft: Let's Build! Theme Park AdventureMinecraft for Beginners

