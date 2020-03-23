Successfully reported this slideshow.
USO DE LA LETRA LL Y Y ORTOGRAFÍA
Se escribe con ll: • Las palabras que terminan en –illo e –illa. Ejemplo: semilla • Los sustantivos que terminan en –alle,...
Se escriben con y: • Las palabras que terminan en los diptongos –ay, -ey, -oy, -uy, salvo algunas excepciones, como fui. E...
  1. 1. USO DE LA LETRA LL Y Y ORTOGRAFÍA
  2. 2. Se escribe con ll: • Las palabras que terminan en –illo e –illa. Ejemplo: semilla • Los sustantivos que terminan en –alle, -elle, -ello, -ella y –ullo. Ejemplo: calle • Las palabras que derivan de otras que se escriben con ll. Ejemplo: lluvioso (de lluvia) • Los verbos terminados en –ellar, -illar, -ullar y –ullir. Ejemplo: maullar
  3. 3. Se escriben con y: • Las palabras que terminan en los diptongos –ay, -ey, -oy, -uy, salvo algunas excepciones, como fui. Ejemplo: estoy, muy. • Las formas de los verbos que llevan el sonido consonántico y (ye) no tienen ni y ni ll en su infinitivo. Ejemplo: vaya (del verbo ir).

