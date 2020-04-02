Torneo de ajedrez sek

Successfully reported this slideshow.
I TORNEO DE AJEDREZ ONLINE – COLEGIOS SEK Estimados padres. Con motivo de la Semana Santa, vamos a realizar el I Torneo de...
• Una vez realizado el registro, deben abrir el enlace enviado al principio de este correo, seleccionar “UNIRSE” e introdu...
Published in: Education
  1. 1. I TORNEO DE AJEDREZ ONLINE – COLEGIOS SEK Estimados padres. Con motivo de la Semana Santa, vamos a realizar el I Torneo de Ajedrez Online – Colegios SEK. Dicho torneo se celebrará los siguientes días: • Martes 7 de abril, a las 11:30, para alumnos de 1º, 2º y 3º de Educación Primaria. El enlace para acceder a este torneo es el siguiente: https://lichess.org/tournament/v3sYNtfF • Miércoles 8 de abril, a las 11:30, para alumnos de 4º, 5º y 6º de Educación Primaria. El enlace para acceder a este torneo es el siguiente: https://lichess.org/tournament/1UTXjv5D Para ambos torneos, la contraseña de acceso es la siguiente: SEK (en mayúsculas) Para poder participar en el mismo, previamente, deben registrarse gratuitamente en la página web de Lichess: https://lichess.org/signup A continuación, se explican brevemente los pasos para realizar el registro: • Nombre de usuario: Introducir, sin espacios: nombre + primer apellido + nombre del colegio (Ciudalcampo o Castillo o SantaIsabel) Ejemplo: javierperezcastillo (no se aceptan “.” “puntos”) • Indicar una contraseña y una dirección de correo electrónico. Por último, aceptar las políticas de la web, como se muestra en la siguiente página.
  2. 2. • Una vez realizado el registro, deben abrir el enlace enviado al principio de este correo, seleccionar “UNIRSE” e introducir la clave (SEK). • Podrán acceder al torneo y unirse en cualquier momento (pueden realizarlo con desde este mismo momento). El acceso a la sala comenzará a las 11:15 horas, 15 minutos antes de que el Torneo de comienzo. • Las partidas se juegan a 10 minutos a finish. Es decir, cada jugador tiene un tiempo fijo por partida. Por lo tanto, en caso de que previamente no se haya realizado jaque mate, la partida se termina al alcanzar el tiempo indicado inicialmente (10 minutos). • Una vez finalizada la partida, debe seleccionar "Volver al torneo" y esperar en la sala para jugar contra otro contrincante. Se ruega paciencia, ya que el proceso de emparejamiento es automático, no deben seleccionar ninguna opción. • Existe una cuenta regresiva para realizar el primer movimiento (20 segundos). Es importante tener esto en cuenta, ya que, si no se efectúa el primer movimiento dentro del tiempo, se perdería esa partida. • La duración total del torneo es de 90 minutos. Si tienen cualquier pregunta, no duden en escribirnos a: angel.novoa@sek.es ¡Un saludo a todos!

