The Circulatory System
The circulatory system • The circulatory system delivers blood to the body´s tissues through a network of blood vessels.
Blood is made up of plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells and cell fragments called platelets.
Check them! • Plasma is a yellowish liquid which is 90% water. It carries the nutrients and waste products. • Red blood ce...
Blood is transported through three types of blood vessels • Arteries carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body. T...
The heart • The heart is a hollow muscle which pumps blood through the body.
Lebel the parts of the heart • Word bank: • aorta, superior vena cava, pulmonary artery, left atrium, pulmonary vein, righ...
Check the answers!
The heart is made up of four chambers • The heart is made up of four chambers inside a thick muscular wall. The top two ch...
Circulation • Blood flows around the body in a double circuit. • During pulmonary circulation, blood flows from the heart ...
Steps of the Circulatory System • 1. • 2. • 3. • 4. • 5.
Steps of the circulatory system • 1. The deoxygenated blood passes from the right atrium of the heart to the right ventric...
• 4. The aorta carries the blood into small arteries and then to the capillaries. In the capillaries, the blood releases o...
  1. 1. The Circulatory System
  2. 2. The circulatory system • The circulatory system delivers blood to the body´s tissues through a network of blood vessels. The main organ of the circulatory system is the heart, which sends oxygen and nutrient rich blood to all our cells.
  3. 3. Blood is made up of plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells and cell fragments called platelets. • Research functions of • Plasma: • Red blood cells: • White blood cells: • Arteries: • Veins: • Capillaries:
  4. 4. Check them! • Plasma is a yellowish liquid which is 90% water. It carries the nutrients and waste products. • Red blood cells give blood its colour. They carry oxygen and carbon dioxide. • White blood cells fight infection. They surround and absorb germs which enter the body. • When the body is losing blood because of a cut in the skin, platelets join together and help stop the bleeding.
  5. 5. Blood is transported through three types of blood vessels • Arteries carry blood from the heart to the rest of the body. This blood contains oxygen. • Veins carry the blood back to the heart. This blood contains carbon dioxide. • Capillaries are tiny blood vessels which connect the arteries and the veins. They have very thin walls so gases and nutrients can easily pass through them to the cells.
  6. 6. The heart • The heart is a hollow muscle which pumps blood through the body. Research: what is the average beats per minute? When we do exercise, does our heart beat faster or slowly? Why?
  7. 7. Lebel the parts of the heart • Word bank: • aorta, superior vena cava, pulmonary artery, left atrium, pulmonary vein, right atrium, right ventricle, inferior vena cava, left ventricle, tricuspid valve, aortic valve
  8. 8. Check the answers!
  9. 9. The heart is made up of four chambers • The heart is made up of four chambers inside a thick muscular wall. The top two chambers are called the right and left atria; (atrium: singular, atria: plural) they receive blood coming into the heart. The bottom part of the heart is made up of the right and left ventricles. The atria and the ventricles are separated by valves which prevent blood from flowing backwards.
  10. 10. Circulation • Blood flows around the body in a double circuit. • During pulmonary circulation, blood flows from the heart to the lungs and back to the heart again. • During systemic circulation the blood flows from the heart to the rest of the body.
  11. 11. Steps of the Circulatory System • 1. • 2. • 3. • 4. • 5.
  12. 12. Steps of the circulatory system • 1. The deoxygenated blood passes from the right atrium of the heart to the right ventricle. From there it leaves the heart via the pulmonary artery and travels to the lungs. • 2. In the lungs, blood releases carbon dioxide and collects oxygen. Blood returns to the heart through the pulmonary veins. • 3. The oxygenated blood flows into the left atrium and then into the left ventricle. From there the blood is pumped through the biggest artery in the body, called the aorta, to the rest of the body.
  13. 13. • 4. The aorta carries the blood into small arteries and then to the capillaries. In the capillaries, the blood releases oxygen and nutrients into the cells and collects carbon dioxide and other waste substances. • 5. The deoxygenated blood passes from the capillaries to the small veins and then to the largest veins in the body called the superior vena cava and inferior vena cava. These veins carry the blood to the heart and the process begins again.

