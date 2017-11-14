SHARING THE PLANET CÓMO COMPARTIMOS EL PLANETA
IDEA CENTRAL/ CENTRAL IDEA Los seres vivos interactúan entre sí y es importante su conservación. Living things interact am...
LINES OF INQUIRY • An inquiry into different forms of life and the places in which they live. • An inquiry into the intera...
LÍNEAS DE INDAGACIÓN  Una indagación acerca de las distintas formas de vida y los lugares en las que éstas habitan.  Una...
KEY CONCEPTS / CONCEPTOS Form / Forma Connection / Conexión Responsibility / Responsabilidad
Inquirer / Indagador Communicator / Comunicador Caring / Solidario
TRANSDISCIPLINARY SKILLS Research skills / Habilidades de investigación Thinking skills / Habilidades de pensamiento Socia...
Sharing the planet como compartimos el planeta
Sharing the planet como compartimos el planeta
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sharing the planet como compartimos el planeta

9 views

Published on

Sharing the planet como compartimos el planeta

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sharing the planet como compartimos el planeta

  1. 1. SHARING THE PLANET CÓMO COMPARTIMOS EL PLANETA
  2. 2. IDEA CENTRAL/ CENTRAL IDEA Los seres vivos interactúan entre sí y es importante su conservación. Living things interact among each other and this is important in their conservation.
  3. 3. LINES OF INQUIRY • An inquiry into different forms of life and the places in which they live. • An inquiry into the interaction that exists between living things and non-living things. • An inquiry into the actions we can take in order to interact responsibly with our surrounding environment
  4. 4. LÍNEAS DE INDAGACIÓN  Una indagación acerca de las distintas formas de vida y los lugares en las que éstas habitan.  Una indagación acerca de la interacción que existe entre seres vivos e inertes.  Una indagación acerca de las acciones que podemos tomar para interactuar responsablemente con nuestro entorno.
  5. 5. KEY CONCEPTS / CONCEPTOS Form / Forma Connection / Conexión Responsibility / Responsabilidad
  6. 6. Inquirer / Indagador Communicator / Comunicador Caring / Solidario
  7. 7. TRANSDISCIPLINARY SKILLS Research skills / Habilidades de investigación Thinking skills / Habilidades de pensamiento Social skills / Habilidades sociales Communication skills / Habilidades de comunicación

×