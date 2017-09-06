Academic yearnursery2017 18

¡BIENVENIDOS! WELCOME! School year 2017-2018
Our Teaching and Learning Philosophy CONSTRUCTIVISMO APRENDIZAJE ACTIVO INMERSION EN INGLÉS INDAGACIÓN APRENDER A PENSAR y...
Our Teaching and Learning Philosophy INMERSION EN INGLÉS
Our Teaching and Learning Philosophy CONSTRUCTIVISMO
Our Teaching and Learning Philosophy APRENDIZAJE ACTIVO
Our Teaching and Learning Philosophy APRENDER A PENSAR y EXPLORAR
Our Teaching and Learning Philosophy INDAGACIÓN
Los Espacios de Aprendizaje “El ambiente, como tercer educador, debe facilitar a los niños múltiples posibilidades para em...
Los niños pequeños aprenden mediante la exploración del entorno, el juego, y la interacción con otros.
Nursery 1 0-12 meses Nursery 2 12-24 meses Nursery 3 24-36 meses
COMUNICACIÓN UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL CUMPLEAÑOS SERVICIO MÉDICO HORARIO
COMUNICACION  Los padres recibirán, a través de la agenda DIGITAL, información sobre el desarrollo de la jornada escolar ...
COMUNICACION  Los padres no pueden entrar en las clases.  Recogida familiares, sólo con autorización y mostrando DNI.  ...
UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL  Biberones y tetinas (marcados con el nombre y apellidos del alumno).  Para los bebés de 0 a 12 m...
UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL  Todas las prendas del uniforme deberán estar marcadas con el nombre y los apellidos completos.  ...
UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL  Ropa de cambio marcada ( recomendamos dos mudas). No es necesario que sea del uniforme.  Bolsa d...
SERVICIO MÉDICO  Los niños estarán atendidos en todo momento por el Dr. Hugo Ruiz y Dña. Yolanda Frigolet (enfermera).  ...
SERVICIO MEDICO  No conviene enviar medicamentos al colegio. En casos excepcionales, ES IMPRESCINDIBLE ADJUNTAR LA RECETA...
HORARIO  Hora de entrada  9:20-9:30 !!PUNTUALIDAD!!  Horas de salida  13:00-13:30h  15:00-15:30h  17:00-17:30h !!PUN...
BLOG www.nurseryelcastillo.blogsek.es
¡GRACIAS! THANKS FOR LISTENING! School year 2017-2018
