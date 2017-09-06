Academic year early childhood2017 18

¡BIENVENIDOS! WELCOME! School year 2017-2018
Our Teaching and Learning Philosophy CONSTRUCTIVISMO APRENDIZAJE ACTIVO INMERSION EN INGLÉS INDAGACIÖN APRENDER A PENSAR
Los Espacios de Aprendizaje “El ambiente, como tercer educador, debe facilitar a los niños múltiples posibilidades para em...
Los niños pequeños aprenden mediante la exploración del entorno, el juego, y la interacción con otros.
Los niños salen de clase….  Dos veces a la semana a natación.  Tres veces a la semana a psicomotricidad.  Una vez a la ...
COMUNICACION  Los padres recibirán, a través de la agenda DIGITAL, información sobre el desarrollo de la jornada escolar ...
COMUNICACION UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL ACTIVIDADES EXTRAESCOLARES Y EXCURSIONES CUMPLEAÑOS SERVICIO MEDICO HORARIO
COMUNICACION  Tutorías de 17.30/18.30, previa cita.  Teléfonos siempre ACTIVOS Y ACTUALIZADOS. E-mails actualizados.
UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL  Todas las prendas del uniforme deberán estar marcadas con el nombre y los apellidos completos.  ...
UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL  Ropa de cambio marcada. No es necesario que sea del uniforme.  Bolsa de aseo con peine o cepillo...
UNIFORMIDAD Y MATERIAL  No traer las uñas pintadas.  No traer juguetes.
CUMPLEAÑOS  Con una simpática celebración y una tarta se festejará el cumpleaños de cada niño con sus compañeros de clase...
SERVICIO MÉDICO  Los niños estarán atendidos en todo momento por el Dr. Hugo Ruiz y Dña. Yolanda Frigolet (enfermera).  ...
SERVICIO MÉDICO  No conviene enviar medicamentos al colegio. En casos excepcionales, ES IMPRESCINDIBLE ADJUNTAR LA RECETA...
HORARIO  Hora de entrada  9:20-9:30 !!PUNTUALIDAD!!  Hora de salida  17:00-17:30h !!PUNTUALIDAD!!  Club Infantil ( se...
ACTIVIDADES EXTRAESCOLARES Y EXCURSIONES  Actividades extraescolares planificadas por el Centro: TENIS PATINAJE TAEKWONDO...
ACTIVIDADES EXTRAESCOLARES Y EXCURSIONES  La inscripción la pueden realizar en Secretaría a lo largo del mes de septiembr...
BLOG Flipped Learning www.earlychildhoodelcastillo.blogsek.es GRACIAS
¡GRACIAS! THANKS FOR LISTENING! School year 2017-2018
Academic year early childhood2017 18

