Grade 4, Unit 1, Week 1, Mini-Lesson 4 (15-20 min.)
I will be able to: Refer to details and examples in a text when explaining what the text says. Explain how an author use...
When yoy read an informational text, you need to decide how reliable it is. Good authors will provide evidence to support ...
Let’s reread paragraph 2 of “Solving Problems.” As we do, I’ll analyze the author’s evidence. (TE p. 10)
Let’s reread “Solving Problems.” As we read, we will take notes about the author’s point of view and the evidence provided...
Now that we’ve had the chance to look at the author’s point of view and the evidence an author uses to support his point o...
Using evidence from the text, let’s write a paragraph supporting the statement that government can influence how people li...
Grade 4, unit 1, week 1, mini lesson 4

"Solving Problems": Analyze an Author's Evidence

Grade 4, unit 1, week 1, mini lesson 4

