Grade 4, day 1, part i

  1. 1. Review and Routines (15 min.) Day 1, Part I
  2. 2. I will be able to: Transition between mini-lessons. Discuss the skills needed and expected during Reader’s Workshop.
  3. 3. Since we are not in the classroom, we will not physically move from one station to another. We will, however, be moving into reading groups. That means that while I am with a reading group, you will be transitioning to an online station. It is important to quickly get to your online station and start working.
  4. 4. When you think about Reader’s Workshop, what comes to mind? Let’s talk about some of our ideas. I am going to show you a “T-chart” so we can write down some of our ideas about this question. (use ELMO to create T-chart using TE p. RR2)
  5. 5. These are the skills we will work on and will be expected to follow to help all of us be successful readers during Reader’s Workshop. Let’s review them again.
  6. 6. During Reader’s Workshop, you will be given specific instructions to follow.
  7. 7. An active listener uses a variety of skills to make sure they understand what is being said. We will review these skills later this week.
  8. 8. You will be expected to talk about what your reading; both to the whole class and small groups.
  9. 9. We will review how we’ll be writing about our reading tomorrow.
  10. 10. Since we will be online for a few months, you will need to be responsible for your learning. Remember, to ask questions if you don’t understand what we’re learning.
  11. 11. During small groups, you may need to help others out in getting your work done. You may also need to remind them of their role in the group.
  12. 12. You will need to take care of your reading book, AVID binder, Texts for Close Reading, and other classroom materials at your home.
  13. 13. These are the skills we will work on and will be expected to follow to help all of us be successful as readers during Reader’s Workshop.

