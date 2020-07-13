Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 2 3 001 1� Cruzeiro MG x Botafogo SP 002 1� Ava� SC x N�utico PE 003 1� CSA AL x Guarani SP 004 1� Ponte Preta SP x Am�r...
036 4� Oper�rio PR x CSA AL 037 4� Juventude RS x Am�rica MG 038 4� Vit�ria BA x N�utico PE 039 4� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Fig...
077 8� Brasil RS x N�utico PE 078 8� Vit�ria BA x Cuiab� MT 079 8� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Am�rica MG 080 8� Chapecoense SC x ...
118 12� Vit�ria BA x CSA AL 119 12� Confian�a SE x Brasil RS 120 12� Cuiab� MT x N�utico PE 121 13� Am�rica MG x Guarani S...
158 16� N�utico PE x Ponte Preta SP 159 16� Confian�a SE x Oeste SP 160 16� Chapecoense SC x Vit�ria BA 161 17� Am�rica MG...
195 20� Botafogo SP x Cruzeiro MG 196 20� Paran� PR x Confian�a SE 197 20� Brasil RS x Cuiab� MT 198 20� N�utico PE x Ava�...
234 24� Guarani SP x Chapecoense SC 235 24� Oeste SP x Am�rica MG 236 24� Oper�rio PR x Paran� PR 237 24� Juventude RS x N...
275 28� Botafogo SP x N�utico PE 276 28� Oper�rio PR x Sampaio Corr�a MA 277 28� Brasil RS x Guarani SP 278 28� Vit�ria BA...
316 32� Paran� PR x Botafogo SP 317 32� Juventude RS x Ponte Preta SP 318 32� Vit�ria BA x Oper�rio PR 319 32� Confian�a S...
356 36� Paran� PR x Cuiab� MT 357 36� Brasil RS x Am�rica MG 358 36� N�utico PE x Oeste SP 359 36� Confian�a SE x Sampaio ...
1) 2) e domingos. 3) Estamos divulgando a Tabela Revisada da S�rie B com novas datas-base. Revis�o necess�ria por conta do...
A tabela revisada da Série B de 2020

A CBF divulgou a tabela básica da 2ª divisão do Campeonato Brasileiro de futebol, que agora irá de agosto a janeiro, de 2021.

  1. 1. 1 2 3 001 1� Cruzeiro MG x Botafogo SP 002 1� Ava� SC x N�utico PE 003 1� CSA AL x Guarani SP 004 1� Ponte Preta SP x Am�rica MG 005 1� Oeste SP x Chapecoense SC 006 1� Oper�rio PR x Figueirense SC 007 1� Juventude RS x CRB AL 008 1� Vit�ria BA x Sampaio Corr�a MA 009 1� Confian�a SE x Paran� PR 010 1� Cuiab� MT x Brasil RS 011 2� Am�rica MG x Cuiab� MT 012 2� Figueirense SC x Vit�ria BA 013 2� CRB AL x Oeste SP 014 2� Guarani SP x Cruzeiro MG 015 2� Botafogo SP x Confian�a SE 016 2� Paran� PR x Ava� SC 017 2� Brasil RS x Ponte Preta SP 018 2� N�utico PE x Oper�rio PR 019 2� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Juventude RS 020 2� Chapecoense SC x CSA AL 021 3� Am�rica MG x Oper�rio PR 022 3� Figueirense SC x Cruzeiro MG 023 3� CSA AL x Cuiab� MT 024 3� Ponte Preta SP x Vit�ria BA 025 3� Botafogo SP x Guarani SP 026 3� Paran� PR x Juventude RS 027 3� Brasil RS x Oeste SP 028 3� N�utico PE x CRB AL 029 3� Confian�a SE x Ava� SC 030 3� Chapecoense SC x Sampaio Corr�a MA 031 4� Cruzeiro MG x Chapecoense SC 032 4� Ava� SC x Botafogo SP 033 4� CRB AL x Brasil RS 034 4� Guarani SP x Paran� PR 035 4� Oeste SP x Ponte Preta SP EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 14/08 (sex) ou 15/08 (s�b) 11/08 (ter) 18/08 (ter) 07/08 (sex) ou 08/08 (s�b) ROD HORA CIDADEDATA - DIA JOGO EST�DIO UF TV CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 TURNO REF P�G 01/11
  2. 2. 036 4� Oper�rio PR x CSA AL 037 4� Juventude RS x Am�rica MG 038 4� Vit�ria BA x N�utico PE 039 4� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Figueirense SC 040 4� Cuiab� MT x Confian�a SE 041 5� Am�rica MG x Oeste SP 042 5� Ava� SC x Cuiab� MT 043 5� CRB AL x Vit�ria BA 044 5� Ponte Preta SP x CSA AL 045 5� Botafogo SP x Figueirense SC 046 5� Paran� PR x Oper�rio PR 047 5� Brasil RS x Sampaio Corr�a MA 048 5� N�utico PE x Juventude RS 049 5� Confian�a SE x Cruzeiro MG 050 5� Chapecoense SC x Guarani SP 051 6� Cruzeiro MG x Am�rica MG 052 6� Figueirense SC x Confian�a SE 053 6� CSA AL x CRB AL 054 6� Guarani SP x N�utico PE 055 6� Oeste SP x Ava� SC 056 6� Oper�rio PR x Brasil RS 057 6� Juventude RS x Botafogo SP 058 6� Vit�ria BA x Paran� PR 059 6� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Ponte Preta SP 060 6� Cuiab� MT x Chapecoense SC 061 7� Am�rica MG x CSA AL 062 7� Ava� SC x Oper�rio PR 063 7� CRB AL x Sampaio Corr�a MA 064 7� Guarani SP x Oeste SP 065 7� Botafogo SP x Cuiab� MT 066 7� Paran� PR x Ponte Preta SP 067 7� Brasil RS x Cruzeiro MG 068 7� N�utico PE x Figueirense SC 069 7� Confian�a SE x Vit�ria BA 070 7� Chapecoense SC x Juventude RS 071 8� Cruzeiro MG x CRB AL 072 8� Figueirense SC x Paran� PR 073 8� CSA AL x Confian�a SE 074 8� Ponte Preta SP x Botafogo SP 075 8� Oeste SP x Juventude RS 076 8� Oper�rio PR x Guarani SP EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 01/09 (ter) 04/09 (sex) ou 05/09 (s�b) 25/08 (ter), 28/08 (sex) ou 29/08 (s�b) 21/08 (sex) ou 22/08 (s�b) 18/08 (ter) P�G CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 02/11
  3. 3. 077 8� Brasil RS x N�utico PE 078 8� Vit�ria BA x Cuiab� MT 079 8� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Am�rica MG 080 8� Chapecoense SC x Ava� SC 081 9� Cruzeiro MG x Vit�ria BA 082 9� Ava� SC x Ponte Preta SP 083 9� CRB AL x Chapecoense SC 084 9� Guarani SP x Brasil RS 085 9� Oeste SP x CSA AL 086 9� Paran� PR x Am�rica MG 087 9� Juventude RS x Confian�a SE 088 9� N�utico PE x Botafogo SP 089 9� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Oper�rio PR 090 9� Cuiab� MT x Figueirense SC 091 10� Am�rica MG x Figueirense SC 092 10� Ava� SC x Sampaio Corr�a MA 093 10� CSA AL x Cruzeiro MG 094 10� Ponte Preta SP x Oper�rio PR 095 10� Botafogo SP x Brasil RS 096 10� Paran� PR x CRB AL 097 10� Juventude RS x Vit�ria BA 098 10� N�utico PE x Chapecoense SC 099 10� Confian�a SE x Guarani SP 100 10� Cuiab� MT x Oeste SP 101 11� Cruzeiro MG x Ava� SC 102 11� Figueirense SC x Guarani SP 103 11� CSA AL x Juventude RS 104 11� Ponte Preta SP x Confian�a SE 105 11� Botafogo SP x CRB AL 106 11� Oper�rio PR x Cuiab� MT 107 11� Brasil RS x Paran� PR 108 11� Vit�ria BA x Oeste SP 109 11� Sampaio Corr�a MA x N�utico PE 110 11� Chapecoense SC x Am�rica MG 111 12� Cruzeiro MG x Ponte Preta SP 112 12� Ava� SC x Figueirense SC 113 12� CRB AL x Am�rica MG 114 12� Guarani SP x Sampaio Corr�a MA 115 12� Oeste SP x Botafogo SP 116 12� Paran� PR x Chapecoense SC 117 12� Juventude RS x Oper�rio PR EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 29/09 (ter) 22/09 (ter), 25/09 (sex) ou 26/09 (s�b) 15/09 (ter), 18/09 (sex) ou 19/09 (s�b) 08/09 (ter), 11/09 (sex) ou 12/09 (s�b) 04/09 (sex) ou 05/09(s�b) P�G 03/11 CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020
  4. 4. 118 12� Vit�ria BA x CSA AL 119 12� Confian�a SE x Brasil RS 120 12� Cuiab� MT x N�utico PE 121 13� Am�rica MG x Guarani SP 122 13� Figueirense SC x Oeste SP 123 13� CRB AL x Ava� SC 124 13� Ponte Preta SP x Juventude RS 125 13� Botafogo SP x Paran� PR 126 13� Oper�rio PR x Vit�ria BA 127 13� Brasil RS x Chapecoense SC 128 13� N�utico PE x Confian�a SE 129 13� Sampaio Corr�a MA x CSA AL 130 13� Cuiab� MT x Cruzeiro MG 131 14� Cruzeiro MG x Sampaio Corr�a MA 132 14� Ava� SC x Brasil RS 133 14� CSA AL x Figueirense SC 134 14� Ponte Preta SP x Guarani SP 135 14� Oeste SP x Oper�rio PR 136 14� Paran� PR x N�utico PE 137 14� Juventude RS x Cuiab� MT 138 14� Vit�ria BA x Am�rica MG 139 14� Confian�a SE x CRB AL 140 14� Chapecoense SC x Botafogo SP 141 15� Am�rica MG x N�utico PE 142 15� Figueirense SC x Chapecoense SC 143 15� CSA AL x Paran� PR 144 15� Guarani SP x CRB AL 145 15� Oeste SP x Cruzeiro MG 146 15� Oper�rio PR x Confian�a SE 147 15� Juventude RS x Brasil RS 148 15� Vit�ria BA x Ava� SC 149 15� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Botafogo SP 150 15� Cuiab� MT x Ponte Preta SP 151 16� Cruzeiro MG x Juventude RS 152 16� Ava� SC x CSA AL 153 16� CRB AL x Oper�rio PR 154 16� Guarani SP x Cuiab� MT 155 16� Botafogo SP x Am�rica MG 156 16� Paran� PR x Sampaio Corr�a MA 157 16� Brasil RS x Figueirense SC EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 13/10 (ter), 16/10 (sex) ou 17/10 (s�b) 09/10 (sex) ou 10/10 (s�b) 29/09 (ter) 06/10 (ter) CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 02/10 (sex) ou 03/10 (s�b) P�G 04/11
  5. 5. 158 16� N�utico PE x Ponte Preta SP 159 16� Confian�a SE x Oeste SP 160 16� Chapecoense SC x Vit�ria BA 161 17� Am�rica MG x Brasil RS 162 17� Figueirense SC x CRB AL 163 17� CSA AL x Botafogo SP 164 17� Ponte Preta SP x Chapecoense SC 165 17� Oeste SP x N�utico PE 166 17� Oper�rio PR x Cruzeiro MG 167 17� Juventude RS x Ava� SC 168 17� Vit�ria BA x Guarani SP 169 17� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Confian�a SE 170 17� Cuiab� MT x Paran� PR 171 18� Am�rica MG x Confian�a SE 172 18� Figueirense SC x Juventude RS 173 18� CRB AL x Ponte Preta SP 174 18� Guarani SP x Ava� SC 175 18� Botafogo SP x Vit�ria BA 176 18� Paran� PR x Oeste SP 177 18� Brasil RS x CSA AL 178 18� N�utico PE x Cruzeiro MG 179 18� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Cuiab� MT 180 18� Chapecoense SC x Oper�rio PR 181 19� Cruzeiro MG x Paran� PR 182 19� Ava� SC x Am�rica MG 183 19� CSA AL x N�utico PE 184 19� Ponte Preta SP x Figueirense SC 185 19� Oeste SP x Sampaio Corr�a MA 186 19� Oper�rio PR x Botafogo SP 187 19� Juventude RS x Guarani SP 188 19� Vit�ria BA x Brasil RS 189 19� Confian�a SE x Chapecoense SC 190 19� Cuiab� MT x CRB AL 1 2 3 191 20� Am�rica MG x Ponte Preta SP 192 20� Figueirense SC x Oper�rio PR 193 20� CRB AL x Juventude RS 194 20� Guarani SP x CSA AL EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 23/10 (sex) ou 24/10 (s�b) 13/10 (ter), 16/10 (sex) ou 17/10 (s�b) 20/10 (ter) 03/11 (ter), 06/11 (sex) ou 07/11 (s�b) 27/10 (ter), 30/10 (sex) ou 31/10 (s�b) DATA - DIA RETURNO REF EST�DIOHORA UF TV ROD CIDADEJOGO P�G 05/11 CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020
  6. 6. 195 20� Botafogo SP x Cruzeiro MG 196 20� Paran� PR x Confian�a SE 197 20� Brasil RS x Cuiab� MT 198 20� N�utico PE x Ava� SC 199 20� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Vit�ria BA 200 20� Chapecoense SC x Oeste SP 201 21� Cruzeiro MG x Guarani SP 202 21� Ava� SC x Paran� PR 203 21� CSA AL x Chapecoense SC 204 21� Ponte Preta SP x Brasil RS 205 21� Oeste SP x CRB AL 206 21� Oper�rio PR x N�utico PE 207 21� Juventude RS x Sampaio Corr�a MA 208 21� Vit�ria BA x Figueirense SC 209 21� Confian�a SE x Botafogo SP 210 21� Cuiab� MT x Am�rica MG 211 22� Cruzeiro MG x Figueirense SC 212 22� Ava� SC x Confian�a SE 213 22� CRB AL x N�utico PE 214 22� Guarani SP x Botafogo SP 215 22� Oeste SP x Brasil RS 216 22� Oper�rio PR x Am�rica MG 217 22� Juventude RS x Paran� PR 218 22� Vit�ria BA x Ponte Preta SP 219 22� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Chapecoense SC 220 22� Cuiab� MT x CSA AL 221 23� Am�rica MG x Juventude RS 222 23� Figueirense SC x Sampaio Corr�a MA 223 23� CSA AL x Oper�rio PR 224 23� Ponte Preta SP x Oeste SP 225 23� Botafogo SP x Ava� SC 226 23� Paran� PR x Guarani SP 227 23� Brasil RS x CRB AL 228 23� N�utico PE x Vit�ria BA 229 23� Confian�a SE x Cuiab� MT 230 23� Chapecoense SC x Cruzeiro MG 231 24� Cruzeiro MG x Confian�a SE 232 24� Figueirense SC x Botafogo SP 233 24� CSA AL x Ponte Preta SP EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 P�G 27/11 (sex) ou 28/11 (s�b) 17/11 (ter), 20/11 (sex) ou 21/11 (s�b) 24/11 (ter) 10/11 (ter), 13/11 (sex) ou 14/11 (s�b) 03/11 (ter), 06/11 (sex) ou 07/11 (s�b) CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 06/11
  7. 7. 234 24� Guarani SP x Chapecoense SC 235 24� Oeste SP x Am�rica MG 236 24� Oper�rio PR x Paran� PR 237 24� Juventude RS x N�utico PE 238 24� Vit�ria BA x CRB AL 239 24� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Brasil RS 240 24� Cuiab� MT x Ava� SC 241 25� Am�rica MG x Cruzeiro MG 242 25� Ava� SC x Oeste SP 243 25� CRB AL x CSA AL 244 25� Ponte Preta SP x Sampaio Corr�a MA 245 25� Botafogo SP x Juventude RS 246 25� Paran� PR x Vit�ria BA 247 25� Brasil RS x Oper�rio PR 248 25� N�utico PE x Guarani SP 249 25� Confian�a SE x Figueirense SC 250 25� Chapecoense SC x Cuiab� MT 251 26� Cruzeiro MG x Brasil RS 252 26� Figueirense SC x N�utico PE 253 26� CSA AL x Am�rica MG 254 26� Ponte Preta SP x Paran� PR 255 26� Oeste SP x Guarani SP 256 26� Oper�rio PR x Ava� SC 257 26� Juventude RS x Chapecoense SC 258 26� Vit�ria BA x Confian�a SE 259 26� Sampaio Corr�a MA x CRB AL 260 26� Cuiab� MT x Botafogo SP 261 27� Am�rica MG x Sampaio Corr�a MA 262 27� Ava� SC x Chapecoense SC 263 27� CRB AL x Cruzeiro MG 264 27� Guarani SP x Oper�rio PR 265 27� Botafogo SP x Ponte Preta SP 266 27� Paran� PR x Figueirense SC 267 27� Juventude RS x Oeste SP 268 27� N�utico PE x Brasil RS 269 27� Confian�a SE x CSA AL 270 27� Cuiab� MT x Vit�ria BA 271 28� Am�rica MG x Paran� PR 272 28� Figueirense SC x Cuiab� MT 273 28� CSA AL x Oeste SP 274 28� Ponte Preta SP x Ava� SC EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 01/12 (ter) 11/12 (sex) ou 12/12 (s�b) 27/11 (sex) ou 28/11 (s�b) 08/12 (ter) P�G CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 07/11 04/12 (sex) ou 05/12 (s�b)
  8. 8. 275 28� Botafogo SP x N�utico PE 276 28� Oper�rio PR x Sampaio Corr�a MA 277 28� Brasil RS x Guarani SP 278 28� Vit�ria BA x Cruzeiro MG 279 28� Confian�a SE x Juventude RS 280 28� Chapecoense SC x CRB AL 281 29� Cruzeiro MG x CSA AL 282 29� Figueirense SC x Am�rica MG 283 29� CRB AL x Paran� PR 284 29� Guarani SP x Confian�a SE 285 29� Oeste SP x Cuiab� MT 286 29� Oper�rio PR x Ponte Preta SP 287 29� Brasil RS x Botafogo SP 288 29� Vit�ria BA x Juventude RS 289 29� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Ava� SC 290 29� Chapecoense SC x N�utico PE 291 30� Am�rica MG x Chapecoense SC 292 30� Ava� SC x Cruzeiro MG 293 30� CRB AL x Botafogo SP 294 30� Guarani SP x Figueirense SC 295 30� Oeste SP x Vit�ria BA 296 30� Paran� PR x Brasil RS 297 30� Juventude RS x CSA AL 298 30� N�utico PE x Sampaio Corr�a MA 299 30� Confian�a SE x Ponte Preta SP 300 30� Cuiab� MT x Oper�rio PR 301 31� Am�rica MG x CRB AL 302 31� Figueirense SC x Ava� SC 303 31� CSA AL x Vit�ria BA 304 31� Ponte Preta SP x Cruzeiro MG 305 31� Botafogo SP x Oeste SP 306 31� Oper�rio PR x Juventude RS 307 31� Brasil RS x Confian�a SE 308 31� N�utico PE x Cuiab� MT 309 31� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Guarani SP 310 31� Chapecoense SC x Paran� PR 311 32� Cruzeiro MG x Cuiab� MT 312 32� Ava� SC x CRB AL 313 32� CSA AL x Sampaio Corr�a MA 314 32� Guarani SP x Am�rica MG 315 32� Oeste SP x Figueirense SC EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 29/12 (ter) ou 02/01 (s�b) 22/12 (ter) ou 26/12 (s�b) 11/12 (sex) ou 12/12 (s�b) 18/12 (sex) ou 19/12 (s�b) CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 P�G 08/11 15/12 (ter)
  9. 9. 316 32� Paran� PR x Botafogo SP 317 32� Juventude RS x Ponte Preta SP 318 32� Vit�ria BA x Oper�rio PR 319 32� Confian�a SE x N�utico PE 320 32� Chapecoense SC x Brasil RS 321 33� Am�rica MG x Vit�ria BA 322 33� Figueirense SC x CSA AL 323 33� CRB AL x Confian�a SE 324 33� Guarani SP x Ponte Preta SP 325 33� Botafogo SP x Chapecoense SC 326 33� Oper�rio PR x Oeste SP 327 33� Brasil RS x Ava� SC 328 33� N�utico PE x Paran� PR 329 33� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Cruzeiro MG 330 33� Cuiab� MT x Juventude RS 331 34� Cruzeiro MG x Oeste SP 332 34� Ava� SC x Vit�ria BA 333 34� CRB AL x Guarani SP 334 34� Ponte Preta SP x Cuiab� MT 335 34� Botafogo SP x Sampaio Corr�a MA 336 34� Paran� PR x CSA AL 337 34� Brasil RS x Juventude RS 338 34� N�utico PE x Am�rica MG 339 34� Confian�a SE x Oper�rio PR 340 34� Chapecoense SC x Figueirense SC 341 35� Am�rica MG x Botafogo SP 342 35� Figueirense SC x Brasil RS 343 35� CSA AL x Ava� SC 344 35� Ponte Preta SP x N�utico PE 345 35� Oeste SP x Confian�a SE 346 35� Oper�rio PR x CRB AL 347 35� Juventude RS x Cruzeiro MG 348 35� Vit�ria BA x Chapecoense SC 349 35� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Paran� PR 350 35� Cuiab� MT x Guarani SP 351 36� Cruzeiro MG x Oper�rio PR 352 36� Ava� SC x Juventude RS 353 36� CRB AL x Figueirense SC 354 36� Guarani SP x Vit�ria BA 355 36� Botafogo SP x CSA AL EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 15/01 (sex) ou 16/01 (s�b) 29/12 (ter) ou 02/01 (s�b) CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 09/11 12/01 (ter) 19/01 (ter) 05/01 (ter), 08/01(sex) ou 09/01(s�b) P�G
  10. 10. 356 36� Paran� PR x Cuiab� MT 357 36� Brasil RS x Am�rica MG 358 36� N�utico PE x Oeste SP 359 36� Confian�a SE x Sampaio Corr�a MA 360 36� Chapecoense SC x Ponte Preta SP 361 37� Cruzeiro MG x N�utico PE 362 37� Ava� SC x Guarani SP 363 37� CSA AL x Brasil RS 364 37� Ponte Preta SP x CRB AL 365 37� Oeste SP x Paran� PR 366 37� Oper�rio PR x Chapecoense SC 367 37� Juventude RS x Figueirense SC 368 37� Vit�ria BA x Botafogo SP 369 37� Confian�a SE x Am�rica MG 370 37� Cuiab� MT x Sampaio Corr�a MA 371 38� Am�rica MG x Ava� SC 372 38� Figueirense SC x Ponte Preta SP 373 38� CRB AL x Cuiab� MT 374 38� Guarani SP x Juventude RS 375 38� Botafogo SP x Oper�rio PR 376 38� Paran� PR x Cruzeiro MG 377 38� Brasil RS x Vit�ria BA 378 38� N�utico PE x CSA AL 379 38� Sampaio Corr�a MA x Oeste SP 380 38� Chapecoense SC x Confian�a SE REF - ROD - I/V - GR - UF - PF - Port�es Fechados (Perda de Mando de Campo) TV - EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 Rodada Grupo N�mero de Refer�ncia do Jogo Ida e Volta Coluna 3 - Pay-per-view Coluna 2 - Tv fechada 10/11 P�G Coluna 1 - Tv aberta Indica��o de Transmiss�o LEGENDA Estado 19/01 (ter) 30/01 (s�b) 22/01 (sex) ou 23/01 (s�b)
  11. 11. 1) 2) e domingos. 3) Estamos divulgando a Tabela Revisada da S�rie B com novas datas-base. Revis�o necess�ria por conta do adiamento do in�cio da competi��o devido � pandemia do corona-v�rus. 4) 5) 6) necess�rio. 7) 8) EMISSAO DATA ATUALIZA��O 28/02/2020 09/07/2020 Todos os est�dios a serem designados est�o sujeitos a inspe��o pr�via, o que poder� acarretar mudan�as de locais se Os cumprimentos de pena de perda de mando de campo ser�o informados quando da publica��o da Tabela Detalhada. Na Tabela Detalhada, os hor�rios referem-se ao Hor�rio de Bras�lia. OBSERVA��ES CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO S�RIE B - TABELA B�SICA / EDI��O 2020 11/11 P�G caso da S�rie B, ter�as, sextas e s�bados). A tabela assim elaborada � identificada como Tabela Detalhada que representa a Quaisquer est�dios poder�o ser substitu�dos na hip�tese da falta dos laudos t�cnicos exigidos pelo Estatuto do Torcedor. Sportv e Premiere FC) com a concord�ncia da CBF. de cada rodada. O desdobramento dos jogos � estabelecido pela Rede Globo de Televis�o, em fun��o da sua grade programa��o (TV Globo, A Tabela B�sica n�o corresponde a programa��o definitiva dos jogos quanto a dias e hor�rios, informando apenas os jogos programa��o oficial dos jogos quanto a dias, hor�rios e locais. Teremos, excepcionalmente, jogos em segundas, quintas A partir da Tabela B�sica a TV faz a escolha dos jogos a serem distribu�dos nos dias e hor�rios usuais da competi��o (no

