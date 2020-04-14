Of all the problems the internet has, there seems to be one that rules them all: It doesn’t understand how to work with it’s immune system.



In this talk I’ll run through the past/present/future of the vulnerability disclosure, and give a run-through of disclose.io: an open-source and vendor-agnostic initiative to make conversations between builders and breakers safe, standardized, and simple. I’ll close with a Call To Action for all participants with simple ways to help and get involved.